Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kristel Kite faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.
Kristel Kite faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.
Crime

Drunken drive leaves barista with bitter outcome

Caitlin Zerafa
11th Mar 2020 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 36-year-old-woman who runs her own mobile coffee van has been served some bitter news disqualifying her from driving.

A remorseful Kristel Jane Kite pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with driving under the influence after an incident at Cooroibah last month.

A Court heard around 9.30pm on February 21 Kite crashed her hatchback into a street sign and drove with it under her car for 20 meters before continuing "erratically" up the road.

Witnesses helped identify Kite who recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.216

"It was just a stupid thing to do and my whole life's changed because of it," Kite told Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

"I run a mobile coffee business which has suffered because of it."

Kite, whose traffic history revealed drink driving to be an "ongoing issue", chocked back tears in court as she reflected on her actions.

"I'm trying to take the positives out of it, that I did get pulled over and I didn't kill myself or anyone else," she said.

Kite was fined $990 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

More Stories

Show More
noosa courthouse noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        premium_icon Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        News NAMED: Man suffering PTSD busted for drugs after police execute search warrant

        Major change to Emerald fire station

        premium_icon Major change to Emerald fire station

        News A major change to the Emerald fire station is anticipated to boost fire and rescue...

        How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        premium_icon How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        News 'I was obese after swapping my addiction to cigarettes to food, plus two babies'

        Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        premium_icon Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        News Up to 10 per cent discount for Central Highlands residents.