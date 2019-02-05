Menu
Login
BONE DRY: There is little to no rainfall expected for the Central Highlands this week.
BONE DRY: There is little to no rainfall expected for the Central Highlands this week. Kristen Booth
News

Dry conditions to continue

by Taylor Battersby
5th Feb 2019 10:26 AM

THE weather woes are set to continue for the Central Highlands as monsoonal weather continues to drench the northern parts of the state.

Vinord Anand, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said rainfall was not predicted to reach as far south as Emerald.

"The southernmost extent of this weather will be Moranbah,” Mr Anand said.

"They have had 24mm in the last seven days, which is the highest we have seen for the Central Highlands.”

Mr Anand said Emerald and the surrounding southern area of the Central Highlands, including Clermont and the Gemfields, will stay "fairly dry”.

"Looking for the next four days, there is some rain with the monsoon trough expected slightly southwards,” he said.

"Some will probably spill down the central coast, down towards Mackay and the Sarina area.”

Mr Anand said the monsoonal rainfall will be concentrated mostly on and around the coast, and areas up to 50-100km inland.

"Clermont and Emerald are expected to remain mostly dry and the temperatures remaining fairly warm,” he said.

"There will be a bit of cloud around, but not a lot of rain or none at all.”

Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Opportunity for business growth in the region

    Opportunity for business growth in the region

    News An upcoming business forum is aimed at informing and inspiring Central Highlands businesses to keep pace with shifts and developments in key industries.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:20 AM
    14,500 people want job at Adani

    14,500 people want job at Adani

    News Mining boss says people in Queensland want jobs at Adani project.

    Blasting the way to equality

    Blasting the way to equality

    News Nurse upskills to mine site manager through teamwork.

    Petting farm on the way for the Highlands

    Petting farm on the way for the Highlands

    News Local mum to open petting farm.