Dry conditions to continue

BONE DRY: There is little to no rainfall expected for the Central Highlands this week. Kristen Booth

THE weather woes are set to continue for the Central Highlands as monsoonal weather continues to drench the northern parts of the state.

Vinord Anand, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said rainfall was not predicted to reach as far south as Emerald.

"The southernmost extent of this weather will be Moranbah,” Mr Anand said.

"They have had 24mm in the last seven days, which is the highest we have seen for the Central Highlands.”

Mr Anand said Emerald and the surrounding southern area of the Central Highlands, including Clermont and the Gemfields, will stay "fairly dry”.

"Looking for the next four days, there is some rain with the monsoon trough expected slightly southwards,” he said.

"Some will probably spill down the central coast, down towards Mackay and the Sarina area.”

Mr Anand said the monsoonal rainfall will be concentrated mostly on and around the coast, and areas up to 50-100km inland.

"Clermont and Emerald are expected to remain mostly dry and the temperatures remaining fairly warm,” he said.

"There will be a bit of cloud around, but not a lot of rain or none at all.”