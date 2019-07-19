Duo busted for building fake supercars

The replica Ferraris and Lamborghinis were sold for prices as low as $64,000 on social media according to reports.

SOME deals are too good to be true. And that was definitely the case for these cut-priced supercars.

Police in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina have shut down a small operation that was allegedly making counterfeit versions of exotic supercars.

The replica Ferraris and Lamborghinis were sold for prices as low as $64,000 on social media according to reports.

A Lamborghini Huracan - the brand's cheapest vehicle - starts at about $380,000 in Australia. And a Ferrari Portofino sells for more than $400,000.

A real Lamborghini Aventador sells for more than $800,000 in Australia.

But it appears the illegal operation was doing well enough to draw the attention of the real companies with the automakers filing a complaint that led to the raid.

The images of the fake supercars show fairly convincing counterfeits with realistic styling, badges and quilted seats with the brands' logos.

Police seized eight vehicles in various stages of construction during the raid.

According to a report in UK publication The Sun, police said the father and son duo responsible were arrested and that they claimed the vehicles were legal prototypes. But the duo have been hit with intellectual property charges.

It is unknown what underpinnings the cars used, but a policeman responsible for the operation said that in one of the vehicles they were installing an engine from a Chevrolet Omega.

A Chevrolet Omega was a rebadged version of the Australian produced Holden Commodore that was exported to Brazil.

Holden had exported several versions of the Commdore - including the VT, VY and VE Series II - to Brazil since 1999. This was made possible because the Commodore could run on high ethanol blended fuel which is popular in Brazil. Before this the Omega was produced in Brazil.

The first 600 examples of the VE series II sent to Brazil in 2010 were promoted by Brazilian Indy racing champion Emerson Fittipaldi and were called "Chevrolet Omega Fittipaldi Specials".

This means the faux Ferraris and Lamborghinis could be powered by a 3.6-litre V6 making only 180kW/320NM.

This is a far cry from the screaming V8s, V10s and V12 engines usually powering the fire breathing supercars.

It is safe to say the knock-offs wouldn't match the real-deal's 0-100km/h time, which in some of the exotics can be under three seconds.

Former Holden Chairman and Managing Director Mike Devereux with Brazilian motor racing icon, Emerson Fittipaldi with the special edition export Omega in 2010.

In Australia Holden Commodore owners have often been caught doing dodgy modifications.

Earlier this week NSW police busted a driver in Western Sydney who had fitted a leaf blower to his engine to act a supercharger.

And last year a driver at Gosford on the Central Coast was busted driving a race-ready Holden Commodore on public roads without a windscreen and while using a stool as a seat.