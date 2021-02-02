Menu
Two Dysart drivers have been charged with drink-driving. Photo: file
Crime

Duo in same car charged with drink-driving

Kristen Booth
2nd Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Dysart police have charged two people with drink-driving in the same vehicle, just five hours apart.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said police intercepted a Toyota Hilux on Queen Elizabeth Dve, Dysart, for a roadside breath test at 10.45pm on January 30.

A 30-year-old Airlie Beach man allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .118.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 9.

About five hours later, Dysart police intercepted the same vehicle, again on Queen Elizabeth Dve.

The driver, a 49-year-old Dysart woman allegedly returned a BAC reading of .081 at the Dysart Police Station.

She was issued a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 22 for driving while over the general alcohol limit.

