Peter Dutton confirms challenge for PM

PETER Dutton has asked Malcolm Turnbull to call a party room meeting where he will challenge him for Prime Minister.

The former home affairs minister has tweeted his intentions, believing he has the support of majority of the Liberal party room to be successsful in his attempt to take the top job.

A few minutes ago I spoke with Malcolm Turnbull to advise him I believed the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership. Accordingly, I asked him to convene a party room meeting at which I would challenge for the leadership of the Parliamentary Liberal Party. — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) August 22, 2018

EARLIER: MALCOLM Turnbull has been hit with further blows this morning with two of his Ministers officially resigning.

The Liberals' leadership uncertainty has entered its third day after a shambolic night.

MPs linked to contender Peter Dutton attempted to launch a petition forcing Mr Turnbull into a late night showdown.

It was a fizzer which only managed to antagonise some Liberals.

A furious senior Turnbull supporter told the Daily Telegraph Mr Dutton's side had spread "lying propaganda" in an effort to pressure their colleagues into a vote, including rumours that key minister Mathias Cormann had flipped.

One Liberal MP has reportedly told the Australian Financial Review that the Whip's office has received four complaints from female MPs saying they felt intimidated when asked to sign the petition, which they refused to do.

MPs expect a second leadership spill, following Tuesday's vote won by Mr Turnbull, some time today.

Ministers Michael Sukkar and Zed Seselja have resigned this morning, Sky News reports, while James McGrath resigned last night.

Mr Sukkar and Mr Seselja refused Mr Turnbull's offer to remain as Ministers despite voting for Mr Dutton in Tuesday's spill.

Meanwhile there are serious questions as to whether Mr Dutton, the former home affairs minister, can sit in Parliament let alone become Prime Minister.

Labor has produced an opinion from Brett Walker SC to the effect Mr Dutton is ineligible to sit in Parliament because he has breached a section of the Constitution.

The specific part of S44 prevents MPs from having a direct or indirect pecuniary interest related to a Commonwealth public servant.

Mr Dutton's wife has child care business which benefits from Commonwealth subsidies. Mr Dutton has said his own legal advice is there has been no breach.

But Attorney-General Christian Porter has referred the matter to the Solicitor-General.

Mr Dutton's petition needs 43 signatures to force the Prime Minister to call a party room meeting, but Mr Turnbull may decide he has no choice with his position in such doubt.

If PM does not call a spill imminently, it cannot happen for two weeks, with Parliament going on a fortnight's break.

But it's not clear how many signatures Mr Dutton has managed to obtain, with Liberal MP and Turnbull supporter Jane Prentice saying around nine politicians had signed the letter but Sky News this morning reporting that figure has risen to 25.

Just three Liberals told the ABC they had done so.

Malcolm Turnbull, pictured at a press conference with Senator Mathias Cormann and Treasurer Scott Morrison yesterday, is trying to hold on to his position as Prime Minister. Picture Kym Smith

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been circulating a petition for another leadership spill in the hope it could be called today. Picture: AP Photo/Rod McGuirk

NIGHT OF TURMOIL

The Prime Minister's future hangs in the balance, but he remained stoic on a night of rampant rumour and intrigue, in which the much-discussed petition failed to come out and force a Liberal leadership vote.

Mr Dutton has made it clear he wants another spill today, after losing the first by a narrow margin of 48-35 votes and resigning from his role as Home Affairs Minister.

The backbencher revealed yesterday he was "working the phones" to win the prime ministership.

His letter was circulated to MPs at 6.30pm yesterday but by 8pm, a spokesman for the Government's chief whip Nola Marino ruled out the possibility of a party room meeting for the night.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove had been due to leave Canberra but The Australian was told he decided it would be best to remain in the capital "at this time".

Ten ministers who backed Mr Dutton in the vote offered to resign on Tuesday, but Mr Turnbull only accept that of Mr Dutton and former international development minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.

Assistant to the Prime Minister James McGrath last night went to the PM and insisted Mr Turnbull accept his resignation.

Mr Turnbull is relying on the support of Senator Mathias Cormann, who has reportedly told him he has lost control and is facing pressure from the two sides. Picture Kym Smith

"The people who have for all their lives counted on us to look after them and their families are now questioning our commitment to them," said the Queensland senator in his resignation letter. "Our people feel forgotten, ignored and spoken down to. As a Liberal National Party Senator for Queensland, this is an intolerable situation.

"Like Peter Dutton has said, we must do everything in our power to stop Bill Shorten ever becoming Prime Minister.

Three years ago, Mr McGrath was instrumental in helping Mr Turnbull replace Tony Abbott as Prime Minister.

If more ministers follow his lead in insisting on resigning, Mr Turnbull will be left in a nightmare position.

The list of those who offered to go included Cabinet ministers Greg Hunt, Michael Keenan and Steve Ciobo, threatening the PM's ability to govern.

Mr Dutton’s wife Kirilly runs two childcare centres, which receive Government subsidies, which are at the centre of the argument over whether he should be disqualified. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

DUTTON'S BIG PROBLEM

As Mr Dutton battles to prove his leadership qualities, Labor has thrown a spanner in the works by claiming he may have breached the Constitution and be ineligible.

His wife Kirilly owns and operates two childcare centres, owned by RHT Family Trust, of which the family are all beneficiaries, according to ASIC documents.

The business receives Commonwealth subsidies under the Government's childcare reforms, which came into effect on July 2. It has received $5.6 million in taxpayer-funded rebates over the past eight years, according to The Australian, which are passed on to families.

This could mean Mr Dutton has a "direct or indirect pecuniary interest with the Public Service of the Commonwealth", or a case of an office of profit under the Crown, which would lead to a disqualification from Parliament.

There is no evidence he has breached the Constitution on these grounds, and Mr Dutton has legal advice his business affairs were above board. But Labor has also obtained advice, and says there's a problem.

In a letter obtained by News Corp Australia reporter Claire Bickers, Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus wrote to Attorney-General Christian Porter, citing advice from barrister Bret Walker declaring Mr Dutton ineligible.

"Mr Dutton was incapable of being chosen for the 45th Parliament and is not entitled to continue to sit," the advice states.

Mr Porter said in a statement last night that he had referred questions over Mr Dutton's eligibility to sit in Parliament to the Solicitor-General.

TURNBULL FIGHTS FOR SURVIVAL

The Prime Minister told Parliament yesterday he had not seen the legal advice and was not in possession of all the facts.

"The Member for Dickson has advised me he is not in breach of section 44 and I have no reason there to believe he is," said Mr Turnbull.

"As far as the solicitor-general is concerned, the matter has only arisen in very recent times and we are not in possession of all the facts relating to the arrangements between the childcare centre and the member for Dickson's trust."

Labor asked if Mr Dutton had excused himself from cabinet during talks about the childcare funding changes, as he had done in previous governments and Mr Turnbull said he would report back after seeking advice from the cabinet secretary.

Mr Dutton's supporters reacted with fury, with one senior conservative MP telling The Australian: "It is unbelievable that he would threaten the government's majority to try and save his leadership.

"It has scared a lot of members and senators that he would have thrown a member of his team under a bus."

The PM yesterday afternoon held a news conference, flanked by Treasurer Scott Morrison and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann to admit defeat after one of their signature economic reforms - tax cuts for big business - was killed in the Senate.

The embarrassing podium performance outside Parliament House involved an awkward hug from Mr Morrison when asked if he could rule out any leadership ambitions. "This is my leader and I'm ambitious for him," he said as he put his arm around Mr Turnbull.

Support from the pair is vital for Mr Turnbull as he fights to survive.

Mr Cormann was last night under pressure to make a choice between the PM and Mr Dutton. The Finance Minister reportedly told Mr Turnbull he had lost the support of his party room in a meeting, according to The Australian.

Peter Dutton has been trying to soften his image, and made no secret of his ambitions. Picture: Kym Smith

'A CRAZY THOUGHT BUBBLE'

However, Mr Turnbull, Mr Morrison and Mr Cormann poured cold water on the policy plans Mr Dutton announced yesterday, particularly his move to remove the GST from power bills, which would mean an automatic 10 per cent reduction.

He also called for "record spending" in the areas of health, education and aged care.

Mr Morrison said such a proposal would cost about $7.5 billion over four years. "That would be a Budget blower, an absolute Budget blower," he said. "And you can make all sorts of promises about how much money you're going to spend, but at the end of the day, you've got to account for it."

Labor Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen called the idea a "crazy thought bubble" that would ­deprive the states of revenue for hospitals.

Mr Dutton's issues with both policy and popularity were highlighted yesterday as he tried valiantly to prove he was just an everyday Australian.

Triple M's Hot Breakfast hosts asked him to detail his career history, background and upbringing so Australians could understand the "down-to-earth" side of him he said they often did not see.

He said he couldn't name his favourite AC/DC song because he said he had not had much sleep. Mr Turnbull had the same reaction on Triple M last year, but instead provided a Mental as Anything song.

Some say Julie Bishop or Mr Morrison or even former Prime Minister Tony Abbott might have a better chance of defeating Labor leader Bill Shorten at election than Mr Dutton.

But Ms Bishop yesterday repeated that she was not "considering or canvassing any of those options". She told Nine she was "focusing all of my energy and attention" on her job as Foreign Minister and as the member for Curtin.

She also downplayed the possibility of a Dutton leadership, saying a number of people who voted against Mr Turnbull have reconsidered their position and that she didn't "envisage" it happening.

"I believe that the Prime Minister has been endorsed by a majority of the party room … and understand that a number of people who didn't vote for him have now said they will back him," she told ABC radio on Wednesday.

She said she was surprised Mr Dutton had challenged Mr Turnbull on Tuesday. "I thought that the interests of the party were to unite behind a set of policies that would be delivered for the Australian people," she told the Nine Network.

"But everybody has a right to stand if they believe that is in the interests of the party and in the interests of the party and in the interests of the country."

She also told Sky News Mr Cormann had backed Mr Turnbull in the vote, after his silence afterwards sparked speculation about who he supported.

"Mathias is very busy focusing on implementing the coalition's policies through the Senate, and I understand he is supporting the Prime Minister and will continue to do so," Ms Bishop confirmed.