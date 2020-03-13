Menu
A picture uploaded by Peter Dutton surrounded by some of the world’s top officials has sparked fears after his coronavirus diagnosis.
Health

Why this photo of Peter Dutton has the world talking

by Ally Foster
13th Mar 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:09 PM

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been diagnosed with coronavirus after waking up this morning with a "temperature and a sore throat".

Mr Dutton released a statement this afternoon announcing he had testing positive for the illness.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," he said in a statement.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

"I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Mr Dutton said he feels "fine" and will provide an update soon.

The Home Affairs Minister recently returned from Washington DC where he met with his "Five Eyes" counterparts, an intelligence alliance comprising of Australia, the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand.

A picture uploaded to Twitter shows Mr Dutton smiling next to Ivanka and US Attorney-General William Barr, along with other members of the Five Eyes.

He was in the US to finalise a deal with the White House to give Australian law enforcement better access to data held by US companies.

Several US politicians have quarantined themselves in recent days after coming in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The Brazilian president's communications director tested positive just days after meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Despite that, Trump has no immediate plans to be tested or self-quarantine, the White House said.

Mr Dutton returned from the US last weekend and on Monday opened a campus of Southern Cross University at Moreton Bay.

Mr Dutton also attended a cabinet meeting with Mr Morrison and a number of key ministers in Sydney on Tuesday.

It has not been confirmed how Mr Dutton contracted the virus or when he was contagious.



