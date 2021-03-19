Dynamic duo’s rise from schoolboys footy to ISC

Eighteen-year-old Larson Dale-Doyle will make his Intrust Super Cup debut with the CQ Capras on Saturday.

They were a force when they wore the red and navy of Emmaus College in schoolboys rugby league.

On Saturday, Larson Dale-Doyle and Lachlan Hubner will both don maroon and blue as they make their Intrust Super Cup debuts with the CQ Capras.

Dale-Doyle will start at centre and Hubner at lock in the Round 1 clash against Tweed Heads Seagulls at 3pm.

Two other local products - prop Tyler Szepanowski (St Brendan’s College) and second rower Jesse Jennings (The Cathedral College) – will also make their first appearances in the ISC.

At age 18, Dale-Doyle is the youngest player in the team. He spent several years in Brisbane playing GPS schools rugby with Anglican Church Grammar before returning to Rockhampton and rugby league with the Capras.

Hubner, 21, was captain of the Capras under-20s last year, leading them in one game before the season was cancelled due to COVID.

Emmaus College sport development officer Justen Parle, who also does some work with the Capras, is confident the dynamic duo is up for the challenge of ISC football.

“Both of them excelled in league at the school and we always knew they were destined for greater things,” he said.

“Larson is an up-and-coming player who, over the last 12 months, has physically developed into an athletic young player.

READ:CQ Capras celebrate success in pre-season challenge

“Lachlan is a hard-working forward who makes his presence on the field known.

“It’s a huge achievement for both of them, at their age, to be making their debuts and I’m sure there are a lot of people in their corner hoping they succeed.”

Capras head coach Guy Williams said Dale-Doyle and Hubner were selected after impressive performances in the pre-season and the trials.

“The guys that have been picked in the team obviously stood out, and they’ve all earned their places in the 17,” he said.

“It’s exciting for all the guys making their ISC debuts this weekend.

“It is a really special occasion and it’s important that we make it a memorable one.”

CQ Capras head coach Guy Williams (right) with new recruit Tyler Szepanowski.

Williams will make a debut of his own, with Saturday’s game his first as an ISC head coach.

He was appointed in January following the resignation of David Faiumu.

He is the Capras’ most capped player, having made 216 appearances for the club in an enduring career that started in 2002.

“I’m a little bit nervous but I’m also excited,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing our players transfer what they’ve done on the training field to a competition match this weekend.

“We’ll be a work in progress; the team we are this weekend is going to be very different in a month’s time, two months’ time in terms of the level they’re playing at and how they’re playing.

“It’s important that we continue to improve throughout the season.”

The Capras under-18 and under-18 teams will also be in action this weekend, taking on the Wide Bay Bulls at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Capras ISC squad:

1. Blake Moore

2. Jedidiah Simbiken

3. Larson Dale-Doyle

4. Nathan Bassani

5. Jake Maizen

6. Radean Robinson

7. Jack Madden (c)

8. Harrison Leonard

9. Treymaine Brown

10. Tyler Szepanowski

11. Nixon Putt

12. Jesse Jennings

13. Lachlan Hubner

14. Joel Holdsworth

15. McKenzie Yei

16. Aaron Teroi

17. Ryan Jeffrey

