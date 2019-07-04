Dynamic rock duo hits town

GIRL POWER: Country rock star Jayne Denham is teaming up with good mate and country music idol Troy Kemp for an Emerald show.

TWO headline country music acts and good mates are headed for Emerald to put on a masterclass.

Jayne Denham will partner with Troy Kemp, bringing two talented and multi-award-winning artists together on stage.

Denham has scored four number-one hits in Australia, six top-10 songs in the National Country Charts and three Golden Guitar Award nominations.

Meanwhile, Kemp has won a Golden Guitar, three People's Choice Awards and has almost a decade of touring under his belt.

Denham hopes to resonate with the transport workers and truckers of the Central Highlands, with a number of her songs telling stories about the industry.

"I just love writing about an industry that I want to celebrate and bring acknowledgement to,” MsDenham said.

"Not all my songs are trucking songs but I'm known for that in Australia and it's becoming a bit of a craze in the States as well.

"I'm super excited, I've always wanted to get up there (to Emerald) and perform for that reason as well.”

Recent collaboration between Jayne and Troy produced the hit Hung Up On You.

That song was nominated as one of the top-five finalists for Vocal Collaboration of the Year at this year's Golden Guitar Awards and the single recently hit the top spot on the CMC Chart.

The audience in Emerald will get to see first hand the exceptional cohesion these two share on the stage.

"It's going to be great because performing is the thing I love to do the most,” Ms Denham said.

"I'm very high energy with the show I do and I always bring a band to put on a country rock performance.

"Both Troy and I are known for that.

"When you start working with another artist you think 'oh my goodness, what are they going to be like?'

"Both his wife and my husband just keep laughing at how we are exactly the same.

"Our show will be a lot of country rocking, ballads, fun party night and we both love a good laugh to get the crowd involved.”

Denham's progression into country rock was an easy transition as she grew up in the industry.

"I grew up on country music and then joined a rock band when I left high school,” she said.

"When I started writing my own material down the track, both those two genres just naturally came together 'cause I love both of those genres.”

For tickets and more information, head to the Emerald Star Hotel Facebook page.