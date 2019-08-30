Dysart, Moranbah welcome region's newest citizens

WELCOME: Mayor Anne Baker, Lorna Mciver, Dineth Atapattu Liyanaralalage, Gerardo and Samantha Marasigan, Mousam Hajra, Caroline and Robin Pollitt, Marilyn Pangan, Jatinder Singh and Rahul Raina in Dysart.

WELCOME: Mayor Anne Baker, Lorna Mciver, Dineth Atapattu Liyanaralalage, Gerardo and Samantha Marasigan, Mousam Hajra, Caroline and Robin Pollitt, Marilyn Pangan, Jatinder Singh and Rahul Raina in Dysart. Contributed

THE Isaac community recently welcomed 20 new citizens to the region in Dysart on August 19 and Moranbah on August 26.

Friends and family gathered to witness the special occasion as the proud new Australians took their pledge of commitment.

Mayor Anne Baker said citizenship ceremonies provide an opportunity to celebrate and honour the rich diversity of cultures that exists within the Isaac region and Australia.

"It's an honour to invite and witness people make the pledge to become citizens of our great nation,” Cr Baker said.

"Our new citizens have undertaken a journey much greater than most of us could imagine, and to have two ceremonies in two weeks at two Isaac communities' highlights what a great place the region is to call home.”

Cr Baker said the process can take some people several years to bring to fruition.

"I congratulate every one of our new citizens on their commitment, persistence and desire to be officially recognised as an Australian,” she said.

"Being part of the ceremony to welcome our new citizens is one of the greatest privileges I enjoy as mayor.”

The new citizens welcomed are: Xavier, Caleb, Dutch and Marc Abadilla, Agnes Bitcon, Erl and Zorel Cortez, Gerardo and Samantha Marasigan, Marilyn Pangan, Lorna Mciver and Reinadel Ramilo from the Philippines; Dineth Atapattu Liyanaralalage from Sri Lanka; Jatinder Singh, Mousam Hajra and Rahul Raina from India; Danish Uddin and Owais Khanzada from Pakistan; Caroline Pollitt from Kenya and Robin Pollitt from the UK.

For more details, visit the council website.