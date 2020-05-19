Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FIREWORKS: Police are seeking information about fireworks in Dysart.
FIREWORKS: Police are seeking information about fireworks in Dysart.
News

Dysart police receive multiple fireworks complaints

Timothy Cox
19th May 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DYSART police are seeking information about several instances of fireworks being used at night.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said police had received calls about fireworks for multiple weeks.

"Over the last few weeks, Dysart Police have received a number of complaints in relation to fireworks being set off in the middle of the night," he said.

"There are significant penalties for the unauthorised possession, use, transportation and storage of explosives."

He asked that anyone with information get in touch with the Dysart Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald business sees Christmas-level trading

        premium_icon Emerald business sees Christmas-level trading

        News Business is booming despite cancelled events and other restrictions.

        A $3mill investment into road safety across the region

        premium_icon A $3mill investment into road safety across the region

        News The investment will target and prevent incidents caused by driver fatigue.

        Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        premium_icon Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        Business QSL is calling on cane growers from across the state to consider nominating a local...

        Dick agrees to massive regional mining fund injection

        premium_icon Dick agrees to massive regional mining fund injection

        Politics New Treasurer secures $100M deal to inject cash into mining regions