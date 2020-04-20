Menu
Dysart police charged a 38-year-old woman for slashing a vehicle’s tyres more than two years ago.
News

Dysart woman charged with slashing three tyres

Kristen Booth
20th Apr 2020 9:45 AM
A DYSART woman admitted to slashing a vehicle’s tyres after allegedly being dared to do so.

Dysart police received a complaint of wilful damage on November 28, 2017, where it was reported that a vehicle parked on Singleton Street, Dysart had three of its tyres slashed in the night.

At the time, police interviewed a suspect, a Dysart woman, who allegedly denied all knowledge of the matter.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said there was insufficient evidence to prove who committed the damage and the matter was filed pending further information.

On Saturday, April 18, police questioned the same woman, a 38-year-old, in relation to another matter when she allegedly revealed that she lied to police years earlier and did in fact slash the tyres.

“The woman allegedly told police that the feeling of guilt had been eating away at her and that she slashed the tyres on a dare,” Snr Const Schmidt said.

The woman will appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on September 1, for the offence of wilful damage.

Central Queensland News

