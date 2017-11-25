Dysart's own Mrs Claus chosen to run baton relay

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Mr and Mrs Claus ride in on their horses.

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Mr and Mrs Claus ride in on their horses. Contributed

BETTER known as Mrs Hardware, Marina Crooks is a compassionate and driven woman who has inspired and developed her community of Dysart for more than 29 years.

Mrs Crooks and her husband, John, have ran John Crooks Hardware for 22 years and have expanded to include a secondary shop in Tieri.

She was recently selected to be a baton bearer to represent Dysart in the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay and said she was honoured to be participating in an event such as that.

"I am looking forward to it and to think I'm honoured enough to be able to do something like that,” she said.

The baton will be passed through regional communities around Queensland and Mrs Crooks said that was especially important.

"Not everyone lives in the city and if the baton is going to pass through, I think we have a right to be a part of it,” she said.

Mrs Crooks is a major advocate for the regional community and believes people should get involved in as much as they can within these towns.

"I believe that helping build the community, entering everything you can and giving a hand in whatever is going on and always being there is really good for both mental health and for building the community and I really encourage everyone to do that,” she said.

"I took my kids through pony club - I love to ride - so it was really good for all of us and it gave me an outing to do with the kids.

"My girls have danced and basically any activity that was available, I would say, well go for it. Whether it was engineering camps, making something for a local art competition, it doesn't really matter.

"The idea is you really must get into everything so that you actually feel like your little community belongs to you and that is really important.

"Your mental health depends on feeling like youreally want to be hereand how can you do that if you don't get involved?”

Nominated for the Queens Baton Relay by good friend Donna Partington, Mrs Crooks was recognised for being the community's own Mrs Claus, organising and delivering hundreds of presents every year.

Mrs Crooks said she loved going around to events with Mr Crooks as Mr and Mrs Claus, spreading joy and happiness throughout the community and keeping the childhood magic of Christmas alive.

"I was at the shops and a little girl said to her mum that she was so lucky to have Mr and Mrs Claus living in her town of Dysart and that was really the highlight of my year,” she said.

For her huge contribution within the community overso many years, Mrs Crooks was also the extremely deserving recipient of Isaac Regional Council's Inspiring Woman Award for 2017.

"It was just so wonderful to be recognised for helping,” she said.

"I brought my family up here and we have had a really good life here in our little community.

"And my kids are so thankful that we raised them in a town like Dysart.”