Eagles out to boost flock

BACK IN THE GAME: Emerald Eagles are calling on interested players to join their reserve grade team and need a committed coach to manage the team.

A YEAR on the sidelines is all it took for the Emerald Eagles to get up and back into the competition.

Not having enough men to make the required two teams for the Central Queensland Premier league this year, the Eagles soccer team was forced to sit one out.

However, after a review of the policy, Football Central Queensland has changed the criteria, allowing clubs to get away with a one team nomination, either A-grade or reserve grade.

Easing into the first year back, Emerald Eagles are calling on interested players to join their reserve grade team.

Eagles representative Glenn Gilmour said for next year to work, they needed commitments from players and a coach.

"We really need someone to coach and manage,” Mr Gilmour said.

"Last year, we had players as coaches and managers, and it just got too much.”

The team is asking anyone interested in coaching to "please step forward” and the club will make necessary arrangements.

Mr Gilmour said this team was vital in creating opportunities for the younger players.

"We have always had more than 200 juniors playing, and this is really a pathway for them,” Mr Gilmour said.

"It's not just for the men's sake, but a pathway for the teenagers to work their way up.

"It gives them an opportunity to go further than the CQ Comp, but to state league comps and onwards from that.”

If enough interest is generated, the Eagles are also hoping to field their first women's side.

If you are interested in playing or want more information, contact the team via the Emerald Eagles Facebook page or website www.emeraldeagles.com.au.