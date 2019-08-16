Eagles' winning season

DEFENCE: Ryan Toole from Emerald Eagles bends the ball past a defender during the Barraclough Shield.

DEFENCE: Ryan Toole from Emerald Eagles bends the ball past a defender during the Barraclough Shield. Contributed

WITH the end of the soccer season drawing near, one club has given it their all to make sure they end on a high note.

Earlier this month, the Emerald Eagles Football Club hosted the annual Barraclough Shield at Morton Park.

Speaking prior to the competition, Emerald Eagles Football Club secretary Rebecca Offord was confident Emerald had a good chance to take home the shield.

It seems she was right, as Emerald beat Gladstone team Clinton Football Club at 30 points to 21.

"(There was) a bit of relief on the committee's side because you always want your home team to win,” Offord said.

"Everyone was fairly happy that we won. Clinton came second, which was the Gladstone side, and they're really good, so they gave us a good run for our money.

"We were lucky to get the win.”

Following their success with the Barraclough Shield, the Eagles put in a good effort over Rounds 1 and 2 of the Intercity Shield in Blackwater and Yeppoon.

"It (Round 1) was a bit of a mixed bag - we had some wins, some loses and a draw over the three age groups in Blackwater,” Offord said.

"The Rocky and Gladstone clubs, they were made up of the best of the best players in those regions.

"They had trials and selected their best players so we had a really good competition that showed us exactly where we were in regards to other clubs.

"We were able to see how we could improve and what we needed to do to get that result.”

Offord said Emerald's teams had a great time at the shield rounds.

"They loved playing rep football. It's pretty special to be able to do that,” she said.

"Our under 11 team, they came third overall, so they were really happy.”

Emerald's teams did well to come together in preparation for the shield and bond on short notice.

"They only had a couple of training sessions, but they played really well together as a team and they bonded really well with players from different clubs because it wasn't just Emerald - it was Blackwater and Clermont players that made up our age groups,” Offord said.

With the soccer season wrapping up at the end of September, Offord said the focus now was preparing for next year.

"The seasons are always great - we always have great player support and parent support because we're a really laid-back club and it's a great family atmosphere.”