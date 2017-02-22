Early cotton pick still holding strong

RIDE ON THE COTTON PICKER: Felicity Elsden fascinated during her first ride on a cotton picker.

COTTON picking season in the Central Highlands has begun with great success, and it seems it will continue that way.

Cotton Australia Central Highlands regional manager Renee Anderson said early planted cotton crops in the region had done "really well”.

"With early planted crops we've seen high yields of 11 and a half to 12 bails per hectare,” she said.

"While crops planted toward the end of August had yields of 10 bails per hectare.”

While it is too early to compare to last years' cotton season, the high yields are promising and look set to continue.

This year saw the introduction of a wider planting window for cotton due to increased technology in seed varieties.

While there has been some rain in the region, there hasn't been enough to affect the crops, merely delaying picking in some cases.

The Elsden family are just one of many families who have had a great start to the season.

Eight-month-old Felicity Elsden was fascinated when she went for her very first cotton picker ride with her dad Derek Elsden, who owns Jenderrie Farms on Tyson Rd, Emerald.

Felicitiy's mother Samantha Elsden said she didn't know who was more excited, "her or her father taking his girl for a ride”.