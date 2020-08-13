Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

A man has died in a crash this morning
News

Man dies in morning highway tragedy

SAMTUI SELAVE
Paige Ashby
Andrew Korner
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.

Police believe the man's vehicle collided with a barrier near the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, as he travelled east along the highway.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.


The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Both east-bound lanes were blocked as a result, with police diverting traffic at the Mt Crosby Rd off-ramp.

editors picks fatal traffic crash ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        Fatal crash numbers ‘wake-up call’ for better roads

        Premium Content Fatal crash numbers ‘wake-up call’ for better roads

        News Katter: If Brisbane had 25 to 30 per cent increase in road deaths would the State...

        • SAMTUIS
        UPDATE: Highway reopens after trucks and car collide

        Premium Content UPDATE: Highway reopens after trucks and car collide

        News There's a 5km exclusion zone in place but police hope to reopen soon

        • SAMTUIS
        Sky may not light up at New Year’s celebrations

        Premium Content Sky may not light up at New Year’s celebrations

        Council News The usual funding for New Year’s Eve fireworks won’t go ahead this year.

        • SAMTUIS