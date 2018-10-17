Menu
Login
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known.
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known. Phillip McGrath (Facebook)
News

PHOTOS: Crime scene established after Toolooa house fire

Mark Zita
by
17th Oct 2018 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Toolooa early this morning.

At 1:05am, three fire crews attended a single story residential property in the vicinity of Angler Street near Trevally Street. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters found the property well alight.

Police and ambulance arrived a short time after.

The fire was contained at 1:25am, but was not fully extinguished until 2:30am.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The cause of the fire yet to be determined, and police have set up a crime scene.

No-one was home at the time, however the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More details to come.

house fire queensland fire and emergency services toolooa
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    News Tickets are selling out quickly for the highly anticipated BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball.

    Things to do around the region

    Things to do around the region

    News Five things to keep you and your family entertained.

    When should you take supplements?

    When should you take supplements?

    News Supplement only when you need to.

    Events promote CH

    Events promote CH

    News Tips to ensure your event attracts a large amount of traffic.

    Local Partners