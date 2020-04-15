BREAKING: Whitsunday earthquake shakes North Queensland

TREMOR: A 4.8 earthquake has been recorded off the coast of the Whitsundays. Picture: Geoscience Australia

THE Whitsundays have been rocked by an earthquake felt as far north as Townsville and as south as Rockhampton.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Geoscience Australia at about 5.11pm.

The epicentre of the tremor was recorded about 35km off the coast of Airlie Beach and was recorded at a depth of 10km.

At time of publication, the tremor had been felt by more than 250 people on Geoscience Australia's 'felt tracker'.

The earthquake follows a series of aftershocks that have occurred since a 5.8 magnitude quake which struck off the coast of Bowen about 2.30pm on August 18, 2016.

There have been 80 aftershock events since the initial 2016 earthquake.