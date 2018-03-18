Easter Fete aims to support kids

EASTER FUN: The Emerald State School Easter Fete promises to be a fun family night out with rides, a monster cent sale and over 20 Easter egg hampers up for grabs.

ARE you looking for a great family fun night out? Emerald State School Easter Fete is just around the corner.

Held on Friday, March 23, Emerald State School P&C will be hosting the Easter fete at the school grounds on the oval.

There will be ten rides to keep children of all ages entertained, including bumper cars, jumping castles, super slide and giant swings. Armbands are available for purchase prior to the night and offer unlimited rides for just $30, or $35 if purchased on the night. There will also be a monster cent sale with over 45 prizes, over 20 Easter egg hampers, a giant barbecue featuring a variety of burgers, a coffee shop with gourmet cakes, slices, coffee and tea, live entertainment, side show ally and last man standing with a cash prize of $500, with 100 tickets for $10 each.

Organiser of the Emerald State School Easter Fete Anne Self said it's a great way to support Emerald State School P&C in raising funds and helping us to support the students.

"It's a great family night out with lots of fun and a great way to show your support for the school and its students,” she said. "All funds raised go directly to our Emerald State School P&C, which help us to achieve our moto, Supporting our Students.

"Money goes towards programs we run for the kids at the end of the year, we have had a circus program in the past, we are looking at science programs this year. It also helps to fund the camps for the kids and also helps to fund improvements to the buildings and playgrounds.”

She said she is looking forward to the monster cent sale, as there are some amazing prizes up for grabs.

"The fete is open to the entire Emerald community, we would love to see as many people there as we can get,” she said.

Easter Fete

Where: Emerald State School oval, Anakie Street.

When: Friday, March 23. Fete kicks off at 5.30pm and goes through to 9.30pm.

Cost: Completely free to enter and open to the entire Emerald community.