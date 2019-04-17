Easter race day arrives

RACE READY: Don't miss this year's Easter Saturday races, where there will be plenty of activities for families, as well as the equine action.

THIS Saturday the Emerald Jockey Club hosts their annual Easter Saturday meeting at Pioneer Park, coinciding with the finish of the Sunflower Queen parade and presentations.

The Emerald Sunflower Queen will be announced by the Member for Gregory, Lachlan Miller.

The first race of the day is at 12.30pm and there will be plenty of children's activities and plenty to do for families, including an Easter egg hunt.

Club president Leon Roberts said he hoped the free entry would attract a big crowd and it was shaping to be a top day of racing at Pioneer Park.

The maiden race over 1300m has a small field, with visiting Mackay trainer Joao Campeao looking well placed to take out the event with Drumeous, who jumps off the page as the winner.

Drumeous is coming off a solid effort at Mackay last start and has performed strongly in much stronger company. He looks one of the better bets on the program.

Local trainer Ross Meek looks to have strong claims with his runner Mr Resetti in the Class B Handicap over 1615m in a small but even field.

Nearing peak fitness, Mr Resetti finished a close-up second at Pioneer Park three starts back and was far from disgraced in stronger company at Rockhampton last start.

In that same race, expect to see the Meek-trained runner prominent in the finish and don't be surprised if the Sidney Roberts' runner That's Enough surprises at juicy each-way odds.

She was well beaten last start at Rockhampton but should find this easier.

Glenda Bell looks well placed to take out the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1000m with two-pronged attack Clappers and Fidereus, who are both winners over short trips at Pioneer Park.

Fidereus's race fitness may give him a slight edge but Clappers is first-up and has a good record when fresh.

Sales crack $1m mark

THE Capricornia Yearling Sales were held last Sunday in Rockhampton and well attended.

Sale convenor Jeff Leaver was more than happy with the overall result of the sale.

It cracked the one million dollar mark, in what he believed was a record- breaking sale result.

In total 109 yearlings were on offer.

Eighty-three were sold for a gross of $1,031,250, with an average price of $12,425 and a clearance rate of 79.05% - which is very healthy.

Plenty of Central Queensland buyers were more than active with Lot 33, a Spill the Beans colt.

Sold for $51,000m to young Rockhampton trainer Jarrod Whelow, the colt was the highest-priced yearling to go through the sales ring.

Buoyed by the win of their three-year-old gelding Kings County on day one of the carnival, the Sparrow family from Alpha were also active at the sales.

They purchased a Falvelon colt (Lot 26) for $21,000.

Bluff racing family the McLaughlins had a successful weekend at the sales, walking away more than happy after two yearlings.

Their first, Lot 49, was a Star Witness (AUS)/Hilylia (AUS) colt that was knocked down for $9000.

The Bluff family backed it up later in the day with Lot 67, a Hinchinbrook (AUS)/Orabelle (AUS) colt that fetched $5500.

Remember, the Emerald Jockey Club hosts its annual Emerald Cup Day meeting on May 18.

Mark it in the calendar.