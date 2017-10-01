Easy tips transform takeaway

EATING OUT: Takeaway meals can be boosted by home cooked vegies.

WHEN was the last time you bought take away for dinner after a long day at work?

What about picking up something quick and easy on your lunch break?

Living a busy life and working long hours can often lead to inadequate time to prep food at home and therefore a higher tendency to purchase takeaways.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the average Australian family spends abouty $60 a week on takeaway food, typically on fast foods high in fat, salt, sugar and energy.

The good news is that it is easy to make your next takeaway a little bit healthier!

Here are some tips to help you:

Remove any skin from your meat dishes to reduce your fat consumption and/or choose grilled options;

Choose a steamed dish over a deep-fried dish whenever possible;

Choose wholegrain carbohydrates, such as wholegrain breads or brown rice, over white;

Minimise battered and fried foods in your takeaway;

Most outlets now offer healthier side options. Why not try a healthy side dish, such as salads, fruit, yoghurt and plain water instead of the standard chips and soft drink meal deal;

Aim to have half of your takeaway filled with vegetables. Adding in some cooked frozen vegies once you get home can be a great way of boosting the nutrition of your meal;

Watch your portion sizes and listen to when your body tells you you're full;

Choose smaller, gourmet-style options, with more vegies;

Cook in bulk and freeze so you always have meals ready to go. This lowers the likelihood that you will turn to take away options;

Set some goals around how often you eat take away.

Eating out is an important and enjoyable part of our lifestyle.

However, without some boundaries, it can start to take its toll on our health - and our budget!

Keep these tips in mind the next time you head out to grab your takeaway lunch or dinner.