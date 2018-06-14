Eat street comes to mining town

FOODIES' DELIGHT: Woodfired pizza is just one of the many different cuisines on offer for food lovers at Eat Street Moranbah.

FOODIES' DELIGHT: Woodfired pizza is just one of the many different cuisines on offer for food lovers at Eat Street Moranbah. 123RF

FOOD lovers will be spoilt for choice with the first Eat Street Moranbah being held in the small mining town tomorrow.

With a wide range of international cuisine including Filipino, German, Indian and South African, as well as locals offering woodfired pizza, loaded fries and a huge range of desserts, your taste buds will be buzzing and left craving for more.

The event promises to be a great evening for the whole family to enjoy, featuring a live band and entertainment, and jumping castle and face painting for the kids.

Creator and event manager Alice Young said the aim of the event is to provide opportunity and connect communities.

"The event is all about connecting communities,” she said.

"Sometimes it can be quite isolated in these rural areas and it is about making those connections with other local community groups, charities and businesses.

"It provides small businesses the opportunity to expand and reach out to to others and offer a product they may not be aware of.

"It also raises much-needed funds for local community groups, charities and sporting clubs.”

She said people should expect outstanding, worldwide cuisine, as well as exciting and varied entertainment.

"We have over 30 vendors, a majority of them are international food and beverage,” she said.

"We have got a wide variety of food that you don't normally get in Moranbah.

"We are looking forward to tomorrow; it's the first of its kind in Moranbah and there will be something of interest for all ages.”

Held at the Moranbah Town Square tomorrow, from 4pm to 10.30pm, Eat Street Moranbah is a family-orientated event not to be missed.

Entry cost will be $3, and children under the age of 12 will get in free.

Eat Street

Where: Moranbah Town Square.

When: Saturday, June 16, from 4pm to 10.30pm.

Cost: Entry cost is $3 per person. Kids under 12 get in free.