Eat Street tantalises tastebuds

DELICIOUS FOOD: There will be lots of tasty treats for the whole family at the Eat Street Markets in Emerald.

WITH shorter queues and more delicious choices, the Eat Street Markets are returning to Emerald.

Get your taste buds ready for the tantalising tastes and smells this year's event promises with plenty of options to choose from.

The Eat Street Markets Emerald is on Saturday, March 18, at Pioneer Park with gates open from 4pm.

Organiser Donna Eriksen said the night is an event for all ages and taste buds.

"Eat Street Markets is all about enjoying a wide range of foods in lovely surroundings and great atmosphere,” Donna said.

"From 4pm we will have food available, live music by Tameaka Powell and jumping castles will be available for the kids.

"There will be areas for relaxing on the grass and enjoying the music or tables and chairs for those who prefer.”

Donna said last year the organisers were a "little surprised” by the overwhelming response of the community but they have gotten together to make this year's event bigger and better.

"There was some good feedback about the concept and the town was happy to see a new event,” she said.

"Due to the unexpected numbers some food vendors ran out quickly which meant there was less variety and longer queues.

"So we have more food stalls this year, so shorter queues there, and they will each be catering for a large turnout.

"The variety of food should cater to wide tastes and food preferences.”

To skip waiting in line at the gate, Donna said tickets can be pre-purchased to make entry quicker and easier.

"Council have created some new parking spots near the high school and drivers' can access the drop off zone at the front gate for their passengers,” she said.

"We encourage patrons to bring blankets and chairs and settle in.

"Without singling out one vendors we'd like to say that we have a number of stall holders from last year returning and some brand new surprises.

"The stalls will have lots of fabulous main course options plus yummy desserts, ice-creams and various drinks and coffees plus the club's licenced bar.

"One of our regular bookmakers Richard 'Nugget' Turnbull is brushing off his chef whites to run a stall on behalf of the Jockey Club.

"He has gathered some wonderful support from the community and particularly Keppel Brand who are supplying him with their local handmade products to cook on the day.”

Entry is $5 and children under-12 are free.