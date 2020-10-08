Economy needs vaccine to recover

MATTHEW Killoran was "on the money", when he wrote in his Budget analysis that a "Vaccine is key to a future recovery" (C-M, Oct 7).

In the understatement of the year, he said: "A COVID-19 vaccine will need to be developed and used widely throughout Australia by the end of next year for even the grimmest Budget figures to come to pass ... If the predictions used to underpin the Budget are wrong, it could see a $55bn blow to the economy", which would be a serious black hole in the government's coffers.

Cautious optimism reigns supreme in discovering a life-saving (in more ways than one) vaccine in 2021.

State borders are anticipated to open by the end of this year (with the exception of WA), and with high hopes of gradually easing the harsh restrictions in Victoria by the end of the year, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg remarked that had a vaccine been developed months earlier than expected, there would be a $34bn boom for the economy.

That is a big "What if?" and doesn't shirk the Treasurer's current responsibilities.

Frydenberg has also sagaciously warned that if there was a "third wave" of the disease, it would take a $55bn sledgehammer to the economy.

Rudolf Bojtschuk, Brisbane City

NEVER did I think that when I voted for a Liberal conservative government at the last election that I would be voting for a government that would condemn my children (and possibly my children's children) to pay off the massive debt that this federal government is racking up in order to prop up our unaffordable Australian lifestyle.

It is unaffordable because in the decade before 2020, when our economy was healthy, government debt still increased every year and that occurred with both major parties in power during that period.

It is disappointing that instead of spending like drunken sailors, this government didn't make some tough decisions like cutting benefits as illogical as middle-class welfare, whereby a significant percentage of working households pay no net tax.

Unfortunately, an old-fashioned philosophy such as "Don't spend more than you earn" won't win the next election.

John Yared, Wynnum

BEING in Opposition during the pandemic has been a difficult cross to bear for many Labor politicians at federal level, and none more so than Jim Chalmers, Labor's shadow treasurer. Unable to leave ideology aside, even for a moment, Chalmers has now taken to referring to the recession Australia is in as the "Morrison recession". Really?

The whole world is in a recession, the like of which has not been seen in living memory, and it has been caused by a pandemic.

Voters here are not village idiots. They know why the economy is in recession.

The majority, I think, would say that the Morrison government has handled the pandemic well, certainly better than many other governments around the world.

With Australia struggling to recover economically now, it is not the time for petty partisan politics.

Les de Kretser, Indooroopilly

ONCE more pensioners have been overlooked in the Federal Budget.

The September pension increase was frozen for at least six months and possibly for a further six months after that should inflation remain negative.

The $250 "handout" - not until Christmas by the way - is just replacing the amount the pension has been frozen.

The second $250 handout is due next March which is when the next pension rise would normally occur.

Phillip O'Neill, Wynnum

DANGEROUS LIAISONS

LABOR stalwart Robert Schwarten (Letters, Oct 7) is absolutely correct in saying that "the Greens are no friends of the economy" with their extreme job-destroying policies.

The Greens should be called the "Watermelon Party", green on the outside, but red on the inside.

They have a veneer of some good environmental policies which cover a range of crazy socialist and cultural Marxist policies.

These include moving to 100 per cent renewable energy (which would impoverish our nation by reducing the reliability and affordability of electricity, forcing industries offshore without any benefit to the global climate), nationalising private hospitals and requiring all public hospitals to provide abortion up to birth for free, increasing drug injection rooms, legalising marijuana, legislating to ensure former biological males can compete in women's sport, and restricting religious freedom.

It is hypocritical for Schwarten to criticise the LNP for preferencing One Nation (which is on the right) ahead of Labor and the Greens, when Labor always gives its first preference to the Greens (on the extreme left).

The federal Liberal-National government has shown it can work with One Nation in the Senate, so if One Nation ends up holding the balance of power in Queensland after this election, no doubt the LNP also would be able to govern well.

Alan Baker, Carina Heights

SHANI Doig (C-M, Oct 7) warns voters not to use their vote in the forthcoming election as a protest against the major parties which would result in the balance of power falling into the hands of independents and minor parties.

The preferences of the LNP may result in a ratbag group of crossbenchers but most LNP voters desperately want the ALP to lose as the government has little integrity due to the actions of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers Mark Bailey, Jackie Trad and Mick de Brenni, as well as their poor administration of this state.

Many conservative voters may not follow the voting card as they dislike the Greens more than Labor. Either way, a protest vote is not desirable.

Gay Campbell, Victoria Point

LABOR BUYING VOTES

YOUR headline read "Premier in front for job creation" (C-M, Oct 7).

We know where the creation came from - it was creating jobs for public servants.

The number of people in public service jobs has jumped by thousands during Labor's present term of office, but unfortunately they are not all frontline necessary jobs, like police, hospital, schools etc.

Many of these jobs were created for publicity purposes, not skills, and unfortunately when decisions have to be made, consultants are hired.

The bonuses paid to public servants this year were to ensure that Labor would receive their votes in gratitude. Talk about buying votes.

Frances Bensted, Carindale

DEB'S BID TO WIN TRUST TOO LATE

I WAS disappointed, to say the least, when I read that LNP leader Deb Frecklington was "going to work hard to get the confidence of Queenslanders" (C-M, Oct 7).

She has had the last three years in which to do this.

Why is it only important during an election campaign?

She has been missing in action until now - so much so that we are about to be lumbered for a further four years with a do-nothing, create-jobs-for public-servants (read voter base), stuff-up Labor Party.

In the next four years, I believe the Labor Party will impose more restrictions on the ability of the LNP to garner any support, and will dismantle all it can of any memory that they ever existed.

Frecklington is a bit like Joe Biden: All she has going for her is that she is not Annastacia Palaszczuk.

W.A. Welch, Severnlea

CREDIT WHERE DUE

I WOULD like to correct the statement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's former chief of staff David Barbagallo, reported in the Criminal Justice Commission's September 2020 report on its investigations into allegations that Barbagallo misused his position to obtain funding from a government investment fund for a company in which he was a shareholder and director.

At paragraph 148 in the report, Barbagallo states: "I worked for Goss (former Premier Wayne Goss 1989-96), we brought in the CCC stuff you know, we're from the good guys".

That is an untrue statement. It was a clumsy attempt to rewrite history.

As the 33rd premier of Queensland, I introduced the anti-corruption legislation (Criminal Justice Bill) in October 1989, recommended in the Fitzgerald Report.

I also introduced the legislation that created the Electoral Review Commission that was abolished in 1994 by the Goss government.

Russell Cooper, former premier of Queensland

