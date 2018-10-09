Staggering amount Ed Sheeran earns in a day

ED SHEERAN'S eye-watering earnings for 2017 have been revealed for the first time.

The 27-year-old singer - who's now considered the richest solo artist in the world - made $138,686 a day last year, and over $50 million.

His company Ed Sheeran Ltd released its accounts over the weekend, revealing that his main business had a turnover of $67,112,527 with a gross profit of $50,624,143, which is $138,686 a day and $5778 an hour, The Sun reports.

The Perfect singer and songwriter also paid $9,788,363 in UK tax, which is more than Facebook paid in 2015 and 2016.

Despite the huge earnings, Sheeran only paid himself $15,096 and has over $29.5 million sat in the bank, according to accounts posted at Companies House.

In July, Forbes named him as the highest earning solo star, ahead of the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, with earnings of $153 million.

Sheeran has jumped 62 places from last year, placing ninth on the full list of top-earning celebrities, which includes the likes of football players Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

He has even surpassed Adele's earnings, after The Sun revealed on Friday that she'd made $15.9 million profit in the last year and had over $75.8 million cash in the bank.

In an interview with OK! magazine last year, Sheeran admitted money wasn't his motivation, as long as he was "comfortable" and gave most of it away.

"It's like, earn a penny, spend a penny with me. As soon as it comes in, it goes out. I don't have that much value on it. I have more value on my friends and family being OK. A lot of my money goes to charity or to children's hospitals near where I live. I have enough to be comfortable and the rest goes to help people,' he said.

"I do think money is the root of all evil. I've never lost more friends in my life than I have done after finding money coming to my life."

