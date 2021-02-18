‘Stop asking me if I’m pregnant like Meghan’

Edwina Bartholomew has a few things in common with Meghan Markle — now the Sunrise star has had enough of one thing fans ask her.

I've fallen prey to keeping up with the Joneses, expect my Mr and Mrs Jones have the last name Sussex. Otherwise known as "Just call me Harry", Harry and "Whatever you do, don't call me Rachel", Meghan.

Why would I bother comparing myself to a Duke and Duchess? I don't have a nine-bedroom mansion in Santa Monica, Oprah and the Beckhams didn't attend my wedding and I don't have a maniacal father sending our personal correspondence to the newspaper.

What we do have in common is a similar timeline when it comes to life's major milestones. I married my husband in April 2018 in country NSW and then almost immediately flew out to the UK to cover the wedding of Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle. Cow dung/Crown jewels. Same. Same.

Then on May 6, 2019, I was back outside the walls of Windsor reporting on the birth of baby Archie. At this point only my family, my boss and my cameraman knew I was having a baby, too. To be fair, the cameraman only guessed after noting a suspicious level of 1am peanut butter toast consumption.

Edwina Bartholomew and her precious baby girl.

Now, the couple is having baby No. 2. We don't know a due date but, judging from the photo released this week, Meghan is well into her second trimester. With Archie turning two in May, a little brother or sister won't be far behind.

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex has been open about losing a baby, penning an article in the New York Times about the "unbearable grief" of miscarriage, "experienced by many but talked about by few". This new life is what they call a Rainbow baby, and is a happy outcome all around.

So, why has it got me thinking? Well, people have started asking me if I'm pregnant* With each photo I post on social media, the comments come thick and fast, "time for a sibling", "when is baby No. 2 due?", "getting clucky"? The only thing I'm getting is the laundry, the groceries, the meals and the spray and wipe. Even the thought of having a second baby right now is exhausting but somehow I'm still a little jealous of those couples already taking the plunge.

When is the right time to have a second child? What is a good gap? How on earth do you cope? Maybe you just let nature take its course and wing it from there. After all, that's what parenting is all about, right?

*Just for the record, I'm not pregnant. Yet. Thanks for asking.

