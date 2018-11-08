Car bomb rocks Canadian suburb

The scene of the failed car bombing in Sherwood Park, Canada.Picture: Twitter

The scene of the failed car bombing in Sherwood Park, Canada.Picture: Twitter

A SUSPECTED bombing attempt in Canada's Edmonton has failed after part of an explosive-packed car detonated prematurely, killing the driver.

Initial reports say the device went off when the car was parked inside the garage of a community centre, housing a county hall and library, in the suburb of Sherwood Park.

According to Global News, a man was found seriously injured after a 'bang' was heard. Responders found the vehicle packed with what police have called a "large" and "significant" amount of explosives. The 21-year-old occupant later died of his injuries.

A nearby school, retirement village and office facility have been evacuated.

This is the scene at the corner of Festival way and Sherwood drive. Traffic heading south across from the mall still be rerouted. Heavy RCMP police presence at all entrances to the community centre. #ShPk pic.twitter.com/srONauoNk1 — Min Dhariwal (@MinDhariwal) November 7, 2018

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said the police matter is contained to the community centre building and there is no safety risk to the general public.

"Along with the community centre and county hall building, nearby schools and buildings have been closed today to give the RCMP room to conduct their investigation," Frank said.

Global News reports the explosive material was believed to be Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice.

"We don't yet have a motive for this incident. That is certainly part of the investigation," RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist said.

Sherwood Park resident Brent Oswald told CBC news he was on the second floor of the library when he heard a rumble from the car park below.

"There was a very deep boom," Oswald said. "It wasn't a bang. It was a boom and it shook the whole building.

"It was a massive explosion. It shook that place," he said. "I was on the second floor, so that's four storeys above the parking garage, and it's a reinforced concrete building."

Our @JWongGlobalNews is live at the Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park this morning, where a massive police presence remained overnight following an incident at the library. #yeg #StrathCo #ShPk pic.twitter.com/itqe4BZDgc — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) November 7, 2018

Oswald said everyone filed out of the library as the fire alarms sounded and emergency vehicles arrived on scene. Oswald said he went to a restaurant across the street to watch the Oilers game.

But Oswald said the area was soon crawling with heavily-armed police.

"Things had completely changed," he said. "This wasn't just a couple of cops directing traffic.

"They were heavily armed and watching something … and they just told me, 'Get out of here. I've never seen anything like that before."