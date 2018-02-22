Education needed to prevent drownings

WATER SAFETY: Director and swim teacher at Moura Memorial Pool Sarah Morris is a passionate advocate for water safety.

MOURA swim coach and mother of five Sarah Morris is a strong advocate for water safety.

Mrs Morris, a director and swim teacher at Moura Memorial Pool, said the importance of water safety was to prevent drownings by educating our children.

"It is important for our schools to be implementing water safety programs into their curriculum,” she said.

"2017 has had 25 more drownings in Australia than what we did in 2015, and nine more than in 2016.

"Those numbers, though they reflect we lost 291 people to drowning in 2017, there is an extra close to 700 near-drownings.

"With that information, it is important that our schools continue to educate kids of all ages in water safety and respecting the environment.

"The risk is lessened all the time simply by people being aware of what can happen, and if they do find themselves in that situation they will be able to help themselves.

"The more they are educated, the more chance we have of getting those numbers closer to zero.”

Mrs Morris described herself as one of those people who could swim before they could walk.

Teaching infants water safety is a huge passion of hers and she said at Moura the lessons were making a huge difference for children in regards to water safety.

"The more people we can educate and inform that lessons are available out there, the more our kids can benefit,” she said.

"I think as Australians, with our love for water and how much time we spend in water, it is vital our kids are being exposed to water safety to lessen their risk of drowning.

"It is very much a lethal environment if we do not respect it. The sooner we respect it, the sooner we can benefit from being in the water.”

She also wanted to note that drownings among young adults, particularly males, were very high.

"Forty-three young adults drowned last year and 66 per cent of those were males,” she said.

"If there is a place we can certainly improve on it is the high school curriculum to make sure we are implementing water safety for our young adults.

"Losing 43 of them in one year is way too many.”