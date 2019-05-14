Eels lock in coach until end of 2021 season

PARRAMATTA has locked up the services of coach Brad Arthur on a new two-year deal through to the end of the 2021 season.

Arthur would have been off-contract at the end of the current season, with much conjecture surrounding his and skipper Clint Gutherson's future with the club.

Despite Parramatta coming off a horror 64-10 loss to the Storm in the Magic Round, Arthur has the backing of the Eels' board for a further two seasons.

The Eels' coach has won 63 of his 137 games in charge of Parramatta for a win percentage of 46 since taking over the top job in 2014.

In a press release, Parramatta chief executive Bernie Gurr said the club had been in discussions for three weeks with Arthur.

"When we undertook our football review last year it was clear that a long-term strategy for our football department was needed to ensure our players and coaches have the best possible opportunity for success," he said in the statement.

"It is the view of the board and CEO that Brad is the best choice to lead our club's football program into the future.

"We are focused on continuing to be a development club and we strongly believe in what Brad is building and his ability to lead our NRL team in the right direction."

The Eels finished with the wooden spoon in 2018, but the club is confident Arthur can turn it around.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to continue coaching at this great club. We have a proud and passionate supporter base and I want us to give them the results they deserve," Arthur said.

"Everyone involved in our football program realises the responsibility we have in bringing sustained success to our Members and fans and that remains our priority."

With Arthur settled, attention will turn to off-contract stars Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson, although the majority of the playing squad is yet to be re-signed beyond 2019.