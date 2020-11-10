Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Eight people injured after car crashed into pole

10th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are treating eight people with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It's understood a mini-van crashed into a pole on Lands Rd, Gumlu shortly after 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were reportedly women aged in their 20s.

She said three were being treated for suspected spinal injuries while the other five suffered minor injuries.

It is expected they will be transported to Ayr Hospital for further treatment.

road crashes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

        Premium Content Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

        Sport GALLERY: ‘We just had one of those days where everything went right.’

        Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

        Premium Content Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

        Cricket Selection comes at the end of closely contested North Queensland Zone...

        Defence argues ‘Markis Turner duped his mother’

        Premium Content Defence argues ‘Markis Turner duped his mother’

        Crime Infamous Lindy Chamberlain case referenced in closing arguments for the trial...

        Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Premium Content Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Breaking EXCLUSIVE: Hooper wakes to learn of possible new role