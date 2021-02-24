Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Qld nursing home

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
24th Feb 2021 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two elderly people have been given four times the standard dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Brisbane's north.

An 88-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Carseldine, in Brisbane received four times the amount they were supposed to.

It's understood the doctor contracted by the Federal Government used the entire vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

"A doctor gave an incorrect dose to two patients yesterday," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans

"I think it's very important that we're upfront.

"Both patients are being monitored and... are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction."

It comes three days into the vaccine rollout in Queensland.

A standard dosage is 0.3mL and there are up to six doses in every vial.

Comment has been sought by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Brisbane nursing home

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks elderly pfizer vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        LETTERS: Who is the voice protecting the voiceless?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Who is the voice protecting the voiceless?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

        Premium Content Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

        Crime He paid a hefty price for getting behind the wheel after drinks at The Strand...

        CQ highway to close as bushfire burns

        Premium Content CQ highway to close as bushfire burns

        Breaking Fireys working to contain blaze with aerial assistance.