Elderly man and woman injured in pileup on M1

by Luke Mortimer
30th Jan 2020 11:48 AM
TWO elderly people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on the M1 during the morning rush.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the Pacific Motorway at Oxenford about 8.15am, a spokesman said.

They treated a man aged in his 80s suffering from airbag injuries and neck pain and a woman aged in her 80s who was complaining of chest pain.

The man and woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No traffic issues have been reported on the M1 following the crash.

crash

