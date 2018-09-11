Menu
Crime

Elderly man bashed in home by escaped convict

11th Sep 2018 8:17 AM

AN escaped prisoner has attacked an elderly man with a hammer before stealing his car, during a violent home invasion north of Brisbane overnight.

The 35-year-old man escaped from a New South Wales prison last week and travelled to Queensland.

Police will allege he broke into a Frost St home in Clontarf at around 4pm on Monday threatening the residents inside with the hammer.

A 71-year-old man was hit in the leg and the prisoner took off in the owner's Toyota Camry, stealing a handbag and a mobile phone.

Police tracked the man to Kippa Ring and he was arrested on Kinyunga St at 6pm.

He has since been charged with one count each of armed robbery, burglary and commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs, and is due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

