Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

MAYDAY: The potentially 'catastrophic' reason choppers were grounded

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas scrooge? Forced holiday work leaves miners fuming

        Premium Content Christmas scrooge? Forced holiday work leaves miners fuming

        Employment CFMEU hits back at BHP plan to make some team members work Christmas and Boxing Day.

        WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

        Premium Content WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

        Business Known for its homemade ice-cream and pies, it has been extensively renovated ready...

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pause to remember service, sacrifice

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pause to remember service, sacrifice

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.