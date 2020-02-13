Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC
Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan
Breaking

Missing man found dead in water after major search

Ashley Carter
by
13th Feb 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE:

A 75-YEAR-OLD man has been found dead in waters at Conondale after he went kayaking in the area on Sunday.

Police and State Emergency Services searched the area near the Gregor Bridge this morning, after the man's car was found yesterday.

The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC
The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman from Sunshine Coast Water Police said the man was believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday, but was not seen since.

"A member of the public saw his car sitting there since Sunday and wondered what was going on," Snr-Cnst Muddiman said.

Sadly about 10.30am, the man's body was found in the water off Cookes Rd. It's unclear how long the man's body had been there.   A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man's family had been notified and police were preparing a report for the Coroner.  
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
conondale missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TERRIFYING: 11-week-old puppy saved from python attack

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: 11-week-old puppy saved from python attack

        News A HORRIFYING snake attack on a small puppy is being used by a Queensland zookeeper to inform residents how they can humanely save both their pet, and the snake.

        Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        premium_icon Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        News Parking inspectors would be given new powers to dish out fines

        MEET THE LOCALS: Everyone should eat cake

        MEET THE LOCALS: Everyone should eat cake

        News Emerald’s Cassie Watene shares some insight into her world.

        WATCH: Mega blast rockets CQ mine into record books

        premium_icon WATCH: Mega blast rockets CQ mine into record books

        Business The blast sent 4.7 million cubic metres of overburden flying.