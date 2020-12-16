Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

16th Dec 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 71-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after an assault at a unit at Northgate on Brisbane's northside.

Police allege that about 7 last night an 18-year-old man forced his way into an Allworth St unit.

Police say the teenager assaulted the older man, striking him multiple times to the head and body before he fled to a neighbouring unit.

The 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The teenager, from Caboolture, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

He is due in Brisbane Magistrates court today.

Originally published as Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

More Stories

Show More
assault attack bashing brisbane crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine worker punches pub security guard after wife kicked out

        Premium Content Mine worker punches pub security guard after wife kicked out

        Crime Security guard trying to maintain order at the premises was ‘punched square in the face’.

        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine

        Date set for Emerald playground replacement

        Premium Content Date set for Emerald playground replacement

        Council News The playground is expected to be replaced, almost a year after it was damaged in a...

        Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

        Premium Content Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

        Cricket Why Emerald Brothers is in the money after last night’s BBL game.