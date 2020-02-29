Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Elderly man tortured with drill, taser

by Ben Harvy
29th Feb 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An elderly man has been bound, kidnapped and assaulted with a taser and drill during a terrifying ordeal at Murray Bridge.

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim was in contact with one of the men on a social app.

After meeting at a Murray Bridge home, the victim was allegedly bound and assaulted by the pair, who used a taser and drill.

Police say the men also used a hatchet to threaten the victim and demand money.

The incident was reported to police about 8am on Saturday after the victim, with just minor injuries, escaped his captors.

The suspects were arrested at Murray Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police will allege they found a taster, drill, hatchet and duct tape used in the incident.

The pair - a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Murray Bridge - have been refused police bail.

They will appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News It is claimed BMA failed to provide a safe place of work, safe and or/suitable plant machinery/equipment.

        Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        premium_icon Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        Health Without medical services, the most vulnerable are caught in a bureaucratic trap...

        New platform expands the reach of vital service

        premium_icon New platform expands the reach of vital service

        News The platform will provide direct access to a range of essential services.

        Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        premium_icon Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        Crime Car theieves move to the regions, after a Clermont home was targeted overnight.