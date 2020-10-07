Elderly mum and daughter’s hotel quarantine ‘nightmare’

Linda Holland and her 85-year-old mother were initially sent to a hotel with two flights of stairs for hotel quarantine.

An elderly woman recovering from spinal surgery was sent to a hotel with two flights of stairs in what has been described as a nightmare start to hotel quarantine.

Queensland Health rejected the application for the 85-year-old Melbourne woman to quarantine at her daughter Linda Holland's Mudjimba home, despite the woman suffering severe dementia and fleeing an unsafe home environment.

Ms Holland, who is staying with her mother in quarantine, said the first Brisbane hotel they were taken to for quarantine had two flights of stairs.

Elderly grandmother with dementia denied home quarantine

"(Queensland Health) is saying there is additional support in hotel quarantine … but I can tell you there is no such thing," Ms Holland said describing the situation as an "absolute nightmare".

A Queensland Health spokesman said on Thursday that health and support services were available at each hotel and it recently introduced the Targeted Care Accommodation program.

He said the program offered health and social support on site or close by.

Linda Holland’s 85-year-old mother recently had two spinal surgeries.

The department refused to detail the cost of the program or the process of selecting hotels for vulnerable people.

Ms Holland said they were allowed to use a taxi to get to the hotel instead of the bus, due to her mother's condition, and that a nurse phoned upon arrival to see what they needed.

The following day a chair for the shower was delivered, at Ms Holland's request.

"There's no medical support that's visible here … it would be absolutely impossible for mum to be here on her own," she said.

Ms Holland said a police officer organised for the pair to go to another quarantine hotel, without stairs.

Linda Holland and Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson are calling on the Queensland Government to allow Ms Holland's elderly mother to quarantine at home.

"There is no transparency in how they're assessing where is suitable for people to stay," she said.

"It's just about numbers, about which hotels have vacancies.

"That police officer called the hotel because he knew it would be better for us, he didn't call Queensland Health.

"At that point my mum was exhausted and quite emotional … we both were."

Ms Holland has since lodged another application in the hope Queensland Health will allow her mum to finish quarantine at her home on the Sunshine Coast.

The original home quarantine application included a supporting letter from her mother's doctor who said the hotel environment would be damaging for her mental health.