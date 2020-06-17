Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

by Chris Clarke
17th Jun 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for cameras to keep our roads safe

        premium_icon Calls for cameras to keep our roads safe

        Crime Shocking statistics show almost 5000 drivers were busted on their phones

        New water plans promise greener golfing

        premium_icon New water plans promise greener golfing

        News The Emerald Golf Club recently got permission from the Central Highlands Regional...

        Hundreds across the region relying on JobKeeper scheme

        premium_icon Hundreds across the region relying on JobKeeper scheme

        News New data reveals which towns have suffered the most from the coronavirus...

        State targets ‘green economy’ with $10m new minerals boost

        premium_icon State targets ‘green economy’ with $10m new minerals boost

        Politics Premier says COVID-19 has accelerated demand for new minerals.