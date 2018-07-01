Elderly pilot injured in agricultural plane crash

AN ELDERLY pilot was injured when his agricultural plane crashed at Coominya on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics treated the man for facial and hip injuries after the plane caught a tree and crashed into the ground.

The crash happened just before 3pm.

Paramedics attended an elderly male patient who sustained facial and hip injuries after his agricultural plane caught a tree before impacting the ground in #Coominya. The patient will be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 30, 2018

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.