QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.
Let us help you find the closest voting booth. AAP Image/Paul Miller
Owen Jacques
SEE OUR FULL LIST OF VOTING BOOTHS BELOW

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.

Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.

If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake as you honour your sworn duty.

Check back before election day to make sure you don't miss out on a snag this election.
WHERE WILL YOU BE VOTING?

BUDERIM

BUNDABERG

BUNDAMBA

BURDEKIN

BURNETT

CALLIDE

CALOUNDRA

CONDAMINE

GLADSTONE

GLASSHOUSE

GREGORY

GYMPIE

HERVEY BAY

IPSWICH

IPSWICH WEST

JORDAN

KAWANA

KEPPEL

KURWONGBAH

LOCKYER

LOGAN

MACKAY

MAROOCHYDORE

MARYBOROUGH

MIRANI

MORAYFIELD

NANANGO

NICKLIN

NINDERRY

NOOSA

PUMICESTONE

ROCKHAMPTON

SCENIC RIM

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

WARREGO

WHITSUNDAY

 

BUDERIM

               Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

               Buderim (Buderim Mountain State School Hall), 8-42 Main Street, BUDERIM

               Buderim Central (Eden Lea Retirement Village), 22 Townsend Road, BUDERIM

               Buderim Gardens (Buderim Gardens Community Hall), 405 Mooloolaba Road, BUDERIM

               Buderim North (Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall), 1 Lakeshore Avenue, BUDERIM

               Buderim Pines (Gumnuts Childcare Centre), 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, BUDERIM

               Buderim South (Fusion Alcooringa Centre), 176 Ballinger Road, BUDERIM

               Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

               Immanuel (Immanuel Lutheran College), 126 Wises Road, BUDERIM

Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

               Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

               Minyama (Early Learning Centre), 2 Jarrah Street, MINYAMA

               Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA

               Mountain Creek (Mountain Creek State School) Lady Musgrave Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK

               Mountain Creek South (Brightwater State School), 20 Dianella Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK

               Sippy Downs (Siena Catholic College), 60 Sippy Downs Drive, SIPPY DOWNS

               Warana (Life Church), 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, WARANA

 

BUNDABERG

               Avoca (Churches of Christ), 76 Twyford Street, AVOCA

               Branyan (Branyan Road State School) Branyan Drive, BUNDABERG

               Bundaberg Central (Rum City Silverband Hall), 89 Targo Street, BUNDABERG

               Bundaberg East (Bundaberg East State School), 33 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

               Bundaberg North (Bundaberg North State School) Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

               Bundaberg South (Bundaberg South State School) Walla Street, BUNDABERG

               Bundaberg West (Bundaberg West State School) Steffensen Street, BUNDABERG

               Kalkie (Kalkie State School) Bargara Road, KALKIE

               Kepnock (Kepnock State High School) Kepnock Road, BUNDABERG

               Millbank (Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall), 36 Avoca Street, BUNDABERG

               North Bundaberg (Progress Hall) Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets, BUNDABERG NORTH

               Norville (Norville State School) Dr May's Road, BUNDABERG

               Thabeban (Thabeban State School), 270 Goodwood Road, THABEBAN

               Walkervale (Walkervale State School) Water Street, BUNDABERG

              Woongarra (Woongarra State School), 468 Elliott Heads Road, BUNDABERG

 

BUNDAMBA

               Augustine Heights (St Augustine's College) St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

               Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

               Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

               Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

               Camira (Camira State School Hall) Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

               Collingwood Park (Collingwood Park State School Hall) Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK

               Dinmore (West Moreton Darts Association), 66 Riverview Road, RIVERVIEW

               Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

               Gailes (Karate Hall), 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

               Goodna (St Francis Xavier School Hall) Church Street, GOODNA

               Kruger (Kruger State School Hall) Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

               Redbank (Redbank Pre-School), 19 Brisbane Road, REDBANK

               Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

 Redbank Plains High (Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall) Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

               Riverview (Riverview Community Centre), 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW

 

BURDEKIN

               Airville (Airville State School), 920 Old Clare Road, AIRVILLE

               Ayr (PCYC), 164 MacMillan Street, AYR

               Bowen (Bowen State School Hall), 27 Poole Street, BOWEN

               Bowen Hospital (Hospital), 61-65 Gregory Street, BOWEN

               Brandon (Brandon State School), 2-20 Drysdale Street, BRANDON

               Clare (Clare State School) Larkin Street, CLAREDALE

               Clermont (Clermont State School) Francis Street, CLERMONT

               Collinsville (Collinsville State School Parade Room) Hamilton Street, COLLINSVILLE

               Coppabella (Coppabella State School) Mathieson Street, COPPABELLA

               Cungulla (Community Hall) Frank Randell Drive, CUNGULLA

               Dysart (Dysart State School), 4 Garnham Drive, DYSART

               East Ayr (East Ayr State School), 43 Ross Street, AYR

               Giru (CWA Hall), 9 Carey Street, GIRU

               Glenden (Glenden State School) Gillham Terrace, GLENDEN

               Gumlu (Gumlu State School) De Salis Street, GUMLU

               Home Hill (St Colman's School), 94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue, HOME HILL

               Jarvisfield (Jarvisfield State School), 516 Rita Island Road, JARVISFIELD

               Kalamia (Kalamia State School), Lillesmere Road, AYR

               Merinda (Merinda State School) Bergl Street, MERINDA

               Middlemount (Community School) James Randell Drive, MIDDLEMOUNT

               Moranbah (Moranbah East State School), 4 Williams Street, MORANBAH

               Moranbah West (Moranbah Community Centre) Batchelor Parade, MORANBAH

               Nebo (Nebo State School), 34 Oxford Street, NEBO

               Nome (Bush Fire Brigade Hall), 2 Alligator Creek Road, NOME

               Oonoonba (Oonoonba State School), 83 Fairfield Waters Drive, OONOONBA

 Osborne (Osborne State School) Cnr Home Hill-Kirknie Rd & Osborne Rd, HOME HILL (UP RIVER)

               Queens Beach (Queens Beach State School), 39 Tracey Street, QUEENS BEACH

               Stuart (Guppy's Early Childcare Centre), 353 Stuart Drive, STUART

               Woodstock (Woodstock State School) Woodstock Avenue, WOODSTOCK

               Wulguru (Wulguru State School) Edison Street, WULGURU

 

 

BURNETT

               Agnes Water (Agnes Water State School), 1 Donohue Drive, AGNES WATER

               Alloway (Alloway State School), 4334 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

               Avoca (Churches of Christ), 76 Twyford Street, AVOCA

               Avondale (Avondale State School) Avondale Road, AVONDALE

               Baffle Creek (Wartburg State School) Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK

               Bargara (Cultural Centre), 160 Hughes Road, BARGARA

               Booyal (Booyal Central State School), 31620 Bruce Highway, BOOYAL

               Bororen (Bororen State School), 1 Kent Street, BOROREN

               Branyan (Branyan Road State School) Branyan Drive, BUNDABERG

               Bucca (Hall), 28 Longs Road, BUCCA

               Bundaberg East (Bundaberg East State School), 33 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

               Bundaberg North (Bundaberg North State School) Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

               Bundaberg South (Bundaberg South State School) Walla Street, BUNDABERG

               Burnett Heads (Burnett Heads State School) Burnett Heads Road, BURNETT HEADS

               Buxton (Community Hall), 49 Powers Street, BUXTON

               Childers (Isis District State High School), 22 North Street, CHILDERS

               Cordalba (Cordalba State School) Cemetery Road, CORDALBA

               Elliott Heads (Elliott Heads State School), 143 Breusch Road, ELLIOTT HEADS

               Givelda (Givelda State School), 754 Pine Creek Road, GIVELDA

               Gooburrum (Gooburrum State School), 14 Gooburrum Road, GOOBURRUM

               Goodwood (Goodwood State School), 1802 Goodwood Road, GOODWOOD

               Innes Park (Coral Coast Baptist Church), 596 Windermere Road, INNES PARK NORTH

               Kalkie (Kalkie State School) Bargara Road, KALKIE

               Kepnock (Kepnock State High School) Kepnock Road, BUNDABERG

               Miriam Vale (Miriam Vale State School), 15 Roe Street, MIRIAM VALE

               Moore Park (Moore Park State School), 14 Murdochs Linking Road, MOORE PARK BEACH

               North Bundaberg (Progress Hall) Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets, BUNDABERG NORTH

               Oakwood (Oakwood State School) Oakwood School Road, OAKWOOD

               Rosedale (Rosedale State School), 21 James Street, ROSEDALE

               Sharon (Sharon State School), 18 Sharon School Road, SHARON

               South Kolan (Kolan South State School), 2297 Gin Gin Road, SOUTH KOLAN

               Thabeban (Thabeban State School), 270 Goodwood Road, THABEBAN

               Woodgate (Community Hall) Esplanade, WOODGATE

               Woongarra (Woongarra State School), 468 Elliott Heads Road, BUNDABERG

               Yandaran (Yandaran State School) School Lane, YANDARAN

 

 

CALLIDE

               Banana (Banana State School), 36 Bramston Street, BANANA

               Baralaba (Baralaba State School), 1 Power Street, BARALABA

               Bell (Bell State School), 90 Dennis Street, BELL

               Benaraby (Benaraby State School), 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY

               Biggenden (Biggenden State School), 9 Frederick Street, BIGGENDEN

               Biloela (Biloela State School), 48 Rainbow Street, BILOELA

               Brigalow (Brigalow Hall) Warrego Highway, BRIGALOW

               Bullyard (Bullyard State School), 2359 Bucca Road, BULLYARD

               Calliope (Calliope State School) Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE

               Chinchilla (Catholic Church Hall), 74 Middle Street, CHINCHILLA

               Chinchilla North (Masonic Temple), cnr Boyd & Wambo Streets, CHINCHILLA

               Drillham (Drillham State School), 13 Jardine Street, DRILLHAM

               Eidsvold (Eidsvold Community Hall), 54 Moreton Street, EIDSVOLD

               Gayndah (Gayndah State School), 33 Meson Street, GAYNDAH

               Gin Gin (Gin Gin State School), 13 May Street, GIN GIN

               Jambin (Jambin State School) Cnr Burnett Hwy & Threeways Road, JAMBIN

               Jandowae (Memorial Hall), 38 George Street, JANDOWAE

               Jimbour (Jimbour State School), 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Road, JIMBOUR

               Miles (Miles State High School) Pine Street, MILES

               Monto (Monto State School), 3 Leichhardt Street, MONTO

               Mount Perry (Perry Shire Hall), 66 Heusman Street, MOUNT PERRY

               Moura (Moura Tennis Club), 12 Nott Street, MOURA

               Mulgildie (Mulgildie State School), 2 Brigalow Street, MULGILDIE

               Mundubbera (CWA Hall), 79 Lyons Street, MUNDUBBERA

               Taroom (Taroom State School) Wolsey Street, TAROOM

               Thangool (Thangool State School), 2 Aerodrome Road, THANGOOL

               Theodore (Theodore State School) The Boulevard, THEODORE

               Ubobo (Ubobo State School), 16 Cedarvale Road, UBOBO

               Wallaville (Wallaville State School), 7 Grey Street, WALLAVILLE

               Wandoan (Wandoan State School), 49 North Street, WANDOAN

               Warra (Warra State School) Robinson Street, WARRA

               Wowan (Wowan State School) Don Street, WOWAN

 

CALOUNDRA

                Beerwah (Community Hall), 25 Peachester Road, BEERWAH

               Caloundra (CCSA Hall), 1 Nutley Street, CALOUNDRA

               Caloundra Unity (Unity College), 47 Lomond Crescent, CALOUNDRA WEST

               Currimundi (Currimundi Primary School), 17 Buderim Street, CURRIMUNDI

Currimundi West (Talara Primary College - Performance Centre), 24 Talara Street, CURRIMUNDI

Glass House Mountains (Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall), 58 Coonowrin Road, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS

               Glenview (Glenview State School), 6 Leeding Road, GLENVIEW

               Golden Beach (Golden Beach State School), 34 Gregory Street, GOLDEN BEACH

 Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

               Landsborough (Landsborough State School), 41 Gympie Street North, LANDSBOROUGH

Meridan Plains (Meridan State College - Senior Learning Precinct), 214 Parklands Boulevard, MERIDAN PLAINS

               Mooloolah (Mooloolah State School), 48 King Road, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY

 Pelican Waters (Caloundra City Private School), 200 Pelican Waters Boulevard, PELICAN WATERS

               Shelly Beach (Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School) Alfred Street, SHELLY BEACH

 

CONDAMINE

               Biddeston (Biddeston State School) Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road, BIDDESTON

               Bowenville (Bowenville State School), 2 Irvingdale Road, BOWENVILLE

               Brookstead (Brookstead State School), 30 Ware Road, BROOKSTEAD

               Cambooya (Cambooya State School) Harrow Street, CAMBOOYA

 Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

               Clifton (Clifton State School), 1 Tooth Street, CLIFTON

               Crows Nest (Crows Nest State School), 1 Littleton Street, CROWS NEST

               Darling Heights (Darling Heights State School), 45 Wuth Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Drayton (Drayton State School) Darling Street, DRAYTON

               Emu Creek (Emu Creek State School), 14534 New England Highway, GREENMOUNT EAST

               Fairview Heights (Fairview Heights State School), 75 McDougall Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Felton East (Public Hall), 2775 Toowoomba-Karara Road, FELTON EAST

               Geham (Geham State School), 9625 New England Highway, GEHAM

               Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA

               Goombungee (Goombungee State School), 52 Mocatta Street, GOOMBUNGEE

               Gowrie (Gowrie State School) Old Homebush Road, GOWRIE

               Haden (Haden State School), 1520 Haden-Crows Nest Road, HADEN

               Harlaxton (Harlaxton State School), 110 Ruthven Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Highfields (Highfields State School) New England Highway, HIGHFIELDS

               Jondaryan (Jondaryan State School) Scott Road, JONDARYAN

               Kingsthorpe (Kingsthorpe State School) Goombungee Road, KINGSTHORPE

               Kulpi (Kulpi State School), 9 Beckman Street, KULPI

               Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN

               Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Mount Tyson (Mount Tyson State School) Main Street, MOUNT TYSON

               Nobby (Nobby State School), 7 Davenport Street, NOBBY

               Oakey (Oakey State High School), 1 Campbell Street, OAKEY

               Perseverance (Public Hall) Esk-Hampton Road, PERSEVERANCE

               Pilton (Pilton State School), 24 Pilton Valley Road, PILTON

               Pittsworth (Technology Centre) Hume Street, PITTSWORTH

               Quinalow (Quinalow State School) Progress Street, QUINALOW

               Southbrook (Southbrook Central State School), 1 School Road, SOUTHBROOK

               Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

 Wellcamp (Wellcamp State School Community Hall), 609 Drayton-Wellcamp Road, WELLCAMP

               Westbrook (Bunkers Hill State School), 315 Bunkers Hill School Road, WESTBROOK

               Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

               Wyreema (Wyreema State School), 12 High Street, WYREEMA

 

GLADSTONE

               Ambrose (Ambrose State School), 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE

               Benaraby (Benaraby State School), 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY

 Boyne Island (Mt Larcom Room Community Centre), Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenue, BOYNE ISLAND

               Calliope (Calliope State School) Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE

               Chanel (The Marian Centre Chanel College), 11 Paterson Street, GLADSTONE

               Clinton (Clinton State School), 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON

               Gladstone Central (Gladstone Central State School), 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE

               Gladstone South (Gladstone South State School), 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE

 Gladstone West (Gladstone West State School - Administration Building) Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST

               Kin Kora (Kin Kora State School), 43 Hibiscus Avenue, GLADSTONE

               Mount Larcom (Mount Larcom State School) Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM

               Seaview (St Peters Anglican Church), 50 J Hickey Avenue, SEAVIEW HEIGHTS

               Tannum Sands (Tannum Sands State High School), 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS

               Yarroon Street (P C Y C) Yarroon Street, GLADSTONE

               Yarwun (Yarwun State School), 35 Butler Street, YARWUN

 

 

 

GLASSHOUSE

               Beerburrum (School of Arts Hall), 7 Anzac Avenue, BEERBURRUM

               Beerwah (Community Hall), 25 Peachester Road, BEERWAH

               Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

               Conondale (Conondale State School), 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, CONONDALE

               Dayboro (Dayboro State School), 58 Mckenzie Street, DAYBORO

               Elimbah (Elimbah State School), 10-20 School Road, ELIMBAH

               Eudlo (Public Hall), 19 Rosebed Street, EUDLO

 Glass House Mountains (Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall), 58 Coonowrin Road, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS

               Glenview (Glenview State School), 6 Leeding Road, GLENVIEW

               Landsborough (Landsborough State School), 41 Gympie Street North, LANDSBOROUGH

               Maleny (Maleny State High School), 50 Bunya Street, MALENY

               Mapleton (Mapleton State School), 24 Flaxton Drive, MAPLETON

               Montville (St Marys Hall) Memorial Close, MONTVILLE

               Mooloolah (Mooloolah State School), 48 King Road, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY

 Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

               Morayfield West (Minimbah State School) Minimbah Drive, MORAYFIELD

               Mount Mee (Mount Mee State School), 1368 Mount Mee Road, MOUNT MEE

               Palmwoods (Palmwoods State School), 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, PALMWOODS

               Peachester (Peachester Community Hall), 958 Peachester Road, PEACHESTER

               Upper Caboolture (Farmers Assembly Hall), 704 Caboolture River Road, UPPER CABOOLTURE

               Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

               Witta (Old Witta School Community Centre), 316 Witta Road, WITTA

               Woodford (Memorial Hall), 109 Archer Street, WOODFORD

 

 

 

GREGORY

               Alpha (Alpha State School), 11 Milton Street, ALPHA

               Aramac (Aramac State School), 69 Porter Street, ARAMAC

               Barcaldine (Barcaldine State School) Gidyea Street, BARCALDINE

               Bedourie (Shire Hall), BEDOURIE

               Birdsville (Shire Hall) Adelaide Street, BIRDSVILLE

               Blackall (Court House), 139 Shamrock Street, BLACKALL

               Blackwater (Blackwater State School), 43 Wey Street, BLACKWATER

               Blackwater North (Blackwater North State School) Williams Street, BLACKWATER

               Bluff (Bluff State School), 32 Main Street, BLUFF

               Boulia (Boulia State School) Templeton Street, BOULIA

               Capella (Capella State High School), 35-45 Gordon Street, CAPELLA

               Duaringa (Duaringa State School), 1 Charlotte Street, DUARINGA

               Emerald Christian College (Emerald Christian College), 6373 Gregory Highway, EMERALD

               Emerald North (Emerald North State School) Campbell Street, EMERALD

               Emerald South (Denison State School - Pre-School), 16 Gray Street, EMERALD

               Ilfracombe (Ilfracombe State School), 20 McMaster Drive, ILFRACOMBE

               Isisford (Community Hall) St Mary Street, ISISFORD

               Jericho (Jericho State School) Pasteur Street, JERICHO

               Jundah (Jundah State School), 11 Garrick Street, JUNDAH

               Longreach High (Longreach State High School) Jabiru Street, LONGREACH

               Muttaburra (Muttaburra State School), 42 Sword Street, MUTTABURRA

               Rolleston (Rolleston State School), 16 Warrijo Street, ROLLESTON

               Rubyvale (Hall) Burridge Road, RUBYVALE

               Sapphire (Community Hall) Sapphire Road, SAPPHIRE

               Springsure (Springsure State School), 55 Eclipse Street, SPRINGSURE

               Tambo (Tambo State School), 16 Mitchell Street, TAMBO

               Tieri (Tieri State School) Bottlebrush Lane, TIERI

               Windorah (Windorah State School), 8 Victoria Street, WINDORAH

               Winton (Court House), 59 Vindex Street, WINTON

               Woorabinda (HACC Building), 112 Munns Drive, WOORABINDA

 

GYMPIE

               Amamoor (Amamoor State School), 2 Elizabeth Street, AMAMOOR

               Bauple (Bauple State School), 8 Forestry Road, BAUPLE

               Chatsworth (Chatsworth State School), 15 Rammutt Road, CHATSWORTH

Cooloola Cove (Veterans Community Hall), cnr Nautilus & Santamaria Avenue, COOLOOLA COVE

               Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

               Curra (Curra Country Club), 10 David Drive, CURRA

               Glenwood (Glenwood State School), 13 Glenwood School Road, GLENWOOD

               Goomboorian (Hall) Tin Can Bay Road, GOOMBOORIAN

               Gunalda (Gunalda State School) King Street, GUNALDA

               Gympie City (Senior Citizens Centre) Mellor Street, GYMPIE

               Gympie East (Gympie East State School), 219 Cedar Pocket Road, GYMPIE

               Gympie High (Gympie State High School) Cootharaba Road, GYMPIE

               Gympie South (Gympie South State School), 50 Exhibition Road, GYMPIE

               Horseshoe Bend (Church Of Christ Hall), 10 Tucker Street, GYMPIE

               Imbil (Mary Valley State College) Edward Street, IMBIL

               James Nash (James Nash State High School), 109 Myall Street, GYMPIE

               Jones Hill (Jones Hill State School) Heilbronn Road, GYMPIE

               Kandanga (Community Hall) Main Street, KANDANGA

               Kilkivan (Kilkivan State School), 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN

               Lower Wonga (Hall), 7 Lower Wonga Road, LOWER WONGA

               Monkland (Monkland State School), 220 Brisbane Road, MONKLAND

               Pie Creek (Pie Creek Hall) Herron Road, PIE CREEK

               Rainbow Beach (Rainbow Beach State School), 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH

               Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO

               Tin Can Bay (Tin Can Bay State School), 2 Snapper Creek Road, TIN CAN BAY

               Veteran (Hall), 594 Sandy Creek Road, VETERAN

               Widgee (Widgee State School), 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Road, WIDGEE

 

HERVEY BAY

               Baycrest (Baycrest RSL Care), 99 Doolong Road, KAWUNGAN

               Kawungan (Kawungan State School) Grevillea Street, KAWUNGAN

               Pialba (Police Citizens Youth Club) O'Rourke Street, PIALBA

               Pialba North (Hervey Bay State High School), 58 Beach Road, PIALBA

               River Heads (Community Hall), 45 Ariadne Street, RIVER HEADS

               Torquay (Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall) Cnr Denman Camp Rd & Totness Street, TORQUAY

               Urangan (Urangan Point State School) Herbert Street, URANGAN

               Urangan West (Sandy Straits State School) Robert Street, URANGAN

               Urraween (Baptist Church), 171 Urraween Road, URRAWEEN

               Yarrilee (Yarrilee State School), 15 Scrub Hill Road, DUNDOWRAN

 

IPSWICH

               Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

               Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

               Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

               Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

               Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

               East Ipswich (Ipswich East State School Hall) Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH

               Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

               Glebe Road (Community Kindergarten), 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN

               Griffith Road (Ipswich Central State School Hall), 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH

               North Booval (Trinity Uniting Church Hall), 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL

               Raceview (Raceview State School Hall), 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

               Raceview West (Whitehill Church of Christ), 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

               Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

               Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

               Silkstone (Silkstone State School) Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

               West Ipswich (Ipswich West State School) Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH

               Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

 

 

IPSWICH WEST

               Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

               Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL

               Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

               Grandchester (Grandchester State School) School Road, GRANDCHESTER

               Haigslea (Haigslea State School), 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA

               Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE

               Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT

               Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT

               Marburg (Marburg State School) Louisa Street, MARBURG

               North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH

               Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN

               Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH

               Rosewood (Rosewood State High School) Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

               Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

               Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI

               Walloon (Walloon State School), 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, WALLOON

               Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

 

JORDAN

            Augustine Heights

            St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

            Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

            Flagstone State Community College, cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE

            Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

            Greenbank State School Assembly Hall, 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK

            Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA

            Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

            Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39-53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

            Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

            Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD

            Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, SPRINGFIELD

            Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

            Greenbank Community Centre, 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK

 

KAWANA

               Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

               Caloundra (CCSA Hall), 1 Nutley Street, CALOUNDRA

               Caloundra Unity (Unity College), 47 Lomond Crescent, CALOUNDRA WEST

               Currimundi (Currimundi Primary School), 17 Buderim Street, CURRIMUNDI

Currimundi West (Talara Primary College - Performance Centre), 24 Talara Street, CURRIMUNDI

               Golden Beach (Golden Beach State School), 34 Gregory Street, GOLDEN BEACH

 Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

Meridan Plains (Meridan State College - Senior Learning Precinct), 214 Parklands Boulevard, MERIDAN PLAINS

               Minyama (Early Learning Centre), 2 Jarrah Street, MINYAMA

               Shelly Beach (Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School) Alfred Street, SHELLY BEACH

               Sippy Downs (Siena Catholic College), 60 Sippy Downs Drive, SIPPY DOWNS

               Warana (Life Church), 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, WARANA

 

 

KEPPEL

               Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER

               Byfield (Byfield State School), 2233 Byfield Road, BYFIELD

               Cawarral (Cawarral State School) Annie Drive, CAWARRAL

               Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS

               Emu Park (Emu Park State School - The Hall) Hill Street, EMU PARK

               Farnborough (Farnborough State School Hall), 8 Hinz Avenue, FARNBOROUGH

               Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE

               Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA

               Keppel Sands (Keppel Sands State School), 1325 Keppel Sands Road, KEPPEL SANDS

               Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK

               Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL

               Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

               North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE

               Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

               Taranganba (Taranganba State School Hall) Taranganba Road, COOEE BAY

               The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

               Yeppoon (Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre) Rawlings Street, YEPPOON

               Yeppoon North (St Brendan's College), 139 Adelaide Park Road, YEPPOON

 

KURWONGBAH

               Bray Park (Bray Park State School), 5 Hopetoun Street, BRAY PARK

               Bray Park High (Bray Park State High School) Lavarack Road, BRAY PARK

               Burpengary (Burpengary State School), 35 Station Road, BURPENGARY

 Burpengary Meadows (Burpengary Meadows State School), 153-187 Rowley Road, BURPENGARY

               Burpengary North (Burpengary Community Complex), 111 Station Road, BURPENGARY

               Burpengary South (Burpengary State Secondary College), 196 Pitt Road, BURPENGARY

               Kallangur (Kallangur State School), cnr Storey and School Roads, KALLANGUR

               Kallangur East (Community Centre), 1480 Anzac Avenue, KALLANGUR

               Kurwongbah (Kurwongbah State School) Eacham Street, PETRIE

               Lawnton (Lawnton State School) Todds Road, LAWNTON

               Morayfield East (Morayfield East State School), 107 Graham Road, MORAYFIELD

               Narangba (Narangba State School) Knights Road, NARANGBA

               Narangba Valley (Narangba Sporting Complex) Harris Avenue, NARANGBA

               Petrie (School of Arts Hall) Anzac Avenue, PETRIE

               Strathpine (Pine Rivers State High School (Community Hall)) Ash Court, STRATHPINE

               Warner (Genesis Christian College), 10 Youngs Crossing Road, BRAY PARK

 

LOCKYER

               Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM

               Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

 Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK

               Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL

               Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON

               Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON

               Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE

               Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE

               Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM

               Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE

               Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON

               Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE

               Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY

               Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON

               Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES

               Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE

               Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD

               Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK

               Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN

               Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA

               Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK

               Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND

               Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD

               Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA

               Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON

               Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL

               Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT

 

LOGAN

               Beenleigh (Beenleigh Show Society Hall) James Street, BEENLEIGH

               Boronia Heights (Boronia Heights State School), 194 Middle Road, BORONIA HEIGHTS

               Browns Plains (Browns Plains State School) Mayfair Drive, BROWNS PLAINS

               Cedar Creek (Cedar Creek State School) Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, CEDAR CREEK

Flagstone (Flagstone State Community College), cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE

               Greenbank (Greenbank State School Assembly Hall), 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK

               Jimboomba (Jimboomba State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA

               Jimboomba Central (Emmaus College), 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA

               Logan Reserve (Logan Reserve State School), 369 School Road, LOGAN RESERVE

               Logan Village (Logan Village State School) North Street, LOGAN VILLAGE

               Marsden (Marsden State High School), 106-130 Muchow Road, WATERFORD WEST

               Park Ridge (Park Ridge State High School), 14-30 Lancewood Street, PARK RIDGE

               Regents Park (Regents Park State School) Emerald Drive, REGENTS PARK

               Teviot Road (Greenbank Community Centre), 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK

Windaroo Valley (Windaroo Valley State High School), 240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, BAHRS SCRUB

               Woodhill (Woodhill State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL

               Yarrabilba (St Clare's Catholic Primary School), 2 Combs Street, YARRABILBA

MACKAY

               Andergrove (Andergrove State School) Fernleigh Avenue, ANDERGROVE

               Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

               Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

               Canberra Street (St Joseph's Primary School), 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY

               Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

               Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

               Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

               Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

 Mackay Central (Mackay Central State School, All Purpose Centre) Macalister Street, MACKAY

               Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

 Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

               Mater Hospital (Hospital) Willetts Road, NORTH MACKAY

               North Mackay High (Mackay North State High School) Valley Street, NORTH MACKAY

               Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

               Slade Point (Community Hall) Wren Street, SLADE POINT

Victoria Park (Victoria Park State School) Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets, EAST MACKAY

 

 

MAROOCHYDORE

Alexandra Headland (Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall), 45 Okinja Road, ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

               Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

               Coolum Beach (Coolum State School) School Road, COOLUM BEACH

               Coolum Beach North (Uniting Church Hall), 22-26 Elizabeth Street, COOLUM BEACH

               Kuluin (Kuluin State School), 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, KULUIN

               Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

 Maroochydore Central (Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre), 2 Fifth Avenue, MAROOCHYDORE

Maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE

               Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA

               Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM

               Mudjimba (Community Hall), 41 Cottonwood Street, MUDJIMBA

               Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE

 

MARYBOROUGH

               Albert (Albert State School), 210-216 Albert Street, MARYBOROUGH

               Bell Hilltop (Aldridge State High School) Boys Avenue, MARYBOROUGH

               Boonooroo (Coast Guard Base Station), 126 Eckert Road, BOONOOROO

               Brooweena (Brooweena State School) Lahey Street, BROOWEENA

               Burrum Heads (Community Hall) Cnr Howard Street & Burrum Heads Road, BURRUM HEADS

               Granville (Kindergarten), 162-164 Cambridge Street, GRANVILLE

               Howard (Burrum District Community Centre) Steley Street, HOWARD

               Maryborough (St Pauls Memorial Hall) Cnr Adelaide & Ellena Streets, MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough West (Maryborough West State School) Ariadne Street, MARYBOROUGH WEST

               Mungar (Mungar State School), 1143 Mungar Road, MUNGAR

               North Street (Guides Hall), 73 North Street, NEWTOWN

               Pialba (Police Citizens Youth Club) O'Rourke Street, PIALBA

               Pialba North (Hervey Bay State High School), 58 Beach Road, PIALBA

               St Helens (St Helens State School), 891 Saltwater Creek Road, ST HELENS

               Sunbury (Sunbury State School), 545 Alice Street, MARYBOROUGH

               Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO

               Tinana (Tinana State School), 239 Gympie Road, TINANA

               Toogoom (Community Hall), 108 Toogoom Road, TOOGOOM

               Torbanlea (Community Hall) Robertson Road, TORBANLEA

               Urraween (Baptist Church), 171 Urraween Road, URRAWEEN

               Yarrilee (Yarrilee State School), 15 Scrub Hill Road, DUNDOWRAN

 

 

 

MIRANI

               Alligator Creek (Alligator Creek State School), 50 Grasstree Road, ALLIGATOR CREEK

               Alton Downs (Hall), 1569 Ridgelands Road, ALTON DOWNS

               Armstrong Beach (Llewellyn Hall) Armstrong Beach Road, ARMSTRONG BEACH

               Bajool (Bajool State School) Toonda Street, BAJOOL

               Baree (School Of Arts), 2-4 Creek Street, BAREE

               Bouldercombe (Bouldercombe State School), 52599 Burnett Highway, BOULDERCOMBE

               Carmila (Carmila State School) Carmila West Road, CARMILA

               Chelona (Chelona State School) Dunrock Road, CHELONA

               Dundula (Dundula State School), 1 Main Street, BAKERS CREEK

               Eton (Eton State School) Prospect Street, ETON

               Eungella (Eungella State School), 36 Eungella Dam Road, EUNGELLA

               Finch Hatton (Finch Hatton State School) Eungella Road, FINCH HATTON

               Gargett (Gargett State School) Tom Lynch Street, GARGETT

               Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE

               Homebush (Homebush State School), 1181 Homebush Road, HOMEBUSH

               Koumala (Koumala State School) Bull Street, KOUMALA

               Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

 Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

               Marian (Marian State School) Anzac Avenue, MARIAN

               Marlborough (Marlborough State School) Magog Street, MARLBOROUGH

               Mirani (Mirani State School) Maud Street, MIRANI

               Mt Morgan (School of Arts Hall) Morgan Street, MOUNT MORGAN

               Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

               Planlands (CQU Building 19/G.08 and B19 Foyer) Off Boundary Road, OORALEA

               Ridgelands (Ridgelands State School), 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, RIDGELANDS

               Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL

               Sarina (St Lukes Anglican Hall) Broad Street, SARINA

               Sarina East (Presbyterian Church Hall), 23 Sarina Beach Road, SARINA

               Shinfield (Swayneville State School), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road, SHINFIELD

               Stanwell (Stanwell State School), 10 Teakle Street, STANWELL

               The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

               Walkerston (Walkerston State School) Dutton Street, WALKERSTON

               Westwood (Westwood State School), 108 Herbert Street, WESTWOOD

 

 

MORAYFIELD

              Burpengary (Burpengary State School), 35 Station Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary Meadows (Burpengary Meadows State School), 153-187 Rowley Road, BURPENGARY

               Burpengary North (Burpengary Community Complex), 111 Station Road, BURPENGARY

               Burpengary South (Burpengary State Secondary College), 196 Pitt Road, BURPENGARY

               Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

               Morayfield East (Morayfield East State School), 107 Graham Road, MORAYFIELD

               Morayfield West (Minimbah State School) Minimbah Drive, MORAYFIELD

               Narangba Valley (Narangba Sporting Complex) Harris Avenue, NARANGBA

               Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

 

 

NANANGO

               Blackbutt (Blackbutt State School) Crofton Street, BLACKBUTT

               Booie (Booie Hall) Booie Road, BOOIE

               Brooklands (Rural Fire Brigade) Lord Street, BROOKLANDS

               Cherbourg (Aboriginal Council Chambers), 22 Barambah Avenue, CHERBOURG

               Cloyna (Cloyna State School), 8 William Webber Road, CLOYNA

               Coolabunia (Coolabunia State School) Cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary Street, COOLABUNIA

               Coominya (Coominya State School), 7 Cornhill Street, COOMINYA

               Cooyar (Cooyar State School), 16 Gracey Street, COOYAR

               Crows Nest (Crows Nest State School), 1 Littleton Street, CROWS NEST

               Durong (Durong Community Hall), 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road, DURONG SOUTH

               Esk (Esk State School), 49 East Street, ESK

               Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

               Goomeri (Goomeri State School) Mactaggart Street, GOOMERI

               Inverlaw (Farmers Hall), 1136 Kingaroy-Burrandown Road, INVERLAW

               Kilcoy (Memorial Hall) Kennedy Street, KILCOY

               Kilkivan (Kilkivan State School), 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN

               Kingaroy (Kingaroy State High School) Toomey Street, KINGAROY

               Kingaroy East (St Johns Lutheran School), 84 Ivy Street, KINGAROY

               Kumbia (Kumbia State School), 22 Bell Street, KUMBIA

               Maidenwell (Hall) Pool Street, MAIDENWELL

               Mondure (Community Hall), 12 McConnell Way, MONDURE

               Moore (Soldiers Memorial Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, MOORE

               Mount Kilcoy (Mount Kilcoy State School), 251 Jenkinsons Road, MOUNT KILCOY

               Mount Tarampa (Mount Tarampa State School) Profkes Road, MOUNT TARAMPA

               Murgon (PCYC South Burnett), 40-42 Macalister Street, MURGON

               Nanango (Nanango State School), 39 Drayton Street (entry via Burnett St), NANANGO

               Proston (Proston State School), 94 Rodney Street, PROSTON

               Quinalow (Quinalow State School) Progress Street, QUINALOW

               Taabinga (Taabinga State School) Railway Terrace, KINGAROY

               Tansey (Tansey Hall), 28 Tansey Hall Road, TANSEY

               Tingoora (Tingoora State School) Main Street, TINGOORA

               Toogoolawah (Toogoolawah State School) Gardner Street, TOOGOOLAWAH

               Wheatlands (Wheatlands State School) Byee Road, WHEATLANDS

               Wondai (Memorial Town Hall) Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets, WONDAI

               Wooroolin (Wooroolin State School), 34 Frederick Street, WOOROOLIN

               Yarraman (Yarraman State School), 17 John Street, YARRAMAN

 

 

NICKLIN

               Burnside (Burnside State High School), 52 Blaxland Road, BURNSIDE

               Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

               Cooroy (Noosa District High School), 2 Tulip Street, COOROY

               Diddillibah (Hall), 664 Diddillibah Road, DIDDILLIBAH

               Eudlo (Public Hall), 19 Rosebed Street, EUDLO

               Eumundi (Eumundi State School), 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI

               Federal (Federal State School), 40 Middle Creek Road, FEDERAL

               Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

Kenilworth (Kenilworth State Community College), 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, KENILWORTH

               Kureelpa (Public Hall), 2 - 4 Jewett Road, KUREELPA

               Mapleton (Mapleton State School), 24 Flaxton Drive, MAPLETON

               Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR

               Nambour West (Nambour Heights Bowls Club), 54 Isabella Avenue, NAMBOUR

               Palmwoods (Palmwoods State School), 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, PALMWOODS

               Pomona (Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve Street, POMONA

               Woombye (Woombye State School), 95 Pine Grove Road, WOOMBYE

               Yandina (School of Arts Hall), 11 Farrell Street, YANDINA

 

 

 

NINDERRY

               Bli Bli (Bli Bli State School), 12-38 School Road, BLI BLI

               Buderim (Buderim Mountain State School Hall), 8-42 Main Street, BUDERIM

               Buderim North (Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall), 1 Lakeshore Avenue, BUDERIM

               Coolum Beach (Coolum State School) School Road, COOLUM BEACH

               Coolum Beach North (Uniting Church Hall), 22-26 Elizabeth Street, COOLUM BEACH

               Diddillibah (Hall), 664 Diddillibah Road, DIDDILLIBAH

               Eumundi (Eumundi State School), 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI

               Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

               Kuluin (Kuluin State School), 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, KULUIN

               Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

 maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE

               Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM

               Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR

               Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE

               Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE

               Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH

               Peregian Springs (Peregian Springs State School), 191 The Avenue, PEREGIAN SPRINGS

               Yandina (School of Arts Hall), 11 Farrell Street, YANDINA

 

 

NOOSA

               Boreen Point (Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club), 24 Boreen Parade, BOREEN POINT

               Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

               Cooroy (Noosa District High School), 2 Tulip Street, COOROY

               Kin Kin (Kin Kin State School), 26 - 32 Main Street, KIN KIN

               Noosa Junction (Sunshine Beach State School) Bicentennial Drive, SUNSHINE BEACH

               Noosaville (Noosa Tigers AFL Club), 149 Weyba Road, NOOSAVILLE

               Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE

               Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH

               Pomona (Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve Street, POMONA

               Rainbow Beach (Rainbow Beach State School), 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH

               Tinbeerwah (Hall), 1 Sunrise Road, TINBEERWAH

 

 

PUMICESTONE

               Banksia Beach (Banksia Beach State School), 133 Sunderland Drive, BANKSIA BEACH

               Beachmere (Beachmere State School) James Road, BEACHMERE

               Bellara (Bribie Island Volunteer Marine Rescue), 4 Marine Parade, BELLARA

               Bongaree (Bribie Island Recreational Grounds), 156-206 First Avenue, BONGAREE

               Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

               Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

               Donnybrook (Community Hall) Cnr Alice & Ediths Streets, DONNYBROOK

               Elimbah (Elimbah State School), 10-20 School Road, ELIMBAH

Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

               Ningi (Community Hall), 1320 Bribie Island Road, NINGI

               Pumicestone (Pumicestone State School), 75 Cottrill Road, CABOOLTURE

 sandstone Point (Sports and Recreation Facility), 206 Bestmann Road East, SANDSTONE POINT

               Toorbul (Community Hall), 158 Esplanade, TOORBUL

               Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

               Woorim (Bribie Island Surf Lifesaving Clubhouse), 2 First Avenue, WOORIM

 

ROCKHAMPTON

               Allenstown (Allenstown State School Assembly Hall) Caroline Street, ALLENSTOWN

               Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER

Crescent Lagoon (Crescent Lagoon State School), 6 North Street Extension, WEST ROCKHAMPTON

               Dawson Road (St Peter's School), 170 Upper Dawson Road, THE RANGE

               Depot Hill (Pre-School Centre) O'Connell Street, DEPOT HILL

               Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS

               Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE

               Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA

               Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE

               Gracemere East (Gracemere Community Hall) Barry Street, GRACEMERE

               Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK

               Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL

               Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

               North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE

               Park Avenue (Park Avenue State School) Main Street, PARK AVENUE

               Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

               Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL

 

SCENIC RIM

Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth Street, ARATULA

St Mary's Primary School, Bromelton Street, BEAUDESERT

Beaudesert State Primary School, 15-17 Tina Street (Entry via Eaglesfield St), BEAUDESERT

Beechmont State School, Beechmont Road, BEECHMONT

Boonah State School, Park Street, BOONAH

Canungra State School, Christie Street, CANUNGRA

Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Darlington State School, 2744 Kerry Road, DARLINGTON

Grandchester State School, School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Harrisville State School, 17 Hall Street, HARRISVILLE

Hillview State School, 1623 Christmas Creek Road, HILLVIEW

Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay

Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Emmaus College, 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA

Kalbar State School, George Street, KALBAR

Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Place, KOORALBYN

Mount Alford State School, 942 Recumpilla Street, MOUNT ALFORD

Mutdapilly State School, Cunningham Highway, MUTDAPILLY

Tamborine Mountain State High School, Holt Road, NORTH TAMBORINE

Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road, PEAK CROSSING

Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway, RATHDOWNEY

Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Road, ROADVALE

Church of Christ Hall, 1048 Rosevale Road, ROSEVALE

Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

St Bernard State School, 1-19 School Road, MOUNT TAMBORINE

Warrill View State School, Ipswich Street, WARRILL VIEW

Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK

Woodhill State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL

Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

 

 

SOUTHERN DOWNS

                Allora (Senior Citizens Hall), 18 Drayton Street, ALLORA

               Amiens (Amiens State School), 1337 Amiens Road, AMIENS

               Applethorpe (Applethorpe State School), 25576 New England Highway, APPLETHORPE

               Ballandean (Ballandean State School), 7 Bents Road, BALLANDEAN

               Broadwater (Broadwater State School), 638 Texas Road, BROADWATER

               Cecil Plains (Cecil Plains State School), 41-47 Taylor Street, CECIL PLAINS

               Dalveen (Dalveen State School), 40 Pine Crescent, DALVEEN

               Glen Aplin (Glen Aplin State School), 54 Mount Stirling Road, GLEN APLIN

               Goondiwindi (St Mary's Primary School) Brisbane Street, GOONDIWINDI

 Goondiwindi West (Goondiwindi PCYC Indoor Sports Centre), 1 Russell Street, GOONDIWINDI

               Inglewood (Civic Centre) Elizabeth Street, INGLEWOOD

               Karara (Karara State School - Recreation Reserve) Karara School Road, KARARA

               Killarney (Senior Citizens Hall), 11 Ailanthus Street, KILLARNEY

               Leyburn (Leyburn State School), 34 Peter Street, LEYBURN

               Maryvale (Maryvale State School), 81 Taylor Street, MARYVALE

               Massie (Deuchar Massie Hall), 12 Warwick Allora Back Road, MASSIE

               Millmerran (Millmerran State School), 19 Simmons Street, MILLMERRAN

               Murrays Bridge (Murray's Bridge State School), 1378 Killarney Road, MURRAYS BRIDGE

               Pratten (Public Hall), 101 White Street, PRATTEN

               Stanthorpe (St Paul's Parish Hall), 2 Corundum Street, STANTHORPE

               Stanthorpe West (Stanthorpe Blue Care), 10 Day Street, STANTHORPE

               Talwood (Talwood State School), 17 Recreation Street, TALWOOD

               Texas (Texas P-10 State School), 1 Flemming Street, TEXAS

               The Summit (The Summit State School) Taggart's Road, THE SUMMIT

               Toobeah (Kindergarten) Cnr Barwon Hwy & Minnel Rd, TOOBEAH

               Wallangarra (Wallangarra State School), 50 Callandoon Street, WALLANGARRA

               Warwick (Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre), 29 Palmerin Street, WARWICK

               Warwick East (Warwick East State School) Fitzroy Street, WARWICK

               Warwick South (Warwick Blue Care) Cnr Wallace Street & Law Road, WARWICK

               Warwick West (Warwick West State School), 17 George Street, WARWICK

               Yangan (School of Arts), 7-9 King Street, YANGAN

               Yelarbon (Yelarbon State School), 17 Eena Street, YELARBON

 

 

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

               Fairview Heights (Fairview Heights State School), 75 McDougall Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Harlaxton (Harlaxton State School), 110 Ruthven Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Harlaxton North (Neighbourhood Centre) Cnr Coonan & Dwyer Streets, TOOWOOMBA

               Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Highfields (Highfields State School) New England Highway, HIGHFIELDS

               Highfields West (Highfields State Secondary College), 10 O'Brien Road, HIGHFIELDS

               Holy Name (Holy Name School), 188 Bridge Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN

 Mount Lofty (Toowoomba State High School - Multi Purpose Centre) Stuart Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Newtown (Newtown State School) Albert Street, TOOWOOMBA

 North Toowoomba (Toowoomba North State School) Cnr Taylor & Mort Streets, TOOWOOMBA

               Rangeville (Rangeville State School), 32A High Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Rockville (Rockville State School), 3 Holberton Street, NORTH TOOWOOMBA

               St Josephs (St Josephs College MacKillop Centre) Coronet Street, TOOWOOMBA

               The Range (Fairholme College), 40 Wirra Wirra Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Toowoomba (Toowoomba Indoor Bowls Centre), 10 Annand Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Toowoomba East (Toowoomba East State School) Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets, TOOWOOMBA

               Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Tor Street North (Sacred Heart School), 263 Tor Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

 

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

               Darling Heights (Darling Heights State School), 45 Wuth Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Drayton (Drayton State School) Darling Street, DRAYTON

               Gabbinbar (Gabbinbar Primary State School), 189 Stenner Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA

               Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Hume Street South (Martin Luther Primary Campus), 402 Hume Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Newtown (Newtown State School) Albert Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Rangeville (Rangeville State School), 32A High Street, TOOWOOMBA

               St Josephs (St Josephs College MacKillop Centre) Coronet Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Toowoomba (Toowoomba Indoor Bowls Centre), 10 Annand Street, TOOWOOMBA

               Toowoomba East (Toowoomba East State School) Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets, TOOWOOMBA

               Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

               West Street (Our Saviour's Hall) Alderley Street (Cnr West Street), HARRISTOWN

               Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

 

 

WARREGO

               Augathella (Augathella State School) Cavanagh Street, AUGATHELLA

               Bollon (Bollon State School), 60 Main Street, BOLLON

               Charleville (Charleville Town Hall) Wills Street, CHARLEVILLE

Charleville High (Charleville State High School) Partridge Street (cnr Hunter Street), CHARLEVILLE

               Condamine (Condamine State School) Kennedy Street, CONDAMINE

               Cunnamulla (Shire Hall) Cnr Stockyard & Jane Streets, CUNNAMULLA

               Dalby (Dalby State School, Kavney Hall) Jimbour Street, DALBY

               Dalby North (Our Lady of the Southern Cross College), 2 Nicholson Street, DALBY

               Dalby South (Dalby South State School) Cnr Bunya & Hogan Streets, DALBY

               Dalby West (Church of Christ Hall), Cnr Nicholson & Moreton Streets, DALBY

               Dirranbandi (Dirranbandi State School) Jane Street, DIRRANBANDI

               Dulacca (Dulacca State School) North Road, DULACCA

               Eulo (Eulo State School) Leo Street, EULO

               Hebel (Hebel State School), 41 Maud Street, HEBEL

               Inglestone (Community Centre), INGLESTONE

               Injune (Injune State School) Hutton Street, INJUNE

               Kaimkillenbun (Kaimkillenbun State School) Messenger Street, KAIMKILLENBUN

               Kogan (Kogan State School) Condamine Highway, KOGAN

               Macalister (QCWA Hall) Warrego Highway, MACALISTER

               Meandarra (Meandarra State School) Sara Street, MEANDARRA

               Mitchell (Shire Hall), 2 - 6 Cambridge Street, MITCHELL

               Moonie (Moonie State School), 11305 Moonie Highway, MOONIE

               Morven (Morven State School) Cnr Warrego Hwy & West Street, MORVEN

               Muckadilla (Hall) Warrego Highway, MUCKADILLA

               Mungallala (Mungallala State School), 24 Redford Street, MUNGALLALA

               Mungindi (Hospital), 86-89 Barwon Street, MUNGINDI

               Quilpie (Quilpie State College) Cnr Boonkai & Chulungra Streets, QUILPIE

               Roma (Roma State College Senior School - Jubilee Hall) Cottell Street, ROMA

               Roma School (Roma Junior School), 28 Bowen Street, ROMA

               St George (St George State School Hall), 20 - 40 Grey Street, ST GEORGE

               Surat (Surat State School), 55 Robert Street, SURAT

               Tara (Tara Shire State College), 22 Binnie Street, TARA

               Thallon (Thallon State School), 15 Henry Street, THALLON

               Thargomindah (Thargomindah State School), 1 Dowling Street, THARGOMINDAH

               The Gums (The Gums State School), 12051 Coomrith Road, THE GUMS

               Wallumbilla (Wallumbilla State School), 22 High Street, WALLUMBILLA

               Wyandra (Wyandra State School) Moody Street, WYANDRA

               Yuleba (Memorial Hall), 14 Garden Street, YULEBA

 

 

WHITSUNDAY

               Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

               Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury State School), 8545 Bruce Highway, BLOOMSBURY

               Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

               Calen (Calen District State College), 38 Mcintyre Street, CALEN

               Cannonvale Beach (Cannonvale State School), 56 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE

               Coningsby (Coningsby State School), 1312 Bruce Highway, CONINGSBY

               Dingo Beach (Dingo Beach Community Centre) Dingo Beach Road, DINGO BEACH

               Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

               Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

               Farleigh (Farleigh State School) Chidlow Street, FARLEIGH

               Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

               Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

 Habana (Habana Community Shed), 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road), HABANA

               Hamilton Island (Ketch and Cutter Rooms, Yacht Club) Front Street, HAMILTON ISLAND

               Kuttabul (Hampden State School), 2880 Bruce Highway, KUTTABUL

               Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

 Proserpine (Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College), 90 Renwick Road, PROSERPINE

               Seaforth (Community Centre) Prince Charles Avenue, SEAFORTH

