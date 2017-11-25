QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.

Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.

Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.

If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake as you honour your sworn duty.

Check back before election day to make sure you don't miss out on a snag this election.

WHERE WILL YOU BE VOTING?

BUDERIM

BUNDABERG

BUNDAMBA

BURDEKIN

BURNETT

CALLIDE

CALOUNDRA

CONDAMINE

GLADSTONE

GLASSHOUSE

GREGORY

GYMPIE

HERVEY BAY

IPSWICH

IPSWICH WEST

JORDAN

KAWANA

KEPPEL

KURWONGBAH

LOCKYER

LOGAN

MACKAY

MAROOCHYDORE

MARYBOROUGH

MIRANI

MORAYFIELD

NANANGO

NICKLIN

NINDERRY

NOOSA

PUMICESTONE

ROCKHAMPTON

SCENIC RIM

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

WARREGO

WHITSUNDAY

BUDERIM

Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

Buderim (Buderim Mountain State School Hall), 8-42 Main Street, BUDERIM

Buderim Central (Eden Lea Retirement Village), 22 Townsend Road, BUDERIM

Buderim Gardens (Buderim Gardens Community Hall), 405 Mooloolaba Road, BUDERIM

Buderim North (Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall), 1 Lakeshore Avenue, BUDERIM

Buderim Pines (Gumnuts Childcare Centre), 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, BUDERIM

Buderim South (Fusion Alcooringa Centre), 176 Ballinger Road, BUDERIM

Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

Immanuel (Immanuel Lutheran College), 126 Wises Road, BUDERIM

Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

Minyama (Early Learning Centre), 2 Jarrah Street, MINYAMA

Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA

Mountain Creek (Mountain Creek State School) Lady Musgrave Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK

Mountain Creek South (Brightwater State School), 20 Dianella Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK

Sippy Downs (Siena Catholic College), 60 Sippy Downs Drive, SIPPY DOWNS

Warana (Life Church), 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, WARANA

BUNDABERG

Avoca (Churches of Christ), 76 Twyford Street, AVOCA

Branyan (Branyan Road State School) Branyan Drive, BUNDABERG

Bundaberg Central (Rum City Silverband Hall), 89 Targo Street, BUNDABERG

Bundaberg East (Bundaberg East State School), 33 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg North (Bundaberg North State School) Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg South (Bundaberg South State School) Walla Street, BUNDABERG

Bundaberg West (Bundaberg West State School) Steffensen Street, BUNDABERG

Kalkie (Kalkie State School) Bargara Road, KALKIE

Kepnock (Kepnock State High School) Kepnock Road, BUNDABERG

Millbank (Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall), 36 Avoca Street, BUNDABERG

North Bundaberg (Progress Hall) Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets, BUNDABERG NORTH

Norville (Norville State School) Dr May's Road, BUNDABERG

Thabeban (Thabeban State School), 270 Goodwood Road, THABEBAN

Walkervale (Walkervale State School) Water Street, BUNDABERG

Woongarra (Woongarra State School), 468 Elliott Heads Road, BUNDABERG

BUNDAMBA

Augustine Heights (St Augustine's College) St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

Camira (Camira State School Hall) Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Collingwood Park (Collingwood Park State School Hall) Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Dinmore (West Moreton Darts Association), 66 Riverview Road, RIVERVIEW

Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Gailes (Karate Hall), 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

Goodna (St Francis Xavier School Hall) Church Street, GOODNA

Kruger (Kruger State School Hall) Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

Redbank (Redbank Pre-School), 19 Brisbane Road, REDBANK

Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains High (Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall) Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Riverview (Riverview Community Centre), 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW

BURDEKIN

Airville (Airville State School), 920 Old Clare Road, AIRVILLE

Ayr (PCYC), 164 MacMillan Street, AYR

Bowen (Bowen State School Hall), 27 Poole Street, BOWEN

Bowen Hospital (Hospital), 61-65 Gregory Street, BOWEN

Brandon (Brandon State School), 2-20 Drysdale Street, BRANDON

Clare (Clare State School) Larkin Street, CLAREDALE

Clermont (Clermont State School) Francis Street, CLERMONT

Collinsville (Collinsville State School Parade Room) Hamilton Street, COLLINSVILLE

Coppabella (Coppabella State School) Mathieson Street, COPPABELLA

Cungulla (Community Hall) Frank Randell Drive, CUNGULLA

Dysart (Dysart State School), 4 Garnham Drive, DYSART

East Ayr (East Ayr State School), 43 Ross Street, AYR

Giru (CWA Hall), 9 Carey Street, GIRU

Glenden (Glenden State School) Gillham Terrace, GLENDEN

Gumlu (Gumlu State School) De Salis Street, GUMLU

Home Hill (St Colman's School), 94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue, HOME HILL

Jarvisfield (Jarvisfield State School), 516 Rita Island Road, JARVISFIELD

Kalamia (Kalamia State School), Lillesmere Road, AYR

Merinda (Merinda State School) Bergl Street, MERINDA

Middlemount (Community School) James Randell Drive, MIDDLEMOUNT

Moranbah (Moranbah East State School), 4 Williams Street, MORANBAH

Moranbah West (Moranbah Community Centre) Batchelor Parade, MORANBAH

Nebo (Nebo State School), 34 Oxford Street, NEBO

Nome (Bush Fire Brigade Hall), 2 Alligator Creek Road, NOME

Oonoonba (Oonoonba State School), 83 Fairfield Waters Drive, OONOONBA

Osborne (Osborne State School) Cnr Home Hill-Kirknie Rd & Osborne Rd, HOME HILL (UP RIVER)

Queens Beach (Queens Beach State School), 39 Tracey Street, QUEENS BEACH

Stuart (Guppy's Early Childcare Centre), 353 Stuart Drive, STUART

Woodstock (Woodstock State School) Woodstock Avenue, WOODSTOCK

Wulguru (Wulguru State School) Edison Street, WULGURU

BURNETT

Agnes Water (Agnes Water State School), 1 Donohue Drive, AGNES WATER

Alloway (Alloway State School), 4334 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

Avoca (Churches of Christ), 76 Twyford Street, AVOCA

Avondale (Avondale State School) Avondale Road, AVONDALE

Baffle Creek (Wartburg State School) Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK

Bargara (Cultural Centre), 160 Hughes Road, BARGARA

Booyal (Booyal Central State School), 31620 Bruce Highway, BOOYAL

Bororen (Bororen State School), 1 Kent Street, BOROREN

Branyan (Branyan Road State School) Branyan Drive, BUNDABERG

Bucca (Hall), 28 Longs Road, BUCCA

Bundaberg East (Bundaberg East State School), 33 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg North (Bundaberg North State School) Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg South (Bundaberg South State School) Walla Street, BUNDABERG

Burnett Heads (Burnett Heads State School) Burnett Heads Road, BURNETT HEADS

Buxton (Community Hall), 49 Powers Street, BUXTON

Childers (Isis District State High School), 22 North Street, CHILDERS

Cordalba (Cordalba State School) Cemetery Road, CORDALBA

Elliott Heads (Elliott Heads State School), 143 Breusch Road, ELLIOTT HEADS

Givelda (Givelda State School), 754 Pine Creek Road, GIVELDA

Gooburrum (Gooburrum State School), 14 Gooburrum Road, GOOBURRUM

Goodwood (Goodwood State School), 1802 Goodwood Road, GOODWOOD

Innes Park (Coral Coast Baptist Church), 596 Windermere Road, INNES PARK NORTH

Kalkie (Kalkie State School) Bargara Road, KALKIE

Kepnock (Kepnock State High School) Kepnock Road, BUNDABERG

Miriam Vale (Miriam Vale State School), 15 Roe Street, MIRIAM VALE

Moore Park (Moore Park State School), 14 Murdochs Linking Road, MOORE PARK BEACH

North Bundaberg (Progress Hall) Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets, BUNDABERG NORTH

Oakwood (Oakwood State School) Oakwood School Road, OAKWOOD

Rosedale (Rosedale State School), 21 James Street, ROSEDALE

Sharon (Sharon State School), 18 Sharon School Road, SHARON

South Kolan (Kolan South State School), 2297 Gin Gin Road, SOUTH KOLAN

Thabeban (Thabeban State School), 270 Goodwood Road, THABEBAN

Woodgate (Community Hall) Esplanade, WOODGATE

Woongarra (Woongarra State School), 468 Elliott Heads Road, BUNDABERG

Yandaran (Yandaran State School) School Lane, YANDARAN

CALLIDE

Banana (Banana State School), 36 Bramston Street, BANANA

Baralaba (Baralaba State School), 1 Power Street, BARALABA

Bell (Bell State School), 90 Dennis Street, BELL

Benaraby (Benaraby State School), 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY

Biggenden (Biggenden State School), 9 Frederick Street, BIGGENDEN

Biloela (Biloela State School), 48 Rainbow Street, BILOELA

Brigalow (Brigalow Hall) Warrego Highway, BRIGALOW

Bullyard (Bullyard State School), 2359 Bucca Road, BULLYARD

Calliope (Calliope State School) Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE

Chinchilla (Catholic Church Hall), 74 Middle Street, CHINCHILLA

Chinchilla North (Masonic Temple), cnr Boyd & Wambo Streets, CHINCHILLA

Drillham (Drillham State School), 13 Jardine Street, DRILLHAM

Eidsvold (Eidsvold Community Hall), 54 Moreton Street, EIDSVOLD

Gayndah (Gayndah State School), 33 Meson Street, GAYNDAH

Gin Gin (Gin Gin State School), 13 May Street, GIN GIN

Jambin (Jambin State School) Cnr Burnett Hwy & Threeways Road, JAMBIN

Jandowae (Memorial Hall), 38 George Street, JANDOWAE

Jimbour (Jimbour State School), 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Road, JIMBOUR

Miles (Miles State High School) Pine Street, MILES

Monto (Monto State School), 3 Leichhardt Street, MONTO

Mount Perry (Perry Shire Hall), 66 Heusman Street, MOUNT PERRY

Moura (Moura Tennis Club), 12 Nott Street, MOURA

Mulgildie (Mulgildie State School), 2 Brigalow Street, MULGILDIE

Mundubbera (CWA Hall), 79 Lyons Street, MUNDUBBERA

Taroom (Taroom State School) Wolsey Street, TAROOM

Thangool (Thangool State School), 2 Aerodrome Road, THANGOOL

Theodore (Theodore State School) The Boulevard, THEODORE

Ubobo (Ubobo State School), 16 Cedarvale Road, UBOBO

Wallaville (Wallaville State School), 7 Grey Street, WALLAVILLE

Wandoan (Wandoan State School), 49 North Street, WANDOAN

Warra (Warra State School) Robinson Street, WARRA

Wowan (Wowan State School) Don Street, WOWAN

CALOUNDRA

Beerwah (Community Hall), 25 Peachester Road, BEERWAH

Caloundra (CCSA Hall), 1 Nutley Street, CALOUNDRA

Caloundra Unity (Unity College), 47 Lomond Crescent, CALOUNDRA WEST

Currimundi (Currimundi Primary School), 17 Buderim Street, CURRIMUNDI

Currimundi West (Talara Primary College - Performance Centre), 24 Talara Street, CURRIMUNDI

Glass House Mountains (Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall), 58 Coonowrin Road, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS

Glenview (Glenview State School), 6 Leeding Road, GLENVIEW

Golden Beach (Golden Beach State School), 34 Gregory Street, GOLDEN BEACH

Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

Landsborough (Landsborough State School), 41 Gympie Street North, LANDSBOROUGH

Meridan Plains (Meridan State College - Senior Learning Precinct), 214 Parklands Boulevard, MERIDAN PLAINS

Mooloolah (Mooloolah State School), 48 King Road, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY

Pelican Waters (Caloundra City Private School), 200 Pelican Waters Boulevard, PELICAN WATERS

Shelly Beach (Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School) Alfred Street, SHELLY BEACH

CONDAMINE

Biddeston (Biddeston State School) Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road, BIDDESTON

Bowenville (Bowenville State School), 2 Irvingdale Road, BOWENVILLE

Brookstead (Brookstead State School), 30 Ware Road, BROOKSTEAD

Cambooya (Cambooya State School) Harrow Street, CAMBOOYA

Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Clifton (Clifton State School), 1 Tooth Street, CLIFTON

Crows Nest (Crows Nest State School), 1 Littleton Street, CROWS NEST

Darling Heights (Darling Heights State School), 45 Wuth Street, TOOWOOMBA

Drayton (Drayton State School) Darling Street, DRAYTON

Emu Creek (Emu Creek State School), 14534 New England Highway, GREENMOUNT EAST

Fairview Heights (Fairview Heights State School), 75 McDougall Street, TOOWOOMBA

Felton East (Public Hall), 2775 Toowoomba-Karara Road, FELTON EAST

Geham (Geham State School), 9625 New England Highway, GEHAM

Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA

Goombungee (Goombungee State School), 52 Mocatta Street, GOOMBUNGEE

Gowrie (Gowrie State School) Old Homebush Road, GOWRIE

Haden (Haden State School), 1520 Haden-Crows Nest Road, HADEN

Harlaxton (Harlaxton State School), 110 Ruthven Street, TOOWOOMBA

Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

Highfields (Highfields State School) New England Highway, HIGHFIELDS

Jondaryan (Jondaryan State School) Scott Road, JONDARYAN

Kingsthorpe (Kingsthorpe State School) Goombungee Road, KINGSTHORPE

Kulpi (Kulpi State School), 9 Beckman Street, KULPI

Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN

Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA

Mount Tyson (Mount Tyson State School) Main Street, MOUNT TYSON

Nobby (Nobby State School), 7 Davenport Street, NOBBY

Oakey (Oakey State High School), 1 Campbell Street, OAKEY

Perseverance (Public Hall) Esk-Hampton Road, PERSEVERANCE

Pilton (Pilton State School), 24 Pilton Valley Road, PILTON

Pittsworth (Technology Centre) Hume Street, PITTSWORTH

Quinalow (Quinalow State School) Progress Street, QUINALOW

Southbrook (Southbrook Central State School), 1 School Road, SOUTHBROOK

Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

Wellcamp (Wellcamp State School Community Hall), 609 Drayton-Wellcamp Road, WELLCAMP

Westbrook (Bunkers Hill State School), 315 Bunkers Hill School Road, WESTBROOK

Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

Wyreema (Wyreema State School), 12 High Street, WYREEMA

GLADSTONE

Ambrose (Ambrose State School), 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE

Benaraby (Benaraby State School), 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY

Boyne Island (Mt Larcom Room Community Centre), Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenue, BOYNE ISLAND

Calliope (Calliope State School) Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE

Chanel (The Marian Centre Chanel College), 11 Paterson Street, GLADSTONE

Clinton (Clinton State School), 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON

Gladstone Central (Gladstone Central State School), 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE

Gladstone South (Gladstone South State School), 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE

Gladstone West (Gladstone West State School - Administration Building) Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST

Kin Kora (Kin Kora State School), 43 Hibiscus Avenue, GLADSTONE

Mount Larcom (Mount Larcom State School) Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM

Seaview (St Peters Anglican Church), 50 J Hickey Avenue, SEAVIEW HEIGHTS

Tannum Sands (Tannum Sands State High School), 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS

Yarroon Street (P C Y C) Yarroon Street, GLADSTONE

Yarwun (Yarwun State School), 35 Butler Street, YARWUN

GLASSHOUSE

Beerburrum (School of Arts Hall), 7 Anzac Avenue, BEERBURRUM

Beerwah (Community Hall), 25 Peachester Road, BEERWAH

Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

Conondale (Conondale State School), 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, CONONDALE

Dayboro (Dayboro State School), 58 Mckenzie Street, DAYBORO

Elimbah (Elimbah State School), 10-20 School Road, ELIMBAH

Eudlo (Public Hall), 19 Rosebed Street, EUDLO

Glass House Mountains (Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall), 58 Coonowrin Road, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS

Glenview (Glenview State School), 6 Leeding Road, GLENVIEW

Landsborough (Landsborough State School), 41 Gympie Street North, LANDSBOROUGH

Maleny (Maleny State High School), 50 Bunya Street, MALENY

Mapleton (Mapleton State School), 24 Flaxton Drive, MAPLETON

Montville (St Marys Hall) Memorial Close, MONTVILLE

Mooloolah (Mooloolah State School), 48 King Road, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY

Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

Morayfield West (Minimbah State School) Minimbah Drive, MORAYFIELD

Mount Mee (Mount Mee State School), 1368 Mount Mee Road, MOUNT MEE

Palmwoods (Palmwoods State School), 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, PALMWOODS

Peachester (Peachester Community Hall), 958 Peachester Road, PEACHESTER

Upper Caboolture (Farmers Assembly Hall), 704 Caboolture River Road, UPPER CABOOLTURE

Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

Witta (Old Witta School Community Centre), 316 Witta Road, WITTA

Woodford (Memorial Hall), 109 Archer Street, WOODFORD

GREGORY

Alpha (Alpha State School), 11 Milton Street, ALPHA

Aramac (Aramac State School), 69 Porter Street, ARAMAC

Barcaldine (Barcaldine State School) Gidyea Street, BARCALDINE

Bedourie (Shire Hall), BEDOURIE

Birdsville (Shire Hall) Adelaide Street, BIRDSVILLE

Blackall (Court House), 139 Shamrock Street, BLACKALL

Blackwater (Blackwater State School), 43 Wey Street, BLACKWATER

Blackwater North (Blackwater North State School) Williams Street, BLACKWATER

Bluff (Bluff State School), 32 Main Street, BLUFF

Boulia (Boulia State School) Templeton Street, BOULIA

Capella (Capella State High School), 35-45 Gordon Street, CAPELLA

Duaringa (Duaringa State School), 1 Charlotte Street, DUARINGA

Emerald Christian College (Emerald Christian College), 6373 Gregory Highway, EMERALD

Emerald North (Emerald North State School) Campbell Street, EMERALD

Emerald South (Denison State School - Pre-School), 16 Gray Street, EMERALD

Ilfracombe (Ilfracombe State School), 20 McMaster Drive, ILFRACOMBE

Isisford (Community Hall) St Mary Street, ISISFORD

Jericho (Jericho State School) Pasteur Street, JERICHO

Jundah (Jundah State School), 11 Garrick Street, JUNDAH

Longreach High (Longreach State High School) Jabiru Street, LONGREACH

Muttaburra (Muttaburra State School), 42 Sword Street, MUTTABURRA

Rolleston (Rolleston State School), 16 Warrijo Street, ROLLESTON

Rubyvale (Hall) Burridge Road, RUBYVALE

Sapphire (Community Hall) Sapphire Road, SAPPHIRE

Springsure (Springsure State School), 55 Eclipse Street, SPRINGSURE

Tambo (Tambo State School), 16 Mitchell Street, TAMBO

Tieri (Tieri State School) Bottlebrush Lane, TIERI

Windorah (Windorah State School), 8 Victoria Street, WINDORAH

Winton (Court House), 59 Vindex Street, WINTON

Woorabinda (HACC Building), 112 Munns Drive, WOORABINDA

GYMPIE

Amamoor (Amamoor State School), 2 Elizabeth Street, AMAMOOR

Bauple (Bauple State School), 8 Forestry Road, BAUPLE

Chatsworth (Chatsworth State School), 15 Rammutt Road, CHATSWORTH

Cooloola Cove (Veterans Community Hall), cnr Nautilus & Santamaria Avenue, COOLOOLA COVE

Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

Curra (Curra Country Club), 10 David Drive, CURRA

Glenwood (Glenwood State School), 13 Glenwood School Road, GLENWOOD

Goomboorian (Hall) Tin Can Bay Road, GOOMBOORIAN

Gunalda (Gunalda State School) King Street, GUNALDA

Gympie City (Senior Citizens Centre) Mellor Street, GYMPIE

Gympie East (Gympie East State School), 219 Cedar Pocket Road, GYMPIE

Gympie High (Gympie State High School) Cootharaba Road, GYMPIE

Gympie South (Gympie South State School), 50 Exhibition Road, GYMPIE

Horseshoe Bend (Church Of Christ Hall), 10 Tucker Street, GYMPIE

Imbil (Mary Valley State College) Edward Street, IMBIL

James Nash (James Nash State High School), 109 Myall Street, GYMPIE

Jones Hill (Jones Hill State School) Heilbronn Road, GYMPIE

Kandanga (Community Hall) Main Street, KANDANGA

Kilkivan (Kilkivan State School), 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN

Lower Wonga (Hall), 7 Lower Wonga Road, LOWER WONGA

Monkland (Monkland State School), 220 Brisbane Road, MONKLAND

Pie Creek (Pie Creek Hall) Herron Road, PIE CREEK

Rainbow Beach (Rainbow Beach State School), 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH

Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO

Tin Can Bay (Tin Can Bay State School), 2 Snapper Creek Road, TIN CAN BAY

Veteran (Hall), 594 Sandy Creek Road, VETERAN

Widgee (Widgee State School), 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Road, WIDGEE

HERVEY BAY

Baycrest (Baycrest RSL Care), 99 Doolong Road, KAWUNGAN

Kawungan (Kawungan State School) Grevillea Street, KAWUNGAN

Pialba (Police Citizens Youth Club) O'Rourke Street, PIALBA

Pialba North (Hervey Bay State High School), 58 Beach Road, PIALBA

River Heads (Community Hall), 45 Ariadne Street, RIVER HEADS

Torquay (Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall) Cnr Denman Camp Rd & Totness Street, TORQUAY

Urangan (Urangan Point State School) Herbert Street, URANGAN

Urangan West (Sandy Straits State School) Robert Street, URANGAN

Urraween (Baptist Church), 171 Urraween Road, URRAWEEN

Yarrilee (Yarrilee State School), 15 Scrub Hill Road, DUNDOWRAN

IPSWICH

Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE

Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

East Ipswich (Ipswich East State School Hall) Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH

Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Glebe Road (Community Kindergarten), 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN

Griffith Road (Ipswich Central State School Hall), 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH

North Booval (Trinity Uniting Church Hall), 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL

Raceview (Raceview State School Hall), 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

Raceview West (Whitehill Church of Christ), 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Silkstone (Silkstone State School) Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

West Ipswich (Ipswich West State School) Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH

Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

IPSWICH WEST

Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL

Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Grandchester (Grandchester State School) School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Haigslea (Haigslea State School), 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA

Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE

Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT

Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT

Marburg (Marburg State School) Louisa Street, MARBURG

North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH

Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN

Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH

Rosewood (Rosewood State High School) Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI

Walloon (Walloon State School), 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, WALLOON

Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

JORDAN

Augustine Heights

St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Camira State School Hall, Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Flagstone State Community College, cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE

Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES

Greenbank State School Assembly Hall, 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK

Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Kruger State School Hall, Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK

Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39-53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Woodcrest College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Drive, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

Greenbank Community Centre, 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK

KAWANA

Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

Caloundra (CCSA Hall), 1 Nutley Street, CALOUNDRA

Caloundra Unity (Unity College), 47 Lomond Crescent, CALOUNDRA WEST

Currimundi (Currimundi Primary School), 17 Buderim Street, CURRIMUNDI

Currimundi West (Talara Primary College - Performance Centre), 24 Talara Street, CURRIMUNDI

Golden Beach (Golden Beach State School), 34 Gregory Street, GOLDEN BEACH

Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA

Meridan Plains (Meridan State College - Senior Learning Precinct), 214 Parklands Boulevard, MERIDAN PLAINS

Minyama (Early Learning Centre), 2 Jarrah Street, MINYAMA

Shelly Beach (Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School) Alfred Street, SHELLY BEACH

Sippy Downs (Siena Catholic College), 60 Sippy Downs Drive, SIPPY DOWNS

Warana (Life Church), 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, WARANA

KEPPEL

Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER

Byfield (Byfield State School), 2233 Byfield Road, BYFIELD

Cawarral (Cawarral State School) Annie Drive, CAWARRAL

Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS

Emu Park (Emu Park State School - The Hall) Hill Street, EMU PARK

Farnborough (Farnborough State School Hall), 8 Hinz Avenue, FARNBOROUGH

Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE

Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA

Keppel Sands (Keppel Sands State School), 1325 Keppel Sands Road, KEPPEL SANDS

Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK

Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL

Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE

Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

Taranganba (Taranganba State School Hall) Taranganba Road, COOEE BAY

The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

Yeppoon (Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre) Rawlings Street, YEPPOON

Yeppoon North (St Brendan's College), 139 Adelaide Park Road, YEPPOON

KURWONGBAH

Bray Park (Bray Park State School), 5 Hopetoun Street, BRAY PARK

Bray Park High (Bray Park State High School) Lavarack Road, BRAY PARK

Burpengary (Burpengary State School), 35 Station Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary Meadows (Burpengary Meadows State School), 153-187 Rowley Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary North (Burpengary Community Complex), 111 Station Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary South (Burpengary State Secondary College), 196 Pitt Road, BURPENGARY

Kallangur (Kallangur State School), cnr Storey and School Roads, KALLANGUR

Kallangur East (Community Centre), 1480 Anzac Avenue, KALLANGUR

Kurwongbah (Kurwongbah State School) Eacham Street, PETRIE

Lawnton (Lawnton State School) Todds Road, LAWNTON

Morayfield East (Morayfield East State School), 107 Graham Road, MORAYFIELD

Narangba (Narangba State School) Knights Road, NARANGBA

Narangba Valley (Narangba Sporting Complex) Harris Avenue, NARANGBA

Petrie (School of Arts Hall) Anzac Avenue, PETRIE

Strathpine (Pine Rivers State High School (Community Hall)) Ash Court, STRATHPINE

Warner (Genesis Christian College), 10 Youngs Crossing Road, BRAY PARK

LOCKYER

Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM

Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK

Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL

Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON

Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON

Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE

Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE

Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM

Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE

Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON

Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE

Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY

Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON

Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES

Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE

Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD

Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK

Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN

Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA

Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK

Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND

Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD

Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA

Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON

Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL

Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT

LOGAN

Beenleigh (Beenleigh Show Society Hall) James Street, BEENLEIGH

Boronia Heights (Boronia Heights State School), 194 Middle Road, BORONIA HEIGHTS

Browns Plains (Browns Plains State School) Mayfair Drive, BROWNS PLAINS

Cedar Creek (Cedar Creek State School) Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, CEDAR CREEK

Flagstone (Flagstone State Community College), cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE

Greenbank (Greenbank State School Assembly Hall), 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK

Jimboomba (Jimboomba State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Jimboomba Central (Emmaus College), 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA

Logan Reserve (Logan Reserve State School), 369 School Road, LOGAN RESERVE

Logan Village (Logan Village State School) North Street, LOGAN VILLAGE

Marsden (Marsden State High School), 106-130 Muchow Road, WATERFORD WEST

Park Ridge (Park Ridge State High School), 14-30 Lancewood Street, PARK RIDGE

Regents Park (Regents Park State School) Emerald Drive, REGENTS PARK

Teviot Road (Greenbank Community Centre), 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK

Windaroo Valley (Windaroo Valley State High School), 240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, BAHRS SCRUB

Woodhill (Woodhill State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL

Yarrabilba (St Clare's Catholic Primary School), 2 Combs Street, YARRABILBA

MACKAY

Andergrove (Andergrove State School) Fernleigh Avenue, ANDERGROVE

Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

Canberra Street (St Joseph's Primary School), 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY

Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

Mackay Central (Mackay Central State School, All Purpose Centre) Macalister Street, MACKAY

Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

Mater Hospital (Hospital) Willetts Road, NORTH MACKAY

North Mackay High (Mackay North State High School) Valley Street, NORTH MACKAY

Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

Slade Point (Community Hall) Wren Street, SLADE POINT

Victoria Park (Victoria Park State School) Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets, EAST MACKAY

MAROOCHYDORE

Alexandra Headland (Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall), 45 Okinja Road, ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA

Coolum Beach (Coolum State School) School Road, COOLUM BEACH

Coolum Beach North (Uniting Church Hall), 22-26 Elizabeth Street, COOLUM BEACH

Kuluin (Kuluin State School), 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, KULUIN

Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

Maroochydore Central (Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre), 2 Fifth Avenue, MAROOCHYDORE

Maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE

Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA

Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM

Mudjimba (Community Hall), 41 Cottonwood Street, MUDJIMBA

Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE

MARYBOROUGH

Albert (Albert State School), 210-216 Albert Street, MARYBOROUGH

Bell Hilltop (Aldridge State High School) Boys Avenue, MARYBOROUGH

Boonooroo (Coast Guard Base Station), 126 Eckert Road, BOONOOROO

Brooweena (Brooweena State School) Lahey Street, BROOWEENA

Burrum Heads (Community Hall) Cnr Howard Street & Burrum Heads Road, BURRUM HEADS

Granville (Kindergarten), 162-164 Cambridge Street, GRANVILLE

Howard (Burrum District Community Centre) Steley Street, HOWARD

Maryborough (St Pauls Memorial Hall) Cnr Adelaide & Ellena Streets, MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough West (Maryborough West State School) Ariadne Street, MARYBOROUGH WEST

Mungar (Mungar State School), 1143 Mungar Road, MUNGAR

North Street (Guides Hall), 73 North Street, NEWTOWN

Pialba (Police Citizens Youth Club) O'Rourke Street, PIALBA

Pialba North (Hervey Bay State High School), 58 Beach Road, PIALBA

St Helens (St Helens State School), 891 Saltwater Creek Road, ST HELENS

Sunbury (Sunbury State School), 545 Alice Street, MARYBOROUGH

Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO

Tinana (Tinana State School), 239 Gympie Road, TINANA

Toogoom (Community Hall), 108 Toogoom Road, TOOGOOM

Torbanlea (Community Hall) Robertson Road, TORBANLEA

Urraween (Baptist Church), 171 Urraween Road, URRAWEEN

Yarrilee (Yarrilee State School), 15 Scrub Hill Road, DUNDOWRAN

MIRANI

Alligator Creek (Alligator Creek State School), 50 Grasstree Road, ALLIGATOR CREEK

Alton Downs (Hall), 1569 Ridgelands Road, ALTON DOWNS

Armstrong Beach (Llewellyn Hall) Armstrong Beach Road, ARMSTRONG BEACH

Bajool (Bajool State School) Toonda Street, BAJOOL

Baree (School Of Arts), 2-4 Creek Street, BAREE

Bouldercombe (Bouldercombe State School), 52599 Burnett Highway, BOULDERCOMBE

Carmila (Carmila State School) Carmila West Road, CARMILA

Chelona (Chelona State School) Dunrock Road, CHELONA

Dundula (Dundula State School), 1 Main Street, BAKERS CREEK

Eton (Eton State School) Prospect Street, ETON

Eungella (Eungella State School), 36 Eungella Dam Road, EUNGELLA

Finch Hatton (Finch Hatton State School) Eungella Road, FINCH HATTON

Gargett (Gargett State School) Tom Lynch Street, GARGETT

Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE

Homebush (Homebush State School), 1181 Homebush Road, HOMEBUSH

Koumala (Koumala State School) Bull Street, KOUMALA

Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

Marian (Marian State School) Anzac Avenue, MARIAN

Marlborough (Marlborough State School) Magog Street, MARLBOROUGH

Mirani (Mirani State School) Maud Street, MIRANI

Mt Morgan (School of Arts Hall) Morgan Street, MOUNT MORGAN

Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

Planlands (CQU Building 19/G.08 and B19 Foyer) Off Boundary Road, OORALEA

Ridgelands (Ridgelands State School), 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, RIDGELANDS

Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL

Sarina (St Lukes Anglican Hall) Broad Street, SARINA

Sarina East (Presbyterian Church Hall), 23 Sarina Beach Road, SARINA

Shinfield (Swayneville State School), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road, SHINFIELD

Stanwell (Stanwell State School), 10 Teakle Street, STANWELL

The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

Walkerston (Walkerston State School) Dutton Street, WALKERSTON

Westwood (Westwood State School), 108 Herbert Street, WESTWOOD

MORAYFIELD

Burpengary (Burpengary State School), 35 Station Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary Meadows (Burpengary Meadows State School), 153-187 Rowley Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary North (Burpengary Community Complex), 111 Station Road, BURPENGARY

Burpengary South (Burpengary State Secondary College), 196 Pitt Road, BURPENGARY

Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

Morayfield East (Morayfield East State School), 107 Graham Road, MORAYFIELD

Morayfield West (Minimbah State School) Minimbah Drive, MORAYFIELD

Narangba Valley (Narangba Sporting Complex) Harris Avenue, NARANGBA

Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

NANANGO

Blackbutt (Blackbutt State School) Crofton Street, BLACKBUTT

Booie (Booie Hall) Booie Road, BOOIE

Brooklands (Rural Fire Brigade) Lord Street, BROOKLANDS

Cherbourg (Aboriginal Council Chambers), 22 Barambah Avenue, CHERBOURG

Cloyna (Cloyna State School), 8 William Webber Road, CLOYNA

Coolabunia (Coolabunia State School) Cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary Street, COOLABUNIA

Coominya (Coominya State School), 7 Cornhill Street, COOMINYA

Cooyar (Cooyar State School), 16 Gracey Street, COOYAR

Crows Nest (Crows Nest State School), 1 Littleton Street, CROWS NEST

Durong (Durong Community Hall), 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road, DURONG SOUTH

Esk (Esk State School), 49 East Street, ESK

Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

Goomeri (Goomeri State School) Mactaggart Street, GOOMERI

Inverlaw (Farmers Hall), 1136 Kingaroy-Burrandown Road, INVERLAW

Kilcoy (Memorial Hall) Kennedy Street, KILCOY

Kilkivan (Kilkivan State School), 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN

Kingaroy (Kingaroy State High School) Toomey Street, KINGAROY

Kingaroy East (St Johns Lutheran School), 84 Ivy Street, KINGAROY

Kumbia (Kumbia State School), 22 Bell Street, KUMBIA

Maidenwell (Hall) Pool Street, MAIDENWELL

Mondure (Community Hall), 12 McConnell Way, MONDURE

Moore (Soldiers Memorial Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, MOORE

Mount Kilcoy (Mount Kilcoy State School), 251 Jenkinsons Road, MOUNT KILCOY

Mount Tarampa (Mount Tarampa State School) Profkes Road, MOUNT TARAMPA

Murgon (PCYC South Burnett), 40-42 Macalister Street, MURGON

Nanango (Nanango State School), 39 Drayton Street (entry via Burnett St), NANANGO

Proston (Proston State School), 94 Rodney Street, PROSTON

Quinalow (Quinalow State School) Progress Street, QUINALOW

Taabinga (Taabinga State School) Railway Terrace, KINGAROY

Tansey (Tansey Hall), 28 Tansey Hall Road, TANSEY

Tingoora (Tingoora State School) Main Street, TINGOORA

Toogoolawah (Toogoolawah State School) Gardner Street, TOOGOOLAWAH

Wheatlands (Wheatlands State School) Byee Road, WHEATLANDS

Wondai (Memorial Town Hall) Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets, WONDAI

Wooroolin (Wooroolin State School), 34 Frederick Street, WOOROOLIN

Yarraman (Yarraman State School), 17 John Street, YARRAMAN

NICKLIN

Burnside (Burnside State High School), 52 Blaxland Road, BURNSIDE

Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

Cooroy (Noosa District High School), 2 Tulip Street, COOROY

Diddillibah (Hall), 664 Diddillibah Road, DIDDILLIBAH

Eudlo (Public Hall), 19 Rosebed Street, EUDLO

Eumundi (Eumundi State School), 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI

Federal (Federal State School), 40 Middle Creek Road, FEDERAL

Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

Kenilworth (Kenilworth State Community College), 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, KENILWORTH

Kureelpa (Public Hall), 2 - 4 Jewett Road, KUREELPA

Mapleton (Mapleton State School), 24 Flaxton Drive, MAPLETON

Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR

Nambour West (Nambour Heights Bowls Club), 54 Isabella Avenue, NAMBOUR

Palmwoods (Palmwoods State School), 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, PALMWOODS

Pomona (Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve Street, POMONA

Woombye (Woombye State School), 95 Pine Grove Road, WOOMBYE

Yandina (School of Arts Hall), 11 Farrell Street, YANDINA

NINDERRY

Bli Bli (Bli Bli State School), 12-38 School Road, BLI BLI

Buderim (Buderim Mountain State School Hall), 8-42 Main Street, BUDERIM

Buderim North (Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall), 1 Lakeshore Avenue, BUDERIM

Coolum Beach (Coolum State School) School Road, COOLUM BEACH

Coolum Beach North (Uniting Church Hall), 22-26 Elizabeth Street, COOLUM BEACH

Diddillibah (Hall), 664 Diddillibah Road, DIDDILLIBAH

Eumundi (Eumundi State School), 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI

Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN

Kuluin (Kuluin State School), 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, KULUIN

Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE

maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE

Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM

Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR

Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE

Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE

Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH

Peregian Springs (Peregian Springs State School), 191 The Avenue, PEREGIAN SPRINGS

Yandina (School of Arts Hall), 11 Farrell Street, YANDINA

NOOSA

Boreen Point (Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club), 24 Boreen Parade, BOREEN POINT

Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN

Cooroy (Noosa District High School), 2 Tulip Street, COOROY

Kin Kin (Kin Kin State School), 26 - 32 Main Street, KIN KIN

Noosa Junction (Sunshine Beach State School) Bicentennial Drive, SUNSHINE BEACH

Noosaville (Noosa Tigers AFL Club), 149 Weyba Road, NOOSAVILLE

Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE

Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH

Pomona (Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve Street, POMONA

Rainbow Beach (Rainbow Beach State School), 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH

Tinbeerwah (Hall), 1 Sunrise Road, TINBEERWAH

PUMICESTONE

Banksia Beach (Banksia Beach State School), 133 Sunderland Drive, BANKSIA BEACH

Beachmere (Beachmere State School) James Road, BEACHMERE

Bellara (Bribie Island Volunteer Marine Rescue), 4 Marine Parade, BELLARA

Bongaree (Bribie Island Recreational Grounds), 156-206 First Avenue, BONGAREE

Caboolture (Memorial Hall), 65 King Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture East (Caboolture State High School) Lee Street, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture West (Tullawong State High School) Del Rosso Road, CABOOLTURE

Donnybrook (Community Hall) Cnr Alice & Ediths Streets, DONNYBROOK

Elimbah (Elimbah State School), 10-20 School Road, ELIMBAH

Morayfield (Morayfield State High School, Performing Arts Centre) Visentin Road, MORAYFIELD

Ningi (Community Hall), 1320 Bribie Island Road, NINGI

Pumicestone (Pumicestone State School), 75 Cottrill Road, CABOOLTURE

sandstone Point (Sports and Recreation Facility), 206 Bestmann Road East, SANDSTONE POINT

Toorbul (Community Hall), 158 Esplanade, TOORBUL

Wamuran (Community Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, WAMURAN

Woorim (Bribie Island Surf Lifesaving Clubhouse), 2 First Avenue, WOORIM

ROCKHAMPTON

Allenstown (Allenstown State School Assembly Hall) Caroline Street, ALLENSTOWN

Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER

Crescent Lagoon (Crescent Lagoon State School), 6 North Street Extension, WEST ROCKHAMPTON

Dawson Road (St Peter's School), 170 Upper Dawson Road, THE RANGE

Depot Hill (Pre-School Centre) O'Connell Street, DEPOT HILL

Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS

Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE

Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA

Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE

Gracemere East (Gracemere Community Hall) Barry Street, GRACEMERE

Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK

Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL

Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE

Park Avenue (Park Avenue State School) Main Street, PARK AVENUE

Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL

SCENIC RIM

Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth Street, ARATULA

St Mary's Primary School, Bromelton Street, BEAUDESERT

Beaudesert State Primary School, 15-17 Tina Street (Entry via Eaglesfield St), BEAUDESERT

Beechmont State School, Beechmont Road, BEECHMONT

Boonah State School, Park Street, BOONAH

Canungra State School, Christie Street, CANUNGRA

Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Darlington State School, 2744 Kerry Road, DARLINGTON

Grandchester State School, School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Harrisville State School, 17 Hall Street, HARRISVILLE

Hillview State School, 1623 Christmas Creek Road, HILLVIEW

Jimboomba State School, Mt Lindesay

Highway, JIMBOOMBA

Emmaus College, 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA

Kalbar State School, George Street, KALBAR

Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Place, KOORALBYN

Mount Alford State School, 942 Recumpilla Street, MOUNT ALFORD

Mutdapilly State School, Cunningham Highway, MUTDAPILLY

Tamborine Mountain State High School, Holt Road, NORTH TAMBORINE

Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road, PEAK CROSSING

Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway, RATHDOWNEY

Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Road, ROADVALE

Church of Christ Hall, 1048 Rosevale Road, ROSEVALE

Rosewood State High School, Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

St Bernard State School, 1-19 School Road, MOUNT TAMBORINE

Warrill View State School, Ipswich Street, WARRILL VIEW

Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK

Woodhill State School, Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL

Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

SOUTHERN DOWNS

Allora (Senior Citizens Hall), 18 Drayton Street, ALLORA

Amiens (Amiens State School), 1337 Amiens Road, AMIENS

Applethorpe (Applethorpe State School), 25576 New England Highway, APPLETHORPE

Ballandean (Ballandean State School), 7 Bents Road, BALLANDEAN

Broadwater (Broadwater State School), 638 Texas Road, BROADWATER

Cecil Plains (Cecil Plains State School), 41-47 Taylor Street, CECIL PLAINS

Dalveen (Dalveen State School), 40 Pine Crescent, DALVEEN

Glen Aplin (Glen Aplin State School), 54 Mount Stirling Road, GLEN APLIN

Goondiwindi (St Mary's Primary School) Brisbane Street, GOONDIWINDI

Goondiwindi West (Goondiwindi PCYC Indoor Sports Centre), 1 Russell Street, GOONDIWINDI

Inglewood (Civic Centre) Elizabeth Street, INGLEWOOD

Karara (Karara State School - Recreation Reserve) Karara School Road, KARARA

Killarney (Senior Citizens Hall), 11 Ailanthus Street, KILLARNEY

Leyburn (Leyburn State School), 34 Peter Street, LEYBURN

Maryvale (Maryvale State School), 81 Taylor Street, MARYVALE

Massie (Deuchar Massie Hall), 12 Warwick Allora Back Road, MASSIE

Millmerran (Millmerran State School), 19 Simmons Street, MILLMERRAN

Murrays Bridge (Murray's Bridge State School), 1378 Killarney Road, MURRAYS BRIDGE

Pratten (Public Hall), 101 White Street, PRATTEN

Stanthorpe (St Paul's Parish Hall), 2 Corundum Street, STANTHORPE

Stanthorpe West (Stanthorpe Blue Care), 10 Day Street, STANTHORPE

Talwood (Talwood State School), 17 Recreation Street, TALWOOD

Texas (Texas P-10 State School), 1 Flemming Street, TEXAS

The Summit (The Summit State School) Taggart's Road, THE SUMMIT

Toobeah (Kindergarten) Cnr Barwon Hwy & Minnel Rd, TOOBEAH

Wallangarra (Wallangarra State School), 50 Callandoon Street, WALLANGARRA

Warwick (Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre), 29 Palmerin Street, WARWICK

Warwick East (Warwick East State School) Fitzroy Street, WARWICK

Warwick South (Warwick Blue Care) Cnr Wallace Street & Law Road, WARWICK

Warwick West (Warwick West State School), 17 George Street, WARWICK

Yangan (School of Arts), 7-9 King Street, YANGAN

Yelarbon (Yelarbon State School), 17 Eena Street, YELARBON

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Fairview Heights (Fairview Heights State School), 75 McDougall Street, TOOWOOMBA

Harlaxton (Harlaxton State School), 110 Ruthven Street, TOOWOOMBA

Harlaxton North (Neighbourhood Centre) Cnr Coonan & Dwyer Streets, TOOWOOMBA

Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

Highfields (Highfields State School) New England Highway, HIGHFIELDS

Highfields West (Highfields State Secondary College), 10 O'Brien Road, HIGHFIELDS

Holy Name (Holy Name School), 188 Bridge Street, TOOWOOMBA

Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN

Mount Lofty (Toowoomba State High School - Multi Purpose Centre) Stuart Street, TOOWOOMBA

Newtown (Newtown State School) Albert Street, TOOWOOMBA

North Toowoomba (Toowoomba North State School) Cnr Taylor & Mort Streets, TOOWOOMBA

Rangeville (Rangeville State School), 32A High Street, TOOWOOMBA

Rockville (Rockville State School), 3 Holberton Street, NORTH TOOWOOMBA

St Josephs (St Josephs College MacKillop Centre) Coronet Street, TOOWOOMBA

The Range (Fairholme College), 40 Wirra Wirra Street, TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba (Toowoomba Indoor Bowls Centre), 10 Annand Street, TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba East (Toowoomba East State School) Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets, TOOWOOMBA

Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

Tor Street North (Sacred Heart School), 263 Tor Street, TOOWOOMBA

Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Darling Heights (Darling Heights State School), 45 Wuth Street, TOOWOOMBA

Drayton (Drayton State School) Darling Street, DRAYTON

Gabbinbar (Gabbinbar Primary State School), 189 Stenner Street, TOOWOOMBA

Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA

Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA

Hume Street South (Martin Luther Primary Campus), 402 Hume Street, TOOWOOMBA

Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA

Newtown (Newtown State School) Albert Street, TOOWOOMBA

Rangeville (Rangeville State School), 32A High Street, TOOWOOMBA

St Josephs (St Josephs College MacKillop Centre) Coronet Street, TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba (Toowoomba Indoor Bowls Centre), 10 Annand Street, TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba East (Toowoomba East State School) Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets, TOOWOOMBA

Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA

West Street (Our Saviour's Hall) Alderley Street (Cnr West Street), HARRISTOWN

Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON

WARREGO

Augathella (Augathella State School) Cavanagh Street, AUGATHELLA

Bollon (Bollon State School), 60 Main Street, BOLLON

Charleville (Charleville Town Hall) Wills Street, CHARLEVILLE

Charleville High (Charleville State High School) Partridge Street (cnr Hunter Street), CHARLEVILLE

Condamine (Condamine State School) Kennedy Street, CONDAMINE

Cunnamulla (Shire Hall) Cnr Stockyard & Jane Streets, CUNNAMULLA

Dalby (Dalby State School, Kavney Hall) Jimbour Street, DALBY

Dalby North (Our Lady of the Southern Cross College), 2 Nicholson Street, DALBY

Dalby South (Dalby South State School) Cnr Bunya & Hogan Streets, DALBY

Dalby West (Church of Christ Hall), Cnr Nicholson & Moreton Streets, DALBY

Dirranbandi (Dirranbandi State School) Jane Street, DIRRANBANDI

Dulacca (Dulacca State School) North Road, DULACCA

Eulo (Eulo State School) Leo Street, EULO

Hebel (Hebel State School), 41 Maud Street, HEBEL

Inglestone (Community Centre), INGLESTONE

Injune (Injune State School) Hutton Street, INJUNE

Kaimkillenbun (Kaimkillenbun State School) Messenger Street, KAIMKILLENBUN

Kogan (Kogan State School) Condamine Highway, KOGAN

Macalister (QCWA Hall) Warrego Highway, MACALISTER

Meandarra (Meandarra State School) Sara Street, MEANDARRA

Mitchell (Shire Hall), 2 - 6 Cambridge Street, MITCHELL

Moonie (Moonie State School), 11305 Moonie Highway, MOONIE

Morven (Morven State School) Cnr Warrego Hwy & West Street, MORVEN

Muckadilla (Hall) Warrego Highway, MUCKADILLA

Mungallala (Mungallala State School), 24 Redford Street, MUNGALLALA

Mungindi (Hospital), 86-89 Barwon Street, MUNGINDI

Quilpie (Quilpie State College) Cnr Boonkai & Chulungra Streets, QUILPIE

Roma (Roma State College Senior School - Jubilee Hall) Cottell Street, ROMA

Roma School (Roma Junior School), 28 Bowen Street, ROMA

St George (St George State School Hall), 20 - 40 Grey Street, ST GEORGE

Surat (Surat State School), 55 Robert Street, SURAT

Tara (Tara Shire State College), 22 Binnie Street, TARA

Thallon (Thallon State School), 15 Henry Street, THALLON

Thargomindah (Thargomindah State School), 1 Dowling Street, THARGOMINDAH

The Gums (The Gums State School), 12051 Coomrith Road, THE GUMS

Wallumbilla (Wallumbilla State School), 22 High Street, WALLUMBILLA

Wyandra (Wyandra State School) Moody Street, WYANDRA

Yuleba (Memorial Hall), 14 Garden Street, YULEBA

WHITSUNDAY

Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury State School), 8545 Bruce Highway, BLOOMSBURY

Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

Calen (Calen District State College), 38 Mcintyre Street, CALEN

Cannonvale Beach (Cannonvale State School), 56 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE

Coningsby (Coningsby State School), 1312 Bruce Highway, CONINGSBY

Dingo Beach (Dingo Beach Community Centre) Dingo Beach Road, DINGO BEACH

Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

Farleigh (Farleigh State School) Chidlow Street, FARLEIGH

Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

Habana (Habana Community Shed), 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road), HABANA

Hamilton Island (Ketch and Cutter Rooms, Yacht Club) Front Street, HAMILTON ISLAND

Kuttabul (Hampden State School), 2880 Bruce Highway, KUTTABUL

Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

Proserpine (Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College), 90 Renwick Road, PROSERPINE

Seaforth (Community Centre) Prince Charles Avenue, SEAFORTH