QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.
Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.
Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.
If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake as you honour your sworn duty.
Buddina (Buddina State School - School Hall) Tumut Street, BUDDINA
Buderim (Buderim Mountain State School Hall), 8-42 Main Street, BUDERIM
Buderim Central (Eden Lea Retirement Village), 22 Townsend Road, BUDERIM
Buderim Gardens (Buderim Gardens Community Hall), 405 Mooloolaba Road, BUDERIM
Buderim North (Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall), 1 Lakeshore Avenue, BUDERIM
Buderim Pines (Gumnuts Childcare Centre), 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, BUDERIM
Buderim South (Fusion Alcooringa Centre), 176 Ballinger Road, BUDERIM
Forest Glen (Sunshine Coast Grammar School), 372 Mons Road, FOREST GLEN
Immanuel (Immanuel Lutheran College), 126 Wises Road, BUDERIM
Kawana Waters (Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall) Sportsmans Parade, BOKARINA
Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE
Minyama (Early Learning Centre), 2 Jarrah Street, MINYAMA
Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA
Mountain Creek (Mountain Creek State School) Lady Musgrave Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK
Mountain Creek South (Brightwater State School), 20 Dianella Drive, MOUNTAIN CREEK
Sippy Downs (Siena Catholic College), 60 Sippy Downs Drive, SIPPY DOWNS
Warana (Life Church), 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, WARANA
Augustine Heights (St Augustine's College) St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS
Blackstone (Blackstone Hall), 9 Mary Street, BLACKSTONE
Bundamba (Oasis Church of Christ), 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA
Bundamba South (Bundamba State School Hall), 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA
Camira (Camira State School Hall) Old Logan Road, CAMIRA
Collingwood Park (Collingwood Park State School Hall) Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Dinmore (West Moreton Darts Association), 66 Riverview Road, RIVERVIEW
Flinders View (Cityhope Church), 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW
Gailes (Karate Hall), 83 Old Logan Road, GAILES
Goodna (St Francis Xavier School Hall) Church Street, GOODNA
Kruger (Kruger State School Hall) Kruger Parade, BELLBIRD PARK
Redbank (Redbank Pre-School), 19 Brisbane Road, REDBANK
Redbank Plains (Redbank Plains State School Hall), 39 - 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains High (Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall) Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Riverview (Riverview Community Centre), 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW
Airville (Airville State School), 920 Old Clare Road, AIRVILLE
Ayr (PCYC), 164 MacMillan Street, AYR
Bowen (Bowen State School Hall), 27 Poole Street, BOWEN
Bowen Hospital (Hospital), 61-65 Gregory Street, BOWEN
Brandon (Brandon State School), 2-20 Drysdale Street, BRANDON
Clare (Clare State School) Larkin Street, CLAREDALE
Clermont (Clermont State School) Francis Street, CLERMONT
Collinsville (Collinsville State School Parade Room) Hamilton Street, COLLINSVILLE
Coppabella (Coppabella State School) Mathieson Street, COPPABELLA
Cungulla (Community Hall) Frank Randell Drive, CUNGULLA
Dysart (Dysart State School), 4 Garnham Drive, DYSART
East Ayr (East Ayr State School), 43 Ross Street, AYR
Giru (CWA Hall), 9 Carey Street, GIRU
Glenden (Glenden State School) Gillham Terrace, GLENDEN
Gumlu (Gumlu State School) De Salis Street, GUMLU
Home Hill (St Colman's School), 94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue, HOME HILL
Jarvisfield (Jarvisfield State School), 516 Rita Island Road, JARVISFIELD
Kalamia (Kalamia State School), Lillesmere Road, AYR
Merinda (Merinda State School) Bergl Street, MERINDA
Middlemount (Community School) James Randell Drive, MIDDLEMOUNT
Moranbah (Moranbah East State School), 4 Williams Street, MORANBAH
Moranbah West (Moranbah Community Centre) Batchelor Parade, MORANBAH
Nebo (Nebo State School), 34 Oxford Street, NEBO
Nome (Bush Fire Brigade Hall), 2 Alligator Creek Road, NOME
Oonoonba (Oonoonba State School), 83 Fairfield Waters Drive, OONOONBA
Osborne (Osborne State School) Cnr Home Hill-Kirknie Rd & Osborne Rd, HOME HILL (UP RIVER)
Queens Beach (Queens Beach State School), 39 Tracey Street, QUEENS BEACH
Stuart (Guppy's Early Childcare Centre), 353 Stuart Drive, STUART
Woodstock (Woodstock State School) Woodstock Avenue, WOODSTOCK
Wulguru (Wulguru State School) Edison Street, WULGURU
Agnes Water (Agnes Water State School), 1 Donohue Drive, AGNES WATER
Alloway (Alloway State School), 4334 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY
Avondale (Avondale State School) Avondale Road, AVONDALE
Baffle Creek (Wartburg State School) Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK
Bargara (Cultural Centre), 160 Hughes Road, BARGARA
Booyal (Booyal Central State School), 31620 Bruce Highway, BOOYAL
Bororen (Bororen State School), 1 Kent Street, BOROREN
Bucca (Hall), 28 Longs Road, BUCCA
Burnett Heads (Burnett Heads State School) Burnett Heads Road, BURNETT HEADS
Buxton (Community Hall), 49 Powers Street, BUXTON
Childers (Isis District State High School), 22 North Street, CHILDERS
Cordalba (Cordalba State School) Cemetery Road, CORDALBA
Elliott Heads (Elliott Heads State School), 143 Breusch Road, ELLIOTT HEADS
Givelda (Givelda State School), 754 Pine Creek Road, GIVELDA
Gooburrum (Gooburrum State School), 14 Gooburrum Road, GOOBURRUM
Goodwood (Goodwood State School), 1802 Goodwood Road, GOODWOOD
Innes Park (Coral Coast Baptist Church), 596 Windermere Road, INNES PARK NORTH
Miriam Vale (Miriam Vale State School), 15 Roe Street, MIRIAM VALE
Moore Park (Moore Park State School), 14 Murdochs Linking Road, MOORE PARK BEACH
Oakwood (Oakwood State School) Oakwood School Road, OAKWOOD
Rosedale (Rosedale State School), 21 James Street, ROSEDALE
Sharon (Sharon State School), 18 Sharon School Road, SHARON
South Kolan (Kolan South State School), 2297 Gin Gin Road, SOUTH KOLAN
Woodgate (Community Hall) Esplanade, WOODGATE
Yandaran (Yandaran State School) School Lane, YANDARAN
Banana (Banana State School), 36 Bramston Street, BANANA
Baralaba (Baralaba State School), 1 Power Street, BARALABA
Bell (Bell State School), 90 Dennis Street, BELL
Benaraby (Benaraby State School), 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY
Biggenden (Biggenden State School), 9 Frederick Street, BIGGENDEN
Biloela (Biloela State School), 48 Rainbow Street, BILOELA
Brigalow (Brigalow Hall) Warrego Highway, BRIGALOW
Bullyard (Bullyard State School), 2359 Bucca Road, BULLYARD
Calliope (Calliope State School) Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE
Chinchilla (Catholic Church Hall), 74 Middle Street, CHINCHILLA
Chinchilla North (Masonic Temple), cnr Boyd & Wambo Streets, CHINCHILLA
Drillham (Drillham State School), 13 Jardine Street, DRILLHAM
Eidsvold (Eidsvold Community Hall), 54 Moreton Street, EIDSVOLD
Gayndah (Gayndah State School), 33 Meson Street, GAYNDAH
Gin Gin (Gin Gin State School), 13 May Street, GIN GIN
Jambin (Jambin State School) Cnr Burnett Hwy & Threeways Road, JAMBIN
Jandowae (Memorial Hall), 38 George Street, JANDOWAE
Jimbour (Jimbour State School), 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Road, JIMBOUR
Miles (Miles State High School) Pine Street, MILES
Monto (Monto State School), 3 Leichhardt Street, MONTO
Mount Perry (Perry Shire Hall), 66 Heusman Street, MOUNT PERRY
Moura (Moura Tennis Club), 12 Nott Street, MOURA
Mulgildie (Mulgildie State School), 2 Brigalow Street, MULGILDIE
Mundubbera (CWA Hall), 79 Lyons Street, MUNDUBBERA
Taroom (Taroom State School) Wolsey Street, TAROOM
Thangool (Thangool State School), 2 Aerodrome Road, THANGOOL
Theodore (Theodore State School) The Boulevard, THEODORE
Ubobo (Ubobo State School), 16 Cedarvale Road, UBOBO
Wallaville (Wallaville State School), 7 Grey Street, WALLAVILLE
Wandoan (Wandoan State School), 49 North Street, WANDOAN
Warra (Warra State School) Robinson Street, WARRA
Wowan (Wowan State School) Don Street, WOWAN
Biddeston (Biddeston State School) Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road, BIDDESTON
Bowenville (Bowenville State School), 2 Irvingdale Road, BOWENVILLE
Brookstead (Brookstead State School), 30 Ware Road, BROOKSTEAD
Cambooya (Cambooya State School) Harrow Street, CAMBOOYA
Centenary Heights (Centenary Heights State High School Assembly Hall), 60 Ramsay Street, CENTENARY HEIGHTS
Clifton (Clifton State School), 1 Tooth Street, CLIFTON
Crows Nest (Crows Nest State School), 1 Littleton Street, CROWS NEST
Darling Heights (Darling Heights State School), 45 Wuth Street, TOOWOOMBA
Drayton (Drayton State School) Darling Street, DRAYTON
Emu Creek (Emu Creek State School), 14534 New England Highway, GREENMOUNT EAST
Fairview Heights (Fairview Heights State School), 75 McDougall Street, TOOWOOMBA
Felton East (Public Hall), 2775 Toowoomba-Karara Road, FELTON EAST
Geham (Geham State School), 9625 New England Highway, GEHAM
Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA
Goombungee (Goombungee State School), 52 Mocatta Street, GOOMBUNGEE
Gowrie (Gowrie State School) Old Homebush Road, GOWRIE
Haden (Haden State School), 1520 Haden-Crows Nest Road, HADEN
Harlaxton (Harlaxton State School), 110 Ruthven Street, TOOWOOMBA
Harristown (Harristown State High School), 341 - 367 South Street, TOOWOOMBA
Highfields (Highfields State School) New England Highway, HIGHFIELDS
Jondaryan (Jondaryan State School) Scott Road, JONDARYAN
Kingsthorpe (Kingsthorpe State School) Goombungee Road, KINGSTHORPE
Kulpi (Kulpi State School), 9 Beckman Street, KULPI
Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN
Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA
Mount Tyson (Mount Tyson State School) Main Street, MOUNT TYSON
Nobby (Nobby State School), 7 Davenport Street, NOBBY
Oakey (Oakey State High School), 1 Campbell Street, OAKEY
Perseverance (Public Hall) Esk-Hampton Road, PERSEVERANCE
Pilton (Pilton State School), 24 Pilton Valley Road, PILTON
Pittsworth (Technology Centre) Hume Street, PITTSWORTH
Quinalow (Quinalow State School) Progress Street, QUINALOW
Southbrook (Southbrook Central State School), 1 School Road, SOUTHBROOK
Tor Street (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church), Cnr Tor and Karrool Street, TOOWOOMBA
Wellcamp (Wellcamp State School Community Hall), 609 Drayton-Wellcamp Road, WELLCAMP
Westbrook (Bunkers Hill State School), 315 Bunkers Hill School Road, WESTBROOK
Wilsonton (Wilsonton State School Hall) Denyer Street, WILSONTON
Wyreema (Wyreema State School), 12 High Street, WYREEMA
Ambrose (Ambrose State School), 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE
Boyne Island (Mt Larcom Room Community Centre), Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenue, BOYNE ISLAND
Chanel (The Marian Centre Chanel College), 11 Paterson Street, GLADSTONE
Clinton (Clinton State School), 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON
Gladstone Central (Gladstone Central State School), 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE
Gladstone South (Gladstone South State School), 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE
Gladstone West (Gladstone West State School - Administration Building) Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST
Kin Kora (Kin Kora State School), 43 Hibiscus Avenue, GLADSTONE
Mount Larcom (Mount Larcom State School) Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM
Seaview (St Peters Anglican Church), 50 J Hickey Avenue, SEAVIEW HEIGHTS
Tannum Sands (Tannum Sands State High School), 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS
Yarroon Street (P C Y C) Yarroon Street, GLADSTONE
Yarwun (Yarwun State School), 35 Butler Street, YARWUN
Alpha (Alpha State School), 11 Milton Street, ALPHA
Aramac (Aramac State School), 69 Porter Street, ARAMAC
Barcaldine (Barcaldine State School) Gidyea Street, BARCALDINE
Bedourie (Shire Hall), BEDOURIE
Birdsville (Shire Hall) Adelaide Street, BIRDSVILLE
Blackall (Court House), 139 Shamrock Street, BLACKALL
Blackwater (Blackwater State School), 43 Wey Street, BLACKWATER
Blackwater North (Blackwater North State School) Williams Street, BLACKWATER
Bluff (Bluff State School), 32 Main Street, BLUFF
Boulia (Boulia State School) Templeton Street, BOULIA
Capella (Capella State High School), 35-45 Gordon Street, CAPELLA
Duaringa (Duaringa State School), 1 Charlotte Street, DUARINGA
Emerald Christian College (Emerald Christian College), 6373 Gregory Highway, EMERALD
Emerald North (Emerald North State School) Campbell Street, EMERALD
Emerald South (Denison State School - Pre-School), 16 Gray Street, EMERALD
Ilfracombe (Ilfracombe State School), 20 McMaster Drive, ILFRACOMBE
Isisford (Community Hall) St Mary Street, ISISFORD
Jericho (Jericho State School) Pasteur Street, JERICHO
Jundah (Jundah State School), 11 Garrick Street, JUNDAH
Longreach High (Longreach State High School) Jabiru Street, LONGREACH
Muttaburra (Muttaburra State School), 42 Sword Street, MUTTABURRA
Rolleston (Rolleston State School), 16 Warrijo Street, ROLLESTON
Rubyvale (Hall) Burridge Road, RUBYVALE
Sapphire (Community Hall) Sapphire Road, SAPPHIRE
Springsure (Springsure State School), 55 Eclipse Street, SPRINGSURE
Tambo (Tambo State School), 16 Mitchell Street, TAMBO
Tieri (Tieri State School) Bottlebrush Lane, TIERI
Windorah (Windorah State School), 8 Victoria Street, WINDORAH
Winton (Court House), 59 Vindex Street, WINTON
Woorabinda (HACC Building), 112 Munns Drive, WOORABINDA
Amamoor (Amamoor State School), 2 Elizabeth Street, AMAMOOR
Bauple (Bauple State School), 8 Forestry Road, BAUPLE
Chatsworth (Chatsworth State School), 15 Rammutt Road, CHATSWORTH
Cooloola Cove (Veterans Community Hall), cnr Nautilus & Santamaria Avenue, COOLOOLA COVE
Cooran (Cooran State School), 31 James Street, COORAN
Curra (Curra Country Club), 10 David Drive, CURRA
Glenwood (Glenwood State School), 13 Glenwood School Road, GLENWOOD
Goomboorian (Hall) Tin Can Bay Road, GOOMBOORIAN
Gunalda (Gunalda State School) King Street, GUNALDA
Gympie City (Senior Citizens Centre) Mellor Street, GYMPIE
Gympie East (Gympie East State School), 219 Cedar Pocket Road, GYMPIE
Gympie High (Gympie State High School) Cootharaba Road, GYMPIE
Gympie South (Gympie South State School), 50 Exhibition Road, GYMPIE
Horseshoe Bend (Church Of Christ Hall), 10 Tucker Street, GYMPIE
Imbil (Mary Valley State College) Edward Street, IMBIL
James Nash (James Nash State High School), 109 Myall Street, GYMPIE
Jones Hill (Jones Hill State School) Heilbronn Road, GYMPIE
Kandanga (Community Hall) Main Street, KANDANGA
Kilkivan (Kilkivan State School), 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN
Lower Wonga (Hall), 7 Lower Wonga Road, LOWER WONGA
Monkland (Monkland State School), 220 Brisbane Road, MONKLAND
Pie Creek (Pie Creek Hall) Herron Road, PIE CREEK
Rainbow Beach (Rainbow Beach State School), 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH
Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO
Tin Can Bay (Tin Can Bay State School), 2 Snapper Creek Road, TIN CAN BAY
Veteran (Hall), 594 Sandy Creek Road, VETERAN
Widgee (Widgee State School), 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Road, WIDGEE
Baycrest (Baycrest RSL Care), 99 Doolong Road, KAWUNGAN
Kawungan (Kawungan State School) Grevillea Street, KAWUNGAN
Pialba (Police Citizens Youth Club) O'Rourke Street, PIALBA
Pialba North (Hervey Bay State High School), 58 Beach Road, PIALBA
River Heads (Community Hall), 45 Ariadne Street, RIVER HEADS
Torquay (Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall) Cnr Denman Camp Rd & Totness Street, TORQUAY
Urangan (Urangan Point State School) Herbert Street, URANGAN
Urangan West (Sandy Straits State School) Robert Street, URANGAN
Urraween (Baptist Church), 171 Urraween Road, URRAWEEN
Yarrilee (Yarrilee State School), 15 Scrub Hill Road, DUNDOWRAN
Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
East Ipswich (Ipswich East State School Hall) Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH
Glebe Road (Community Kindergarten), 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN
Griffith Road (Ipswich Central State School Hall), 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH
North Booval (Trinity Uniting Church Hall), 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL
Raceview (Raceview State School Hall), 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW
Raceview West (Whitehill Church of Christ), 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW
Silkstone (Silkstone State School) Prospect Street, SILKSTONE
West Ipswich (Ipswich West State School) Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH
Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO
Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL
Grandchester (Grandchester State School) School Road, GRANDCHESTER
Haigslea (Haigslea State School), 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA
Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE
Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT
Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT
Marburg (Marburg State School) Louisa Street, MARBURG
North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH
Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN
Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH
Rosewood (Rosewood State High School) Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD
Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI
Walloon (Walloon State School), 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road, WALLOON
Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER
Byfield (Byfield State School), 2233 Byfield Road, BYFIELD
Cawarral (Cawarral State School) Annie Drive, CAWARRAL
Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS
Emu Park (Emu Park State School - The Hall) Hill Street, EMU PARK
Farnborough (Farnborough State School Hall), 8 Hinz Avenue, FARNBOROUGH
Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE
Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA
Keppel Sands (Keppel Sands State School), 1325 Keppel Sands Road, KEPPEL SANDS
Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK
Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL
Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON
North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE
Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST
Taranganba (Taranganba State School Hall) Taranganba Road, COOEE BAY
The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES
Yeppoon (Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre) Rawlings Street, YEPPOON
Yeppoon North (St Brendan's College), 139 Adelaide Park Road, YEPPOON
Bray Park (Bray Park State School), 5 Hopetoun Street, BRAY PARK
Bray Park High (Bray Park State High School) Lavarack Road, BRAY PARK
Burpengary (Burpengary State School), 35 Station Road, BURPENGARY
Burpengary Meadows (Burpengary Meadows State School), 153-187 Rowley Road, BURPENGARY
Burpengary North (Burpengary Community Complex), 111 Station Road, BURPENGARY
Burpengary South (Burpengary State Secondary College), 196 Pitt Road, BURPENGARY
Kallangur (Kallangur State School), cnr Storey and School Roads, KALLANGUR
Kallangur East (Community Centre), 1480 Anzac Avenue, KALLANGUR
Kurwongbah (Kurwongbah State School) Eacham Street, PETRIE
Lawnton (Lawnton State School) Todds Road, LAWNTON
Morayfield East (Morayfield East State School), 107 Graham Road, MORAYFIELD
Narangba (Narangba State School) Knights Road, NARANGBA
Narangba Valley (Narangba Sporting Complex) Harris Avenue, NARANGBA
Petrie (School of Arts Hall) Anzac Avenue, PETRIE
Strathpine (Pine Rivers State High School (Community Hall)) Ash Court, STRATHPINE
Warner (Genesis Christian College), 10 Youngs Crossing Road, BRAY PARK
Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM
Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE
Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK
Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL
Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON
Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON
Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE
Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE
Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM
Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE
Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON
Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE
Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY
Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON
Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES
Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE
Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD
Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK
Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN
Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA
Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK
Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND
Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD
Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA
Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON
Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL
Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT
Beenleigh (Beenleigh Show Society Hall) James Street, BEENLEIGH
Boronia Heights (Boronia Heights State School), 194 Middle Road, BORONIA HEIGHTS
Browns Plains (Browns Plains State School) Mayfair Drive, BROWNS PLAINS
Cedar Creek (Cedar Creek State School) Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, CEDAR CREEK
Flagstone (Flagstone State Community College), cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drive, FLAGSTONE
Greenbank (Greenbank State School Assembly Hall), 24 Goodna Road, GREENBANK
Jimboomba (Jimboomba State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, JIMBOOMBA
Jimboomba Central (Emmaus College), 48 East Street, JIMBOOMBA
Logan Reserve (Logan Reserve State School), 369 School Road, LOGAN RESERVE
Logan Village (Logan Village State School) North Street, LOGAN VILLAGE
Marsden (Marsden State High School), 106-130 Muchow Road, WATERFORD WEST
Park Ridge (Park Ridge State High School), 14-30 Lancewood Street, PARK RIDGE
Regents Park (Regents Park State School) Emerald Drive, REGENTS PARK
Teviot Road (Greenbank Community Centre), 145 Teviot Road, GREENBANK
Windaroo Valley (Windaroo Valley State High School), 240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, BAHRS SCRUB
Woodhill (Woodhill State School) Mt Lindesay Highway, WOODHILL
Yarrabilba (St Clare's Catholic Primary School), 2 Combs Street, YARRABILBA
Andergrove (Andergrove State School) Fernleigh Avenue, ANDERGROVE
Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD
Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA
Canberra Street (St Joseph's Primary School), 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY
Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO
Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT
Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY
Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA
Mackay Central (Mackay Central State School, All Purpose Centre) Macalister Street, MACKAY
Mater Hospital (Hospital) Willetts Road, NORTH MACKAY
North Mackay High (Mackay North State High School) Valley Street, NORTH MACKAY
Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE
Slade Point (Community Hall) Wren Street, SLADE POINT
Victoria Park (Victoria Park State School) Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets, EAST MACKAY
Alexandra Headland (Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall), 45 Okinja Road, ALEXANDRA HEADLAND
Coolum Beach (Coolum State School) School Road, COOLUM BEACH
Coolum Beach North (Uniting Church Hall), 22-26 Elizabeth Street, COOLUM BEACH
Kuluin (Kuluin State School), 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, KULUIN
Maroochydore (Millwell Road Community Centre), 11 Millwell Road East, MAROOCHYDORE
Maroochydore Central (Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre), 2 Fifth Avenue, MAROOCHYDORE
Maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE
Mooloolaba (Mooloolaba State School), 15 Meta Street, MOOLOOLABA
Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM
Mudjimba (Community Hall), 41 Cottonwood Street, MUDJIMBA
Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE
Albert (Albert State School), 210-216 Albert Street, MARYBOROUGH
Bell Hilltop (Aldridge State High School) Boys Avenue, MARYBOROUGH
Boonooroo (Coast Guard Base Station), 126 Eckert Road, BOONOOROO
Brooweena (Brooweena State School) Lahey Street, BROOWEENA
Burrum Heads (Community Hall) Cnr Howard Street & Burrum Heads Road, BURRUM HEADS
Granville (Kindergarten), 162-164 Cambridge Street, GRANVILLE
Howard (Burrum District Community Centre) Steley Street, HOWARD
Maryborough (St Pauls Memorial Hall) Cnr Adelaide & Ellena Streets, MARYBOROUGH
Maryborough West (Maryborough West State School) Ariadne Street, MARYBOROUGH WEST
Mungar (Mungar State School), 1143 Mungar Road, MUNGAR
North Street (Guides Hall), 73 North Street, NEWTOWN
St Helens (St Helens State School), 891 Saltwater Creek Road, ST HELENS
Sunbury (Sunbury State School), 545 Alice Street, MARYBOROUGH
Tiaro (Tiaro State School) Forgan Terrace, TIARO
Tinana (Tinana State School), 239 Gympie Road, TINANA
Toogoom (Community Hall), 108 Toogoom Road, TOOGOOM
Torbanlea (Community Hall) Robertson Road, TORBANLEA
Alligator Creek (Alligator Creek State School), 50 Grasstree Road, ALLIGATOR CREEK
Alton Downs (Hall), 1569 Ridgelands Road, ALTON DOWNS
Armstrong Beach (Llewellyn Hall) Armstrong Beach Road, ARMSTRONG BEACH
Bajool (Bajool State School) Toonda Street, BAJOOL
Baree (School Of Arts), 2-4 Creek Street, BAREE
Bouldercombe (Bouldercombe State School), 52599 Burnett Highway, BOULDERCOMBE
Carmila (Carmila State School) Carmila West Road, CARMILA
Chelona (Chelona State School) Dunrock Road, CHELONA
Dundula (Dundula State School), 1 Main Street, BAKERS CREEK
Eton (Eton State School) Prospect Street, ETON
Eungella (Eungella State School), 36 Eungella Dam Road, EUNGELLA
Finch Hatton (Finch Hatton State School) Eungella Road, FINCH HATTON
Gargett (Gargett State School) Tom Lynch Street, GARGETT
Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE
Homebush (Homebush State School), 1181 Homebush Road, HOMEBUSH
Koumala (Koumala State School) Bull Street, KOUMALA
Marian (Marian State School) Anzac Avenue, MARIAN
Marlborough (Marlborough State School) Magog Street, MARLBOROUGH
Mirani (Mirani State School) Maud Street, MIRANI
Mt Morgan (School of Arts Hall) Morgan Street, MOUNT MORGAN
Planlands (CQU Building 19/G.08 and B19 Foyer) Off Boundary Road, OORALEA
Ridgelands (Ridgelands State School), 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, RIDGELANDS
Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL
Sarina (St Lukes Anglican Hall) Broad Street, SARINA
Sarina East (Presbyterian Church Hall), 23 Sarina Beach Road, SARINA
Shinfield (Swayneville State School), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road, SHINFIELD
Stanwell (Stanwell State School), 10 Teakle Street, STANWELL
The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES
Walkerston (Walkerston State School) Dutton Street, WALKERSTON
Westwood (Westwood State School), 108 Herbert Street, WESTWOOD
Blackbutt (Blackbutt State School) Crofton Street, BLACKBUTT
Booie (Booie Hall) Booie Road, BOOIE
Brooklands (Rural Fire Brigade) Lord Street, BROOKLANDS
Cherbourg (Aboriginal Council Chambers), 22 Barambah Avenue, CHERBOURG
Cloyna (Cloyna State School), 8 William Webber Road, CLOYNA
Coolabunia (Coolabunia State School) Cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary Street, COOLABUNIA
Coominya (Coominya State School), 7 Cornhill Street, COOMINYA
Cooyar (Cooyar State School), 16 Gracey Street, COOYAR
Durong (Durong Community Hall), 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road, DURONG SOUTH
Esk (Esk State School), 49 East Street, ESK
Goomeri (Goomeri State School) Mactaggart Street, GOOMERI
Inverlaw (Farmers Hall), 1136 Kingaroy-Burrandown Road, INVERLAW
Kilcoy (Memorial Hall) Kennedy Street, KILCOY
Kingaroy (Kingaroy State High School) Toomey Street, KINGAROY
Kingaroy East (St Johns Lutheran School), 84 Ivy Street, KINGAROY
Kumbia (Kumbia State School), 22 Bell Street, KUMBIA
Maidenwell (Hall) Pool Street, MAIDENWELL
Mondure (Community Hall), 12 McConnell Way, MONDURE
Moore (Soldiers Memorial Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, MOORE
Mount Kilcoy (Mount Kilcoy State School), 251 Jenkinsons Road, MOUNT KILCOY
Mount Tarampa (Mount Tarampa State School) Profkes Road, MOUNT TARAMPA
Murgon (PCYC South Burnett), 40-42 Macalister Street, MURGON
Nanango (Nanango State School), 39 Drayton Street (entry via Burnett St), NANANGO
Proston (Proston State School), 94 Rodney Street, PROSTON
Taabinga (Taabinga State School) Railway Terrace, KINGAROY
Tansey (Tansey Hall), 28 Tansey Hall Road, TANSEY
Tingoora (Tingoora State School) Main Street, TINGOORA
Toogoolawah (Toogoolawah State School) Gardner Street, TOOGOOLAWAH
Wheatlands (Wheatlands State School) Byee Road, WHEATLANDS
Wondai (Memorial Town Hall) Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets, WONDAI
Wooroolin (Wooroolin State School), 34 Frederick Street, WOOROOLIN
Yarraman (Yarraman State School), 17 John Street, YARRAMAN
Burnside (Burnside State High School), 52 Blaxland Road, BURNSIDE
Cooroy (Noosa District High School), 2 Tulip Street, COOROY
Diddillibah (Hall), 664 Diddillibah Road, DIDDILLIBAH
Eumundi (Eumundi State School), 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI
Federal (Federal State School), 40 Middle Creek Road, FEDERAL
Kenilworth (Kenilworth State Community College), 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, KENILWORTH
Kureelpa (Public Hall), 2 - 4 Jewett Road, KUREELPA
Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR
Nambour West (Nambour Heights Bowls Club), 54 Isabella Avenue, NAMBOUR
Pomona (Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve Street, POMONA
Woombye (Woombye State School), 95 Pine Grove Road, WOOMBYE
Bli Bli (Bli Bli State School), 12-38 School Road, BLI BLI
maroochydore High (Maroochydore State High School), 160 Maroochydore Road, MAROOCHYDORE
Mt Coolum (Day Care Centre), 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, MOUNT COOLUM
Nambour (Hungerford Hall, Nambour State High School), 7 Carrol Street, NAMBOUR
Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE
Pacific Paradise (Pacific Paradise State School), 14-24 Menzies Drive, PACIFIC PARADISE
Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH
Peregian Springs (Peregian Springs State School), 191 The Avenue, PEREGIAN SPRINGS
Boreen Point (Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club), 24 Boreen Parade, BOREEN POINT
Kin Kin (Kin Kin State School), 26 - 32 Main Street, KIN KIN
Noosa Junction (Sunshine Beach State School) Bicentennial Drive, SUNSHINE BEACH
Noosaville (Noosa Tigers AFL Club), 149 Weyba Road, NOOSAVILLE
Noosaville East (Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall), 202 Beckmanns Road, NOOSAVILLE
Peregian (Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten) Rofous Street, PEREGIAN BEACH
Tinbeerwah (Hall), 1 Sunrise Road, TINBEERWAH
Banksia Beach (Banksia Beach State School), 133 Sunderland Drive, BANKSIA BEACH
Beachmere (Beachmere State School) James Road, BEACHMERE
Bellara (Bribie Island Volunteer Marine Rescue), 4 Marine Parade, BELLARA
Bongaree (Bribie Island Recreational Grounds), 156-206 First Avenue, BONGAREE
Donnybrook (Community Hall) Cnr Alice & Ediths Streets, DONNYBROOK
Elimbah (Elimbah State School), 10-20 School Road, ELIMBAH
Ningi (Community Hall), 1320 Bribie Island Road, NINGI
Pumicestone (Pumicestone State School), 75 Cottrill Road, CABOOLTURE
sandstone Point (Sports and Recreation Facility), 206 Bestmann Road East, SANDSTONE POINT
Toorbul (Community Hall), 158 Esplanade, TOORBUL
Woorim (Bribie Island Surf Lifesaving Clubhouse), 2 First Avenue, WOORIM
Allenstown (Allenstown State School Assembly Hall) Caroline Street, ALLENSTOWN
Berserker Street (Berserker Street State School) Berserker Street, BERSERKER
Crescent Lagoon (Crescent Lagoon State School), 6 North Street Extension, WEST ROCKHAMPTON
Dawson Road (St Peter's School), 170 Upper Dawson Road, THE RANGE
Depot Hill (Pre-School Centre) O'Connell Street, DEPOT HILL
Emmaus (Emmaus College Hall), 362 Yaamba Road, NORMAN GARDENS
Frenchville (Frenchville State School - Activities Centre) Frenchville Road, FRENCHVILLE
Glenmore (Glenmore State High School) Farm Street, KAWANA
Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE
Gracemere East (Gracemere Community Hall) Barry Street, GRACEMERE
Lakes Creek (Lakes Creek State School) Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK
Mount Archer (Mount Archer State School) Thozet Road, KOONGAL
Norman Road (Baptist Tabernacle), 650 Norman Road, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON
North Rockhampton (North Rockhampton State High School) Berserker Street, FRENCHVILLE
Park Avenue (Park Avenue State School) Main Street, PARK AVENUE
Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST
Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL
Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth Street, ARATULA
St Mary's Primary School, Bromelton Street, BEAUDESERT
Beaudesert State Primary School, 15-17 Tina Street (Entry via Eaglesfield St), BEAUDESERT
Beechmont State School, Beechmont Road, BEECHMONT
Boonah State School, Park Street, BOONAH
Canungra State School, Christie Street, CANUNGRA
Darlington State School, 2744 Kerry Road, DARLINGTON
Harrisville State School, 17 Hall Street, HARRISVILLE
Hillview State School, 1623 Christmas Creek Road, HILLVIEW
Kalbar State School, George Street, KALBAR
Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Place, KOORALBYN
Mount Alford State School, 942 Recumpilla Street, MOUNT ALFORD
Mutdapilly State School, Cunningham Highway, MUTDAPILLY
Tamborine Mountain State High School, Holt Road, NORTH TAMBORINE
Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road, PEAK CROSSING
Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway, RATHDOWNEY
Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Road, ROADVALE
Church of Christ Hall, 1048 Rosevale Road, ROSEVALE
St Bernard State School, 1-19 School Road, MOUNT TAMBORINE
Warrill View State School, Ipswich Street, WARRILL VIEW
Girl Guides Hall, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK
Allora (Senior Citizens Hall), 18 Drayton Street, ALLORA
Amiens (Amiens State School), 1337 Amiens Road, AMIENS
Applethorpe (Applethorpe State School), 25576 New England Highway, APPLETHORPE
Ballandean (Ballandean State School), 7 Bents Road, BALLANDEAN
Broadwater (Broadwater State School), 638 Texas Road, BROADWATER
Cecil Plains (Cecil Plains State School), 41-47 Taylor Street, CECIL PLAINS
Dalveen (Dalveen State School), 40 Pine Crescent, DALVEEN
Glen Aplin (Glen Aplin State School), 54 Mount Stirling Road, GLEN APLIN
Goondiwindi (St Mary's Primary School) Brisbane Street, GOONDIWINDI
Goondiwindi West (Goondiwindi PCYC Indoor Sports Centre), 1 Russell Street, GOONDIWINDI
Inglewood (Civic Centre) Elizabeth Street, INGLEWOOD
Karara (Karara State School - Recreation Reserve) Karara School Road, KARARA
Killarney (Senior Citizens Hall), 11 Ailanthus Street, KILLARNEY
Leyburn (Leyburn State School), 34 Peter Street, LEYBURN
Maryvale (Maryvale State School), 81 Taylor Street, MARYVALE
Massie (Deuchar Massie Hall), 12 Warwick Allora Back Road, MASSIE
Millmerran (Millmerran State School), 19 Simmons Street, MILLMERRAN
Murrays Bridge (Murray's Bridge State School), 1378 Killarney Road, MURRAYS BRIDGE
Pratten (Public Hall), 101 White Street, PRATTEN
Stanthorpe (St Paul's Parish Hall), 2 Corundum Street, STANTHORPE
Stanthorpe West (Stanthorpe Blue Care), 10 Day Street, STANTHORPE
Talwood (Talwood State School), 17 Recreation Street, TALWOOD
Texas (Texas P-10 State School), 1 Flemming Street, TEXAS
The Summit (The Summit State School) Taggart's Road, THE SUMMIT
Toobeah (Kindergarten) Cnr Barwon Hwy & Minnel Rd, TOOBEAH
Wallangarra (Wallangarra State School), 50 Callandoon Street, WALLANGARRA
Warwick (Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre), 29 Palmerin Street, WARWICK
Warwick East (Warwick East State School) Fitzroy Street, WARWICK
Warwick South (Warwick Blue Care) Cnr Wallace Street & Law Road, WARWICK
Warwick West (Warwick West State School), 17 George Street, WARWICK
Yangan (School of Arts), 7-9 King Street, YANGAN
Yelarbon (Yelarbon State School), 17 Eena Street, YELARBON
Harlaxton North (Neighbourhood Centre) Cnr Coonan & Dwyer Streets, TOOWOOMBA
Highfields West (Highfields State Secondary College), 10 O'Brien Road, HIGHFIELDS
Holy Name (Holy Name School), 188 Bridge Street, TOOWOOMBA
Meringandan (Meringandan State School) Shirley Road, MERINGANDAN
Mount Lofty (Toowoomba State High School - Multi Purpose Centre) Stuart Street, TOOWOOMBA
Newtown (Newtown State School) Albert Street, TOOWOOMBA
North Toowoomba (Toowoomba North State School) Cnr Taylor & Mort Streets, TOOWOOMBA
Rangeville (Rangeville State School), 32A High Street, TOOWOOMBA
Rockville (Rockville State School), 3 Holberton Street, NORTH TOOWOOMBA
St Josephs (St Josephs College MacKillop Centre) Coronet Street, TOOWOOMBA
The Range (Fairholme College), 40 Wirra Wirra Street, TOOWOOMBA
Toowoomba (Toowoomba Indoor Bowls Centre), 10 Annand Street, TOOWOOMBA
Toowoomba East (Toowoomba East State School) Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets, TOOWOOMBA
Tor Street North (Sacred Heart School), 263 Tor Street, TOOWOOMBA
Gabbinbar (Gabbinbar Primary State School), 189 Stenner Street, TOOWOOMBA
Glenvale (Glenvale State School), 224 Glenvale Road, TOOWOOMBA
Hume Street South (Martin Luther Primary Campus), 402 Hume Street, TOOWOOMBA
Middle Ridge (Middle Ridge State School), 203 Spring Street, TOOWOOMBA
West Street (Our Saviour's Hall) Alderley Street (Cnr West Street), HARRISTOWN
Augathella (Augathella State School) Cavanagh Street, AUGATHELLA
Bollon (Bollon State School), 60 Main Street, BOLLON
Charleville (Charleville Town Hall) Wills Street, CHARLEVILLE
Charleville High (Charleville State High School) Partridge Street (cnr Hunter Street), CHARLEVILLE
Condamine (Condamine State School) Kennedy Street, CONDAMINE
Cunnamulla (Shire Hall) Cnr Stockyard & Jane Streets, CUNNAMULLA
Dalby (Dalby State School, Kavney Hall) Jimbour Street, DALBY
Dalby North (Our Lady of the Southern Cross College), 2 Nicholson Street, DALBY
Dalby South (Dalby South State School) Cnr Bunya & Hogan Streets, DALBY
Dalby West (Church of Christ Hall), Cnr Nicholson & Moreton Streets, DALBY
Dirranbandi (Dirranbandi State School) Jane Street, DIRRANBANDI
Dulacca (Dulacca State School) North Road, DULACCA
Eulo (Eulo State School) Leo Street, EULO
Hebel (Hebel State School), 41 Maud Street, HEBEL
Inglestone (Community Centre), INGLESTONE
Injune (Injune State School) Hutton Street, INJUNE
Kaimkillenbun (Kaimkillenbun State School) Messenger Street, KAIMKILLENBUN
Kogan (Kogan State School) Condamine Highway, KOGAN
Macalister (QCWA Hall) Warrego Highway, MACALISTER
Meandarra (Meandarra State School) Sara Street, MEANDARRA
Mitchell (Shire Hall), 2 - 6 Cambridge Street, MITCHELL
Moonie (Moonie State School), 11305 Moonie Highway, MOONIE
Morven (Morven State School) Cnr Warrego Hwy & West Street, MORVEN
Muckadilla (Hall) Warrego Highway, MUCKADILLA
Mungallala (Mungallala State School), 24 Redford Street, MUNGALLALA
Mungindi (Hospital), 86-89 Barwon Street, MUNGINDI
Quilpie (Quilpie State College) Cnr Boonkai & Chulungra Streets, QUILPIE
Roma (Roma State College Senior School - Jubilee Hall) Cottell Street, ROMA
Roma School (Roma Junior School), 28 Bowen Street, ROMA
St George (St George State School Hall), 20 - 40 Grey Street, ST GEORGE
Surat (Surat State School), 55 Robert Street, SURAT
Tara (Tara Shire State College), 22 Binnie Street, TARA
Thallon (Thallon State School), 15 Henry Street, THALLON
Thargomindah (Thargomindah State School), 1 Dowling Street, THARGOMINDAH
The Gums (The Gums State School), 12051 Coomrith Road, THE GUMS
Wallumbilla (Wallumbilla State School), 22 High Street, WALLUMBILLA
Wyandra (Wyandra State School) Moody Street, WYANDRA
Yuleba (Memorial Hall), 14 Garden Street, YULEBA
Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury State School), 8545 Bruce Highway, BLOOMSBURY
Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA
Calen (Calen District State College), 38 Mcintyre Street, CALEN
Cannonvale Beach (Cannonvale State School), 56 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE
Coningsby (Coningsby State School), 1312 Bruce Highway, CONINGSBY
Dingo Beach (Dingo Beach Community Centre) Dingo Beach Road, DINGO BEACH
Farleigh (Farleigh State School) Chidlow Street, FARLEIGH
Habana (Habana Community Shed), 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road), HABANA
Hamilton Island (Ketch and Cutter Rooms, Yacht Club) Front Street, HAMILTON ISLAND
Kuttabul (Hampden State School), 2880 Bruce Highway, KUTTABUL
Proserpine (Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College), 90 Renwick Road, PROSERPINE
Seaforth (Community Centre) Prince Charles Avenue, SEAFORTH
