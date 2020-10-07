Menu
Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Chris Bonanno (LNP), Christine Keys (ONP) and Imogen Lindenberg (Greens).
Politics

Election forum guide: Three debates in less than 24 hours

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 6:18 PM

WITH just weeks to go until the Queensland election, the region will host three forums in the space of 48 hours this week.

A night of political debate will kick off tomorrow at 6.15pm with the Mackay Region Chamber of Commerce state election forum at the Windmill Motel.

Attendees will hear from Mackay, Whitsunday and Mirani candidates on their pitches ahead of the October 31 poll.

Tickets are available here.

Later in the evening, Burdekin candidates will be in the hot seat for a live-streamed debate on the Daily Mercury website at 7.30pm.

Got a question you want answered? Email rae.wilson@news.com.au

Burdekin candidates: Top: Burdekin MP Dale Last, ALP's Mike Brunker, NQ First's Carolyn Moriarty. Bottom: United Australia Party logo. UAP's candidate is Benjamin Wood, KAP's Sam Cox.
On Friday, Mackay candidates will face the tough questions at Resource Industry Network’s October industry briefing featuring a Q&A panel with Mackay candidates.

This will be held at the South Leagues Club from 11.45am.

Tickets are $65 for members and $95 for non-members.

You can register your interest here.

