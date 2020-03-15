Election victories inevitable in Isaac region

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker is running uncontested in the 2020 council elections.

THERE will be few surprises as the votes for the Isaac Regional Council election are declared, with the majority of seats uncontested.

Mayor Anne Baker, along with six of her fellow councillors, can already celebrate their election victories two weeks before election day.

Greg Austen, Gina Lacey, Simon West, Kelly Vea Vea, Lynette Jones, and Jane Pickels were all unchallenged in their divisions.

The Isaac Regional Councillors Jane Pickels, left, Cr Geoff Bethel, Cr Gina Lacey, Cr Greg Austen, Cr Lynn Jones, Cr Simon West, Cr Kelly Vea Vea, Cr Nick Wheeler and Mayor Anne Baker, front.

The election battle will concentrate on just two seats.

Former deputy Mayor Geoff Bethel stepped down after 18-years in the council chambers, leaving his division eight seat empty.

Division two's Nick Wheeler was the only sitting councillor who must fight for his seat.

Dysart resident Nick Wheeler is campaigning to retain his division two seat on Isaac Regional Council.

The Dysart resident has been challenged by Java Joes Coffee House owner Sandy Moffat.

While the Isaac region has 11,549 voters, an Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesman said a slim minority of residents would have to head to the polls.

With just more than 1500 eligible voters in both division two and division eight, he joked it would be "ridiculous" to force the remaining three-quarters of the Isaac population to vote for uncontested seats.

With little competition and a vast area to cover, Isaac will vote in a 'hybrid' system, which combines attendance voting and postal votes.

The ECQ spokesman said there would be only one physical polling booth in the 58,000 square km electorate, at the Dysart Civic Centre, 16 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Dysart.

Early voting will be available in Dysart from Monday March 16.

The entire population of division eight will cast their vote via the letterbox.

Division eight voters have until 5pm Monday March 16 to apply for a postal vote.

To apply for a postal vote visit: https://results.elections.qld.gov.au/Events/ElectorSearch?EventID=593&EventType=2

Eligible voters, including those who identify as having an impairment, disability or a low level of literacy, can vote over the phone.

Registrations will open on Monday, March 16. To register for telephone voting, phone 1300 912 782 and select option 1.

Ballot papers received via postal vote must be completed before 6pm on election day and mailed as soon as possible.

The ECQ will stop collecting postal votes after 5pm Tuesday April 7.

Early voting times

Polling booths for early voters will open on Monday March 16 and will run until election day.

Early voting will be available from Monday to Friday at the Dysart Polling Booth, 16 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Dysart.

Monday March 16 9am-5pm

Tuesday March 17 9am-5pm

Wednesday March 18 9am-5pm

Thursday March 19 9am-5pm

Friday March 20 9am-6pm

Monday March 23 9am-6pm

Tuesday March 24 9am-6pm

Wednesday March 25 9am-6pm

Thursday March 26 9am-6pm

Friday March 27 9am-5pm