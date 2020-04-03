Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Winners have been declared.
Winners have been declared.
Breaking

Election winners declared in Rocky, Gladstone, Woorabinda

Melanie Plane
3rd Apr 2020 7:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: MARGARET Strelow has officially held onto her seat at the head of the Rockhampton Regional Council table with the Electoral Commission of Queensland this evening declaring her election win.

The ECQ has declared results for elections in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Woorabinda, with Joshua Weazel named as the new Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor and Matt Burnett also retaining his Mayoral position in Gladstone.

Rockhampton Regional Council will also have some fresh faces joining the Councillor ranks, with Shane Latcham the official winner of Division 1 and Donna Kirkland declared the winner in Division 7.

Long-time councillors Neil Fisher and Cherie Rutherford have also been declared winners of their respective Division 2 and 5 seats.

Returning officers will continue to count over the weekend and results will be declared progressively once the formal count indicates that no other candidate can be successful.

cr margaret strelow electoral commission of queensland josh weazel mayor matt burnett rrcvotes2020 tmbvotes2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald woman shares a true fairytale of friendship

        premium_icon Emerald woman shares a true fairytale of friendship

        News A ‘needle in a haystack’ mission brought her two new friends from the other side of the world.

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        CQ mining death details uncovered

        premium_icon CQ mining death details uncovered

        News A quarry company and three supervisors accused of breaches

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends