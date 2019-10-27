Electric vehicles delivering Queensland’s holiday mail

CHRISTMAS has come early for residents in Queensland, with 182 new three-wheeled electric delivery vehicles (eDVs) being introduced to help deliver more parcels than ever before.

The vehicles are equipped to carry over 100 small parcels and up to 1,200 letters and are part of a national deployment of 1961 eDVs.

Australia Post General Manager Deliveries Queensland Angela Creedon said the new vehicles are a timely addition in the lead up to an expected record-breaking Christmas, as the business continues its support of eCommerce across the country.

“Our eDVs can carry three times more than our traditional postie motorbike, and that extra capacity will come in handy as we approach Christmas,” Ms Creedon said.

“We’re currently servicing two of Queensland’s biggest online shopping hotspots, with 55 vehicles delivering to Heathwood and surrounding suburbs — with that number to grow to 160 — and 22 in Rockhampton.

“Today, our posties deliver 42 per cent of all parcels, and we need vehicles with the capacity to continue delivering for our customers — especially in suburbs like Heathwood where online shopping grew 24.7 per cent in 2018 from the previous year, and Rockhampton which grew 19.2 per cent.”

Ms Creedon said along with added capacity, the vehicles come with added safety features, meaning more protection for posties.

“These vehicles are more visible, more stable, have increased rider protection and lower on-road speeds, all of which makes our posties safer.”

“We have made modifications such as adding an overhead canopy, dash cams, a hydraulic seat, speed limiters, engine immobilisers and automatic storage locking systems, based on feedback from posties.

“Our posties love the extra safety features, customers love the extra carrying capacity, and everyone loves the almost-silent running — including dogs.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey welcomed Australia Post’s announcement, saying it backed in the Queensland Palaszczuk Government’s push for electric vehicles and 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

“I think almost every Queenslander can remember their local postie zipping down the street delivering letters. This announcement means we’ll have posties delivering the goods for generations to come, all while using clean, green energy,” Mr Bailey said.

“Queensland is already at the forefront of electric vehicles in Australia, with the Electric Super Highway: a 17-station fast-charging network from Coolangatta to Cairns. It’s great to see businesses like Australia Post helping to lead that change too.”

With over 150 eDVs already out delivering, Australia Post expects the next lot of 961 vehicles to be wheeled out around the nation by February 2020.