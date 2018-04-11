Elegant dining's bohemian twist

ESSENCE OF ELEGANCE: Donna Lewis, Desley Murchie, Ted Peters, Tracie Ritson & Bronwen Munro are excited to host the St Luke's Anglican Church Garden Party.

ESSENCE OF ELEGANCE: Donna Lewis, Desley Murchie, Ted Peters, Tracie Ritson & Bronwen Munro are excited to host the St Luke's Anglican Church Garden Party. Contributed

ARE YOU looking to show off your most elegant bohemian attire and dine in style? St Luke's Anglican Church Garden Party is the event for you.

Held on Saturday, April 21, at St Luke's Anglican Church, the day is a great chance to catch up with friends and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea.

Sparkling wine will also be on sale if you desire.

Attendees can enjoy the bargain shop fashion parade, cent sale, Christian gift stall, raffles, music and entertainment.

There will also be a lucky door prize.

Theme for this year's party is Essence of Elegance - Bohemian Style, so make sure you wear your most elegant bohemian outfit to win the best dressed prize.

St Luke's Garden Party co-ordinator Donna Lewis said she was looking forward to a wonderful afternoon of fellowship.

"It is always a wonderful time to catch up with friends and enjoy a lovely afternoon out,” she said.

"We want the community to know that our church is there and vibrant and if they would like to come along they are most welcome.

"One of our highlights is the bargain shop fashion parade.

"We always put on a parade of the clothes that come from our bargain shop and it shows people we do have good quality clothing available and you can put an outfit together for very little.

"People should come along because it is a joyous afternoon with wonderful company and wonderful entertainment in a caring environment.”

Ticket numbers are limited and must be pre-purchased by Tuesday, April 17.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for pensioners and school students.

They can be bought online at www.eventbrite.com.au or by phoning 0427557419.

St Luke's Garden Party

Where: St Luke's Anglican Church, cnr Theresa and Ruby streets, Emerald.

When: Saturday, April 21, at 1.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are on sale for $25 for adults and $20 for pensioners and school students.