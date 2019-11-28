Eleven drink drivers charged in Moranbah

DRINK-DRIVING: Moranbah Police have charged a large number of drivers over the past month.

MORANBAH Police have charged a large number of drivers with drink driving offences over the past month.

Leading into the Christmas period, Moranbah Police will maintain a proactive approach to road safety and, in particular, drink and drug driving offences.

Through both stationary and mobile roadside breath tests (RBT) during the month of November, Moranbah Police charged 11 people in relation to drink driving offences.

Five people were charged with low range drink driving after returning readings over .050 but under .100 after providing a specimen of breath.

A further four people were charged with mid-range drink driving after their breath specimens returned a result over .100 but under .150

One person has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor after returning a result of .195 – a result which is almost four times that of the legal limit.

Another person was intercepted and returned a positive roadside result and was taken to Moranbah Police Station for the purpose of further testing.

Once at Moranbah Station, the person was required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The person failed to do so and was consequently charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 4.

While the results are extremely disappointing for the community of Moranbah, with drivers putting their own lives and the lives at others at risk by drink driving, it is also a reminder that Moranbah Police are extremely proactive when it comes to enforcement of drink driving.

The results of drink driving can be tragic, so it is important that people who are planning to drink over the Christmas period, plan ahead regarding how they are getting home to avoid any punishment regarding drink driving offences or even worse – being involved in a traffic crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or to provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.