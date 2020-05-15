Elite schoolboy Langer, Payne Cups confirmed

The Langer Cup will be played this year in the south, while the Payne Cup will go ahead in the north of the state.

The Langer Cup will be played this year in the south, while the Payne Cup will go ahead in the north of the state.

A starting date for the elite schoolboy rugby league Langer Cup and Payne Cup competitions has been finalised following a meeting of the Queensland School Sport Rugby League committee.

July 29 will be round one of the respective competitions, with the Langer Cup to be contested among the six leading league schools in south east Queensland and the Payne Cup to involve the best six schoolboy league sides from central and north Queensland.

Queensland School Sport Rugby League president Andrew Peach said the starting date would be subject to any state government or Queensland Health alterations to COVID-19 restrictions, but it was full steam ahead for a July 29 kick-off.

Blake Cesari of St Mary's tackles against Wavell State High School, Allan Langer Cup.

"We are working to develop a range of plans to help ensure we meet all the required guidelines and expectations for a return to play next term,'' he said.

Peach stressed the QSSRL had a "range of contingency plans'' to make sure the competitions proceeded this year.

Peach said the QSSRL owed it to the respective year 12 students to try and launch the Langer and Payne Cups so they had an opportunity to represent their schools in their final year.

Kirwan's Bonnor McGregor on the move. Picture: Evan Morgan

"Rugby League plays a special role in helping to engage and support male and female students in learning through our schools programs, and we are committed to working within the Queensland Health and Department of Education guidelines to make a safe environment for this in Term 3,'' he said.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for our year 12 students to represent their schools in 2020.''

Peach said beyond the Langer and Payne Cup competitions, the next priority was to get the girls competitions up and running.

"We have identified three key areas we can support schools to get back on the field this year.

Kirwan's Tyreece Woods celebrates try. Picture: Evan Morgan

"Our first priority is the top level Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy which will resume in week 3 of term 3 with the six team competition structure that sees the best sporting schools in Queensland going head to head to find a State Champion this year.

"Our next priority is to provide the same opportunity for our high performing schools in the girls game, and we will also be looking to host shorter competitions to support our participation and developing schools,'' Peach said.

Five teams are confirmed for the Langer Cup, with the sixth place still to be decided.

The schools that have qualified are last year's state finalists Marsden SHS, Wavell SHS, Ipswich SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS.

The sixth side will come from the winner of the qualification match between St Mary's Toowoomba and Coombabah State High School.

The gutsy, unheralded Ipswich SHS squad under coach Joshua Brethreton which finished equal first in the Langer Cup, only to roll back to second on points for and against.

The five Payne Cup schools confirmed are the state champions Kirwan SHS, Ignatius Park College, Mackay SHS, St Brendan's Yeppoon and Cathedral College, Rockhampton

The sixth side will come from the winner of the clash between St Patrick's Mackay and Rockhampton Grammar School.

Ignatius Park College and Kirwan State High School played in the Payne Cup final last year.PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

In April, Peach said he would not write off either the Langer Cup or Payne Cup competitions going ahead in some format in 2020.

