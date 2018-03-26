Menu
Elle, 53, stuns in sexy cut-out swimsuit

Elle looks toned and tanned on the beach in Sydney.
by James Weir

THERE'S a reason why Elle Macpherson is nicknamed "The Body."

On Monday, the 53-year-old supermodel flaunted her enviable figure while walking along the shores of Sydney.

In a sexy black one-piece bathing suit with side cut-outs, Macpherson capped off the easy-breezy look with a pair of dark shades.

Elle shows off her enviable figure after a dip in Sydney.

Modelling a sultry suit like this falls in line with the former Sports Illustrated bombshell's style philosophy in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"I don't think that women have to change up their style, absolutely not," Macpherson told Page Six last month, when asked if women should dress more conservatively. "The most important thing about style is allowing yourself to be who you are, and have that shine through."

This article first appeared on The New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  bikini editors picks elle mcpherson model swimsuit

