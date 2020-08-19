Menu
Ellen shoots down ‘insane’ rumour

by Francesca Bacardi, Page Six
19th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

 

Ellen DeGeneres has directly addressed the "no eye contact" rule reportedly enforced on her employees, denying she was the one behind it.

During an all-staff meeting on Monday afternoon, the host, 62, spoke out about the "insane" policy, according to Page Six.

"I don't know where it started," DeGeneres said. "Please talk to me. Look me in the eye."

Describing the rumoured rule as "insane," DeGeneres continued: "It's crazy, just not true, I don't know how it started. (It's) not who I am."

DeGeneres has faced months of bad publicity amid damaging allegations about her show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
According to Variety, she was "emotional" as she addressed the team.

A former producer of the Today show in July revealed DeGeneres' staff's "bizarre" demands when she made an appearance on the show back in 2013.

"'She'll come in, she'll sit down, she'll talk to (host) Richard (Wilkins) and then Ellen will leave,'" Neil Breen recalled her staff telling him. "And I sort of said, 'I can't look at her?' I found the whole thing bizarre."

She denied enforcing a rule preventing people from looking directly at her. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images
Sources also told Page Six DeGeneres plans to interact with her staff more while working on the show's upcoming season, which she was excited to get back to.

WarnerMedia is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which already ousted three top producers from its ranks - executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

Instead, DeGeneres' in-house DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who recently said there's "been love" on set, has been named co-executive producer, Deadline reported.

The top producers' removal came after staffers accused them of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct.

